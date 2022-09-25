ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

NBC Sports

Phillies place Hand on IL, bring up former All-Star from Triple A

One of the Phillies' high-leverage relievers hit the shelf just before their final home game of the regular season Sunday as Brad Hand was placed on the 15-day injured list with left elbow tendinitis. Veteran reliever Chris Devenski had his contract selected from Triple A to join the Phillies' active...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fishstripes.com

MIA 6, NYM 4; Marlins Throw Wrench in NL East Title Race

Calling all Mets fans: Winning the National League East just got a tad harder. The Mets gave up their lead on the division with a loss to the Miami Marlins on Tuesday, while the Atlanta Braves won their game in Washington. The Braves and Mets are now tied for the division with seven games left in the regular season.
QUEENS, NY
960 The Ref

MLB playoff picture: Updated postseason bracket, standings, key Wednesday matchups for Mets, Braves, Phillies

The 2022 MLB season is in the sprint to the finish line. When you're not watching Albert Pujols try to blast beyond 700 career homers, or Aaron Judge try to set the American League homer record ... or win the Triple Crown, it's all about the playoff push. To keep you up to date on the rush toward the postseason, we're laying out the playoff picture every day from now until Game 162 on Oct. 5, and highlighting games that might end up making the difference.
MLB
Yardbarker

MLB Odds: Braves vs. Nationals prediction, odds and pick 9/27/2022

The Atlanta Braves (96-58) will attempt to win their fourth straight road game when they take on the Washington Nationals (53-100) on Tuesday night. Kyle Muller (1-1) is projected to start for the Braves, while Paolo Espino (0-7) will take the bump for the Nationals. First pitch is slated for 7:05 ET. Below we will continue our MLB odds series with a Braves-Nationals prediction and pick.
WASHINGTON, DC

