Austin, TX

Dallas Observer

Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest

Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
LOCKHART, TX
365thingsaustin.com

Live Music At Guero’s Taco Bar

Grab a seat under the beautiful oak trees at Guero’s Taco Bar on South Congress to witness The Reverent Few perform live for the first time on Texas Radio Live! Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. If you can’t make it to the Oak Garden, tune in at 100.1FM.
AUSTIN, TX
KVUE

Austin’s Arbor Cinema at Great Hills shuts down

AUSTIN, Texas — A blank marquee and a dark movie house greeted movie-goers over the weekend as the Regal Arbor Cinema at Great Hills, popular for showing lower-budget, independent films, was closed. While there were no details specific to the Austin theater shutdown from its owner, Cineworld, which operates...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas

GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
GEORGETOWN, TX
enchantingtexas.com

16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas

Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Eater

South Austin Pasta Truck Will Open Italian Restaurant in North Austin

South Austin Italian food truck Artipasta is opening a new pasta restaurant this year in North Austin. The new spot will be found at 6406 North I-35 Frontage Road within the Linc in the Highland neighborhood starting sometime in late October. Right now, the physical northern Artipasta is working as...
AUSTIN, TX
Eater

New York Dumpling Automat Brings French Onion Soup Dumplings to Austin

Five locations of a dumpling automat are coming soon to Austin thanks to New York-based franchise Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. The first location will be found at 1407 East Fifth Street, Suite 201 in the East Cesar Chavez neighborhood opening sometime in 2023, as reported by Austin Business Journal. Brooklyn Dumpling...
AUSTIN, TX
enchantingtexas.com

14 Can’t-Miss Things to Do in Austin at Night

If you’re the kind of person who loves staying up late and exploring a city after dark, then you’ll love Austin, Texas. The capital city of Texas is known for its live music and nightlife scene. This vibrant, eclectic city has something to offer for everyone and there’s...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
hellogeorgetown.com

Isaiah 117 House Coming to Georgetown, TX

The Tennessee-based organization cares for children awaiting foster placement will serve all of Williamson County, and will be holding their kick-off event at Tippit Middle School on Saturday, October 8th at 10 AM. “This is a great opportunity to learn more about Isaiah 117 House and how to partner with...
GEORGETOWN, TX
KVUE

Things are taking off in Taylor!

TAYLOR, Texas — Everybody wants to be in Central Texas, including members of the Hollywood elite. Taylor, Texas, is considered a "film-friendly city," meaning that it has made an interesting change to the landscape for those that live there. One thing is for certain: things are taking off in Taylor.
TAYLOR, TX
everythingnash.com

Scotty McCreery Performs Sold-Out Show at Gruene Hall

Scotty McCreery will likely never, ever forget his September 23 concert. The American Idol alum performed to a sold-out crowd at the famous Gruene Hall, in New Braunfels, Texas, where George Strait‘s now-legendary career began. McCreery celebrated the event on Facebook, sharing a few photos from the memorable evening.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

