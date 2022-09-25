Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Chris Bosch Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
Popular off-price store chain opening new location in Texas this weekKristen WaltersSan Marcos, TX
Related
Dallas Observer
Texas Monthly Announces Final Pitmaster Lineup for 13th Annual BBQ Fest
Texas Monthly will host its 13th annual BBQ Fest in Lockhart on Nov. 5 and 6. Most of the spots from their Top 50 Texas BBQ Joints list will be at the small-town smoke fest. Lockhart is a meaningful location as it's the official the Barbecue Capital of Texas per a resolution passed by the Texas Senate in 2003. This town of 14,000 (on a busy Saturday) is nestled in Central Texas, about 35 miles south of Austin, in an area where German settlers have for generations stuck to slow and low smoking methods in unfussy settings. According to a city website, 5,000 people visit Lockhart each week just for the barbecue restaurants. In the past decade, the style of barbecue championed here has attained a rock star status similar to neon and spandex in the '80s.
365thingsaustin.com
Live Music At Guero’s Taco Bar
Grab a seat under the beautiful oak trees at Guero’s Taco Bar on South Congress to witness The Reverent Few perform live for the first time on Texas Radio Live! Doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m. If you can’t make it to the Oak Garden, tune in at 100.1FM.
Harry Styles jabs Texas politics at Austin concert
British pop star Harry Styles did some "Late Night Talking" on Texas politics during night two of his "Love On Tour 2022" at Moody Center, with several messages hinting at a disdain for policies in the Lone Star State.
Austin’s Arbor Cinema at Great Hills shuts down
AUSTIN, Texas — A blank marquee and a dark movie house greeted movie-goers over the weekend as the Regal Arbor Cinema at Great Hills, popular for showing lower-budget, independent films, was closed. While there were no details specific to the Austin theater shutdown from its owner, Cineworld, which operates...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox7austin.com
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
enchantingtexas.com
16 Interesting Day trips from San Antonio, Texas
Did you know that there are many amazing day trips from San Antonio, Texas?. Located in the heart of Texas Hill Country, San Antonio is a perfect starting point for exploring the surrounding area. Just a short drive from the city, visitors can find scenic hiking trails, quaint small towns,...
Eater
South Austin Pasta Truck Will Open Italian Restaurant in North Austin
South Austin Italian food truck Artipasta is opening a new pasta restaurant this year in North Austin. The new spot will be found at 6406 North I-35 Frontage Road within the Linc in the Highland neighborhood starting sometime in late October. Right now, the physical northern Artipasta is working as...
Eater
New York Dumpling Automat Brings French Onion Soup Dumplings to Austin
Five locations of a dumpling automat are coming soon to Austin thanks to New York-based franchise Brooklyn Dumpling Shop. The first location will be found at 1407 East Fifth Street, Suite 201 in the East Cesar Chavez neighborhood opening sometime in 2023, as reported by Austin Business Journal. Brooklyn Dumpling...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Gorgeous fall weather continues
Cool mornings, warm afternoons and low humidity values -- fantastic autumn weather continues into the upcoming weekend. --Kristen Currie
enchantingtexas.com
14 Can’t-Miss Things to Do in Austin at Night
If you’re the kind of person who loves staying up late and exploring a city after dark, then you’ll love Austin, Texas. The capital city of Texas is known for its live music and nightlife scene. This vibrant, eclectic city has something to offer for everyone and there’s...
LIST: Central Texas pumpkin patches, fall events for 2022
Though it may not feel like autumn for us in Central Texas, it's not going to stop us from celebrating this beautiful season.
Report: This restaurant serves up the most delicious sandwiches in Texas
When it comes to the best, everyone has a go-to shop or restaurant for their favorite cuisines, but is your choice the top choice of the state you reside in?
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Round Rock CVS location to close in November
The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
hellogeorgetown.com
Isaiah 117 House Coming to Georgetown, TX
The Tennessee-based organization cares for children awaiting foster placement will serve all of Williamson County, and will be holding their kick-off event at Tippit Middle School on Saturday, October 8th at 10 AM. “This is a great opportunity to learn more about Isaiah 117 House and how to partner with...
KVUE
Things are taking off in Taylor!
TAYLOR, Texas — Everybody wants to be in Central Texas, including members of the Hollywood elite. Taylor, Texas, is considered a "film-friendly city," meaning that it has made an interesting change to the landscape for those that live there. One thing is for certain: things are taking off in Taylor.
everythingnash.com
Scotty McCreery Performs Sold-Out Show at Gruene Hall
Scotty McCreery will likely never, ever forget his September 23 concert. The American Idol alum performed to a sold-out crowd at the famous Gruene Hall, in New Braunfels, Texas, where George Strait‘s now-legendary career began. McCreery celebrated the event on Facebook, sharing a few photos from the memorable evening.
Vincent's on the Lake closing due to 'economic conditions and low water levels'
AUSTIN, Texas — Vincent's on the Lake, a waterfront restaurant and events venue on Lake Travis, will be closing at the end of the week. In a Facebook post last week, the restaurant cited the economy and low water levels as reasons for shutting its doors. "I’m afraid it’s...
‘Difficult, heartbreaking’: Austin musician identified as homicide victim in Portland
On Tuesday, Portland police identified 26-year-old Erika Evans as the victim of a fatal shooting at the park on Friday night.
fox7austin.com
Austin Chronicle announces Best of Austin Restaurants winners
The Austin Chronicle has announced the winners of the 2022 Best of Austin Restaurants issue. Good Day Austin's Libbi Farrow sits down with the Chronicle's Sarah Wolf and Melanie Haupt at Tiki Tatsu-Ya to talk about the winners.
Willie Nelson Set to Play Beto O’Rourke Rally Sunday in Austin, Texas
The 89-year-old Willie Nelson is slated to play an upcoming rally for Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke on Sunday (October 2) in Austin, Texas. In fact, Nelson is hosting the rally for the Democratic candidate. Clearly, Nelson is throwing his proverbial cowboy hat into the ring for O’Rourke and...
Comments / 0