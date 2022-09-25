ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yung Miami Pays Homage To Diddy In Latest Instagram Post

By Sharde Gillam
 2 days ago

Source: Katja Ogrin / Getty


Yung Miami is still showing the world that she and Diddy go together real bad and we love it and can’t get enough! Recently, the City Girl took to Instagram to pay homage to her Bad Boy beau with a subtle IG post that referenced one of his most popular songs.

Taking to the platform, the Miami based rapper showed off her incredible fashion sense in the all-green ensemble which featured $100 bills printed throughout.  The cut out ensemble fit her like a glove and showed off her killer curves and banging body. She paired the look with a matching har and heels and rocked minimal jewelry to let her fit do the talking. As for her hair, she wore a her black locs long and straight down and served face and body as she posed for the ‘Gram.

“More money more problemssss!
” Yung Miami captioned the blinged out IG post while nodding to Diddy’s popular song. Check it out below.
A post shared by Caresha ..💗💋 (@yungmiami305)

“Outfit ”one of the rapper’s 6 millinon IG followers commented on the platform while another wrote, “Dayum shabooty ” while another wrote, “Yesss yesss Mo Money .. Mo Money **** em!!! ”

We’re loving this Diddy glow on the City Girl! Beauties, would you rock this money printed fit?

