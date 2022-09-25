EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – CBP officers working at the Ysleta Border crossing seized nine pounds of cocaine on Friday. On Friday, two U.S. male citizens in their early twenties, were crossing at the Ysleta border from Mexico, in a vehicle, when they were caught with 9.61 pounds of cocaine. The two were sent for […]

EL PASO, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO