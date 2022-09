WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - FGCU Men's Golf finished 10th to complete action at the Old Town Collegiate Tuesday. "It was a tough result this week, but I'm proud of our team for their continued effort to work hard and get better each day." head coach Andrew Danna said. "More importantly, our thoughts are with our community right now as we hope everyone stays safe during the storm."

