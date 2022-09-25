Read full article on original website
"I'm not a gold digger." An 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Harris County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help solving Greenhouse area cold case murderCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Child molester who assaulted three preteen girls gets life in prisonCovering KatyHarris County, TX
Houston driver rear-ends patrol vehicle blocking traffic for fatal accident investigationhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
Man arrested for alleged threat on the Fort Bend County FairCovering KatyFort Bend County, TX
mocomotive.com
MCHD Offers Chance To Learn Life Saving Skill Free-Of-Charge
CONROE, TX — Montgomery County Hospital District is offering free CPR classes in an effort to educate as many people as possible in the life-saving skill. CPR in the first few minutes of sudden cardiac arrest can save a person from disability and death. The more members of the community we can educate on CPR, the safer community we can become.
KENS 5
'Really tough time' | Husband of missing Alvin woman says children are struggling with news
ALVIN, Texas — "She said that she was going to get something to eat and she never returned." That's what the husband of a missing Alvin woman said happened the last time he spoke to his wife. Michelle Reynolds, 48, a teacher at Fairview Junior High in Alvin, has...
Woodlands Online& LLC
Genealogy at Central Library: A Texas Killing Field: Cold Cases, DNA, and Genetic Genealogy
CONROE, TX -- The Genealogy and Local History Room at the Conroe Central Library will be hosting a guest speaker, Genealogist Nick Cimino, who in 2019 assisted the League City Police Department by using genetic genealogy to identify two unidentified victims. Police and the FBI have been searching for decades...
‘Call 911, there’s a baby’: Texas couple rescues baby found in backyard shed
LIVINGSTON, Texas — A baby girl is recovering in a Houston-area hospital and her father is facing abandonment charges after a Texas couple found the injured infant alone in a shed near Livingston. Preliminary findings indicate the child may have been left in the shed after a vehicle crash,...
Texas Middle School Teacher Vanishes: Phone And SUV Found In New Orleans, But Where Is She?
A 48-year-old middle school teacher is still missing after mysteriously disappearing last week, Radar has learned.Michelle Reynolds, of Houston, has not been heard from since Sept. 22. Her husband, Michael Reynolds, said that it was unusual for her to disappear and not contact anyone. “She said that she was going to get something to eat, and she never returned,” Michael Reynolds said.On Sept. 24, Michael Reynolds tracked his wife's SUV to New Orleans, where police found her phone and belongings but not her. Authorities in Texas and Louisiana have been searching fo rher. “We were able to unlock the car...
houstonpublicmedia.org
Harris County begins demolition on ‘eye sore’ home after years of complaints
Piles and piles of trash have become an eye-sore for residents in one Aldine neighborhood. Since 2016 neighbors have been complaining about the home they say is being used for drugs and other illegal activities. "By dealing with these issues at a community level, you change the quality of life,...
Alvin Junior High faculty member hospitalized after incident with student, district says
ALVIN, Texas — An Alvin ISD faculty member has been hospitalized after an incident with a student Tuesday morning, according to the school district. It happened before students reported to class at Alvin Junior High School. The district said the incident was isolated and that the teacher was taken...
KENS 5
Search for missing Texas teacher continues after car found in New Orleans
ALVIN, Texas — The search for a missing Alvin ISD teacher is ongoing after her car was found in New Orleans, according to her husband. Michelle Reynolds, 48, a teacher at Fairview Junior High, has not been heard from since Thursday afternoon. Her husband said that was the last time she was seen.
Alvin Sun Advertiser
Fire Department captain and AISD employee Charles Krampota dies
A dedicated volunteer firefighter and long-time employee of Alvin ISD, Charles Krampota, passed away late last week shortly after fighting a mobile home fire. Although he was not injured during the fire, he returned home and was found deceased a few hours later. Alvin Assistant Fire Chief Kendall Hunting said the department is still in shock over the death of one of the Departments members.
Click2Houston.com
Woman describes waking up to horrific acid attack inside Montrose apartment
HOUSTON – A Montrose woman is recovering at Memorial Hermann Hospital after some sort of chemical was poured onto her face. Angela Helinger, 53, told KPRC 2 she has undergone four surgeries to try and repair the damage done to her head and face. “I relive this every day,...
KENS 5
Helicopter searches Mississippi River for missing Alvin woman whose SUV was found in New Orleans
ALVIN, Texas — The search continues for an Alvin woman who hasn't been seen since last week. Michelle Reynolds' SUV was found by her husband in New Orleans on Saturday, two days after she was last seen. Her husband said his 48-year-old wife told him she was going to get food and never returned home.
Click2Houston.com
Local model Cydni Simmons shines in Kohl’s campaign after losing an arm
HOUSTON – She was left without an arm after being attacked by a rottweiler in her own home back in 2017. But that hasn’t stopped 25-year-old Pearland model Cydni Simmons to follow her dreams and inspire others living with disabilities. She was just featured on a nationwide campaign...
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Go inside this surprising waterfront home on the market in Kingwood for $770K
HOUSTON – Some listings jump out at us -- this one in Kingwood is one of those. The home at 2106 Lost Maples Trail is on the market for $770,000. The house has up to five bedrooms and three full and one half bathrooms. The 3,941 square-foot home sits on a 27,325 square-foot lot.
Click2Houston.com
KPRC 2 Pet Project: Meet Hill, a tough pup who loves to wear pink
3-year-old Hill is not afraid to admit that pink is his favorite color. Hill came to the Houston Humane Society as an owner surrender. He loves to cuddle, eat treats, and can perform most tricks such as sit and stay. Volunteers say that Hill may look like a big tough...
Click2Houston.com
Caught on camera: Bandana-wearing suspect calmly walks into cellphone store in SE Houston, robs clerk at gunpoint
HOUSTON – The Houston Police Department’s Robbery Division needs the public’s assistance identifying the suspect who robbed an employee at gunpoint at a cellphone store in southeast Houston. The incident was caught on camera and released to the public. On Sept. 20, a man entered the business...
Harris County jury decides on $95.5 million dollar award for family of child with brain damage
A Harris County jury has determined a former Houston dentist should pay the amount to the family of ten-year-old Naveah Hall. Hall was four years old when Bethanial Jefferson treated her for a broken tooth.
Alvin ISD teacher still missing after car found in New Orleans, sheriff's office says
Deputies said Fairview Junior High teacher Michelle Reynolds' car was found in New Orleans, but friends and family have not heard from her since Thursday.
17-year-old student accused of posting school shooting threats on social media in Katy
The suspect used a fake social media account to post photos of a firearm and made repeated references to his plans to carry out a school shooting, according to officials.
Boy dies after getting hit by SUV while riding bike in Kingwood neighborhood, DPS says
HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — An 8-year-old boy died Monday after he was struck by an SUV while he was riding his bike in a Kingwood neighborhood, according to Texas Department of Public Safety officials. It happened at about 4 p.m. on Gallant Knight Lane just east of the Eastex...
Man accused of killing brother during fight about moving car in the Heights, HPD says
"It kind of escalated this morning over nonsense, I would call it." Family members told police the brothers had an ongoing history of domestic violence toward each other.
