Tomball, TX

MCHD Offers Chance To Learn Life Saving Skill Free-Of-Charge

CONROE, TX — Montgomery County Hospital District is offering free CPR classes in an effort to educate as many people as possible in the life-saving skill. CPR in the first few minutes of sudden cardiac arrest can save a person from disability and death. The more members of the community we can educate on CPR, the safer community we can become.
Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?

A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
Fire Department captain and AISD employee Charles Krampota dies

A dedicated volunteer firefighter and long-time employee of Alvin ISD, Charles Krampota, passed away late last week shortly after fighting a mobile home fire. Although he was not injured during the fire, he returned home and was found deceased a few hours later. Alvin Assistant Fire Chief Kendall Hunting said the department is still in shock over the death of one of the Departments members.
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Hill, a tough pup who loves to wear pink

3-year-old Hill is not afraid to admit that pink is his favorite color. Hill came to the Houston Humane Society as an owner surrender. He loves to cuddle, eat treats, and can perform most tricks such as sit and stay. Volunteers say that Hill may look like a big tough...
