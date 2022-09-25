ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

KVIA

Report of lockdown at Harmony School in northeast El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police responded to a disturbance call at 9:06 a.m. Monday, according to police dispatch. Police say the school was on a lockdown call. According to police dispatch, there was one police unit at the scene and described it as a work in progress. This...
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Las Cruces hotel died a little over a week after that incident. Las Cruces police confirm that 35-year-old Alfred Marquez died on August 19. Marquez was wanted in connection with the August 10 murder of a 35-year-old following a The post Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Government
KTSM

Several smuggling arrests, stash houses discovered during migrant influx, El Paso Border Patrol Chief says

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez highlighting smuggling arrests and stash houses found amid increasing migrant encounters. In a tweet, Chavez cited five human smugglers were arrested, two stash houses were discovered, and 31 smuggled migrants were found just over the weekend. She mentions the El Paso sector is […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

City of Las Cruces lacking 24/7 veterinary care

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Residents of Las Cruces have spoken with animal officials to voice concerns over the lack of 24-hour veterinary care. Currently, there is no 24-hour care at veterinarian hospitals over the weekend. That's according to Dawn Duncan, Founder and President of Animal Companions of Las Cruces. He...
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

El Paso Border Patrol seized $100K worth of cocaine

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – CBP officers working at the Ysleta Border crossing seized nine pounds of cocaine on Friday. On Friday, two U.S. male citizens in their early twenties, were crossing at the Ysleta border from Mexico, in a vehicle, when they were caught with 9.61 pounds of cocaine. The two were sent for […]
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

El Paso Animal Services hires Borderland-native veterinarian

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso announced the addition of a new veterinarian who is from right here in the Borderland. El Paso Animal Services hired Dr. Anthony Chacon to the shelter after it experienced an almost year-long vacancy amid a nationwide veterinarian shortage. Dr. Chacon is a borderland-native, growing up […]
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

EPPD investigating shooting in the Lower Valley

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 7900 block of Gateway East in the Lower Valley. The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police officials said no injuries were reported, but two people were detained. However, police officials said no arrests...
EL PASO, TX
KRQE News 13

Video: Las Cruces restaurant owner accused of killing wife

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A well-known restaurant owner is facing charges accused of murdering his wife. Video shows some of the many police responses to the Yacone residence leading up to Kimberly Yacone’s death, where even Dona Ana County deputies say Robert Yacone appeared to be paranoid. Six months before her death, a frustrated Kimberly Yacone explains […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Police investigating east El Paso shooting, no injuries reported

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police are investigating a shooting in east El Paso along the 7900 block that happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24. No injuries were reported. Police detained two people but no arrests have been made. Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Views from the anchor desk: El Paso is a diamond in the desert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Views from the Anchor Desk” is a new KTSM blog my co-anchor, Natassia Paloma, and I will be putting together on a weekly basis. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to begin than sharing my view of El Paso. I might not be from the Sun City, but […]
EL PASO, TX

