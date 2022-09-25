Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
iuhoosiers.com
Scoring Spree Shoots IU Past Northwestern in 4-1 Win
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After Northwestern (1-6-2, 0-3-0 B1G) opened the scoring in the 48th minute, Indiana men's soccer (4-2-2, 1-1-1 B1G) responded with three goals in the span of 2 minutes and 33 seconds on its way to a 4-1 win over the Wildcats Tuesday (Sept. 27) night on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium.
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Host Two Matches Against Buckeyes, Cornhuskers
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's soccer team (2-2-6, 0-2-1) begins a two-game homestand at Bill Armstrong Stadium versus the Ohio State Buckeyes (6-2-2, 1-1-1) on Sept. 29 at 7:00 p.m. ET and the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. ET. Both matches will be broadcasted on...
iuhoosiers.com
Game Notes: at Nebraska
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana football program will look to rebound from its first loss of the season last weekend when it travels to Lincoln, Nebraska, for a primetime kickoff with Nebraska on Big Ten Network. It will be the second Big Ten contest of the season for both squads.
iuhoosiers.com
IUMS Welcomes Northwestern Tuesday
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — No. 19-ranked Indiana men's soccer (3-2-2, 0-1-1 B1G) will host Northwestern (1-5-2, 0-2-0 B1G) Tuesday (Sept. 27) night in a Big Ten Conference matchup on Jerry Yeagley Field at Bill Armstrong Stadium. The match will be televised on Big Ten Network with kickoff set for 8...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosier Host Wolverines on FOX for 109th Homecoming
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – After two straight road games, Indiana football will return home to face Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 8 for the 109th Homecoming at Noon ET. The Big Ten Conference announced on Monday (Sept. 26) that the game will air on FOX. Indiana (3-1, 1-0 B1G) and Michigan...
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Within Striking Distance on Monday
SKOKIE, Ill. – The Indiana Hoosiers men's golf team is tied for sixth with Big Ten rival Northwestern at the Windon Memorial Classic at the Evanston Golf Club on Monday. The Hoosiers shot a 568 (282-286; +8) through the first 36 holes of play. The top of the leaderboard...
iuhoosiers.com
‘Hungry’ Hoosiers Embrace Lofty Basketball Expectations
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – This is why Trayce Jackson-Davis is a Hoosier. To play under lofty basketball team expectations. To feel the excitement that a new championship banner could be raised in Assembly Hall by the spring of 2023. To look at the national rankings and see a strong Cream 'n Crimson presence.
iuhoosiers.com
Media Monday: at Nebraska
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – With the second Big Ten game of the season on the docket, Indiana head football coach Tom Allen spoke to the media inside Henke Hall of Champions on Monday (Sept. 26). Along with Coach Allen, offensive coordinator Walt Bell, defensive coordinator Chad Wilt and quarterback Connor Bazelak also spoke with the media in front of the Hoosiers game at Nebraska.
IN THIS ARTICLE
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers Drop Road Battle against Badgers, 2-0
MADISON, Wis. – Indiana women's soccer (2-2-6, 0-2-1) drops their second road matchup, 2-0 against the Wisconsin Badgers (8-1-2, 3-0-0) at McClimon Field in Madison on Sunday afternoon. KEY MOMENTS. • It was a steady match at the start with Indiana and Wisconsin going back and forth. The Hoosiers...
iuhoosiers.com
Women’s Tennis Concludes Hoosier Classic
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The Indiana women's tennis team hosted their annual Hoosier Classic at the outdoor IU Varsity Tennis Courts over the weekend. Graduates Lauren Lemonds, Saby Nihalani and redshirt junior Alexandra Staiculescu competed in singles and doubles matches against Louisville, Purdue, Xavier, Middle Tennessee State and Northern Kentucky.
iuhoosiers.com
Indiana Wins Dramatic Five-Set Match against Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. – A late Maryland surge gave Indiana Volleyball (8-6, 1-1) everything it could handle on Sunday afternoon at the Xfinity Pavilion. The Hoosiers won the first two sets, but the Terrapins battled back to win the third and fourth. After going down 6-2 in the final frame, IU bounced back to close out Maryland 25-21, 25-16, 24-26, 19-25, 17-15 and earn its first conference victory of the season.
Comments / 0