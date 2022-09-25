Read full article on original website
lakeexpo.com
PHOTOS: Fall In-Water Boat Show At Lake Of The Ozarks
The Fall-In Water Boat Show brought great deals — and great weather — to Captain Ron's Bar & Grill last weekend. With boat dealers on water and vendors on land, it was a one-stop-shop for everything boating. (photos by Lake Shots Photography -- to buy high-res photos of...
lakeexpo.com
Big Bass Bash! Amateur Fishermen Can Land A $100k Fish This Weekend On Lake Of The Ozarks
The Big Bass Bash is back at Lake of the Ozarks! It's the tournament built for amateurs with a chance to win big: the prize for the weekend's biggest fish is $100,000!. Every paid entry into this tournament gets anglers one entry into a drawing to win a brand new Phoenix 818 with a 150hp Mercury engine with Mercury 150 Pro XS. Retail value is $40,000. The drawing will be held on Sunday, October 2 during the Awards Ceremony at PB2 (Grand Glaize State Park). A whole host of extra contests and bonuses give anglers even more chances to win. Learn more here.
anglerschannel.com
Ells Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (Sept. 26, 2022) – Boater Matt Ells of Shell Knob, Missouri, caught 10 bass weighing 35 pounds, 7 ounces, to win the two-day MLF Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on Lake of the Ozarks in Osage Beach, Missouri. The tournament, hosted by the Tri-County Lodging Association, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Bass Fishing League Ozark Division. Ells earned $10,749 for his victory.
Which City did a website rank as “Best for Fall Fun” in Missouri?
There are tons of great places to enjoy the fall across the Show-Me State of Missouri. But according to one website, there is one town that does Fall better than all the rest, and no it's not St. Louis or Kansas City...so which town is it?. According to the travel...
krcgtv.com
Bridge worker falls into Missouri River near Rocheport
NEW BLOOMFIELD — A man working on the Missouri River Bridge replacement on Interstate 70 near Rocheport is recovering from minor injuries after falling into the river from the worksite Tuesday morning. According to Deputy Project Manager Derek Lepper of MODOT, the man was working on the replacement bridge...
lakeexpo.com
Man Injured In Boat Explosion On Lake Of The Ozarks
LAKE OF THE OZARKS, Mo. — A Cleveland, Mo. man was injured in a boat fire on Saturday at the 7.7MM of the main channel. According to the Missouri Highway Patrol, Kermit Kallevig, 55, was on a 24-foot Rinker that was idling at a dock when the engine of the vessel caught fire. According to the report, the fire was fuel- and propulsion/generator-related.
KYTV
Crews working to fill sinkhole in Osage Beach, Mo. uncover sewage spill too
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KY3) - Crews in Osage Beach have been working a sinkhole that developed on the west side of town. “We knew almost immediately that this was going to be a 24/7 response,” said Sam Henley, Emergency Management Director for Camden County. It started last week when...
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri
Do you happen to live in Missouri and are tired of going to the same places. Well, if you are looking for new and exciting places to explore in Missouri then you are definitely in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing places in Missouri that are great for a quick and spontaneous getaway, any time of the year. Are you curious to see what places made it on the list. Continue to read to find out and don't forget to leave your thoughts in the comments.
missouribusinessalert.com
Waynesville-St. Robert Airport will get a new airline and two destinations
The airport at Fort Leonard Wood that serves both civilians and military personnel is getting a new air carrier, and for the first time in decades, there will be two destinations from the small airport. Contour Airlines is returning to the Waynesville-St. Robert Regional Airport after a year away, starting...
KOMU
Missouri electric line crews head to Orlando for Hurricane Ian recovery efforts
COLUMBIA − Missouri electric line crews are headed to Florida to help in recovery efforts of Hurricane Ian. Ian is projected to make landfall in Florida late Wednesday evening. The greatest threat now is expected to be on Florida's west coast near Tampa, between Longboat Key and Fort Myers, according to the National Hurricane Center.
3 Beautiful but Underrated Places in Missouri
Have you ever been to Missouri? If you have never visited this beautiful state then you are definitely missing out because Missouri might no be as popular as other states in the country but it is absolutely worth visiting, and those who live here can confirm that it has a lot to offer. To help you get started with your next trip, here are three beautiful but underrated places in Missouri that you should visit if you haven't already.
KYTV
Missouri State Parks asks for input on future of Ha Ha Tonka
CAMDENTON, Mo. (KY3) - Ha Ha Tonka State Park is a popular hiking spot at Lake of the Ozarks. However, Missouri State Park officials are asking for input on the future of the state park. The park is known for its beautiful views, attractions, and history. Some visitors do have...
If you use gas to heat your home, expect to pay 34% more this winter
ST. LOUIS — If your wallet is still aching from last winter's heating bills, you might want to start saving up for this year in Missouri. Supply and demand dictate energy prices, according to the U.S. Chamber of Commerce. Demand for energy has increased as business and leisure travel returned to pre-pandemic levels, but supplies remained limited due to the scarcity of materials and workers as well as the global energy shortage.
A Missouri city tops the list of Favorite Places for the Holidays
Now is the time for making holiday travel plans, and one travel website put a Missouri town at the top of their Favorite U.S. Small Towns to Visit During the Holidays. Which city in Missouri made the list?. According to the travel website called travelawaits.com, Branson, Missouri is the top...
Sewage spills into Lake of the Ozarks
OSAGE BEACH, Mo. — A sewer main line break lead to raw sewage spilling into Lake of the Ozarks. According to a press release, the public works department of Osage Beach investigated a break in a gravity sewer main line leading into the Sands Lift Station, which is one of the city’s largest lift stations. […]
KFVS12
How to file for the Missouri gas tax refund
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -Gather up those gas receipts! If you are hoping to cash in on the Missouri gas tax return, you only have a few more days to turn those into the Department of Revenue. In October, the gas tax rate increased from 17 cents per gallon to 19.5...
Columbia Missourian
The Mid-Missouri Pride Parade takes on Broadway
The first inaugural Mid-Missouri Pride Parade walked, danced and rolled through downtown on Sunday in Columbia. Hundreds lined Tenth Street and Broadway Avenue to kick off the second day of the Mid-Missouri PrideFest, which lasted around 45 minutes. Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe made an appearance in an old red car, waving a pride flag.
lakeexpo.com
Camdenton School District Hires New Director Of Maintenance
CAMDENTON, Mo. — Camdenton R-III School District recently announced their new Director of Maintenance, Gary Hall. Hall was approved at the School Board meeting, which was held Sept. 13, and is scheduled to begin on Oct. 1, 2022. He is coming to the district from Bakersfield, Ca., where he held the position of Superintendent for Unified Field Services. He replaces Kerry Dickeman, who served most recently in the role.
This Is Missouri’s Best Grocery Store
Love Food compiled a list of the best grocery store in every state.
kttn.com
Citizens Bank to be acquired by Southern Missouri Bancorp
Citizens Bancshares Company and Southern Missouri Bancorp, Incorporated have announced the signing of a definitive merger agreement through which Southern Missouri will acquire Citizens in a stock and cash transaction. There are 14 Citizens Bank and Trust Company banking centers, including in Trenton, Chillicothe, Brookfield, and Macon. Other locations are...
Comments / 2