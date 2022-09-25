Read full article on original website
Maryland volleyball nearly posts remarkable come-from-behind effort in loss to Indiana
Maryland Volleyball lost a thrilling five-set match versus Indiana 3-2. The Terps finally returned home to College Park after playing their last ten games on the road. The Terps hoped their return home would bring a better feeling after suffering a tough loss to Illinois on Friday. Indiana was also looking for a rebound performance after being swept by Penn State in their Big Ten opener.
No. 3 Maryland field hockey remains perfect in Big Ten play with 7-2 thrashing of Michigan State
Grad student defender Riley Donnelly made her debut in the starting lineup today and made immediate impact. Donnelly played 48 minutes, the most for her this season as she works her way back from some knee and hip issues that plagued her last season. Midway through the third quarter, Donnelly...
Late goal from Rutgers hands Maryland women’s soccer heartbreaking loss
Maryland Coach Meg Ryan Nemzer found herself at a familiar venue on Sunday when she returned to where she spent 18 years as a player and assistant coach. In the dying moments of a game that looked destined to end scoreless, Sara Brocious powered an 88th-minute shot into the net to give No. 4 Rutgers a 1-0 win.
