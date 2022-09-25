Read full article on original website
KTVL
PHOTOS: A beautiful day in the neighborhood during Mr. Rogers' Day on Saturday
ANDERSON, Calif. — It was a beautiful day in the neighborhood on Saturday for the fourth annual Mr. Rogers' Day at the Anderson River Park, presented by KIXE. The day began with the Anderson High School band preforming its rendition of "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood." Then, Fred...
KTVL
Chico Police arrest man after they say he prepared to commit mass shooting
CHICO, Calif. — A man was arrested by Chico Police on Sunday after they say he was preparing to commit a "Las Vegas style" mass shooting with a specific deadline. Detectives with the CPD's Violence Suppression Unit found evidence that 37-year-old Dallas Marsh had intent to commit the crimes.
