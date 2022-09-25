ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Rihanna Set To Headline Super Bowl Halftime Show

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty


It’s official: Rihanna is set to headline the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show!

The singer took to Instagram earlier today to share a picture of herself holding an NFL-branded football to seemingly confirm the news The post was shared right in the midst of rumors circulating on social media that the singer was “in talks” to headline the next Halftime Show and later in the day, the news was officially confirmed in a statement.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by badgalriri (@badgalriri)

“Rihanna is a generational talent, a woman of humble beginnings who has surpassed expectations at every turn,” Jay-Z said of the starlet in the official announcement . “A person born on the small island of Barbados who became one of the most prominent artists ever. Self-made in business and entertainment.”

The statement continued, “We are thrilled to welcome Rihanna to the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show stage. Rihanna is a once-in-a-generation artist who has been a cultural force throughout her career,” Seth Dudowsky, NFL’s head of music, said. “We look forward to collaborating with Rihanna, Roc Nation and Apple Music to bring fans another historic Halftime Show performance.”

The annual championship game is known for drawing in some of the biggest single TV audiences of the year and is scheduled to be played at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Feb. 12.

Although we might not be getting a Rihanna album anytime soon, a halftime performance will do just fine! Beauties, will you be watching?

