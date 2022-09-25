ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maryland volleyball nearly posts remarkable come-from-behind effort in loss to Indiana

Maryland Volleyball lost a thrilling five-set match versus Indiana 3-2. The Terps finally returned home to College Park after playing their last ten games on the road. The Terps hoped their return home would bring a better feeling after suffering a tough loss to Illinois on Friday. Indiana was also looking for a rebound performance after being swept by Penn State in their Big Ten opener.
