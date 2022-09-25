COLLEGE PARK, Md. – A late Maryland surge gave Indiana Volleyball (8-6, 1-1) everything it could handle on Sunday afternoon at the Xfinity Pavilion. The Hoosiers won the first two sets, but the Terrapins battled back to win the third and fourth. After going down 6-2 in the final frame, IU bounced back to close out Maryland 25-21, 25-16, 24-26, 19-25, 17-15 and earn its first conference victory of the season.

