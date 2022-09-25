Read full article on original website
Another group of displeased migrants demand justiceT. WareTexas State
El Paso Will Receive $2 Million in Federal Funds and Mayor Says No Disaster YetTom HandyEl Paso, TX
How El Paso is Handling the Influx of Thousands of MigrantsTom HandyEl Paso, TX
Students defend Texas teacher fired for telling pupils to use the term 'minor-attracted persons' instead of paedophiles.VictorEl Paso, TX
Migrants sleep on the streets of El Paso—VP Harris says the borders are secureT. WareEl Paso, TX
Migrant baby allegedly held for ransom found in El Paso during traffic stop
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A kidnapped baby was found during a traffic stop that happened two weeks ago in El Paso. On September 16, Texas Department of Public Safety pulled over a vehicle driven by 45-year-old Jenna Roark of El Paso, according to authorities. Troopers accused Roark and...
Traffic stop leads to arrest of El Paso woman, teen for aggravated kidnapping of Florida baby
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – An El Paso woman and a 15-year-old have been arrested on charges of human smuggling and aggravated kidnapping. Jenna Roark, 45, and an unidentified juvenile were arrested by Texas Department of Public Safety with assistance from Texas Highway Patrol troopers, the U.S. Border Patrol and the FBI. According to a […]
Report of lockdown at Harmony School in northeast El Paso
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police responded to a disturbance call at 9:06 a.m. Monday, according to police dispatch. Police say the school was on a lockdown call. According to police dispatch, there was one police unit at the scene and described it as a work in progress. This...
Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Las Cruces hotel died a little over a week after that incident. Las Cruces police confirm that 35-year-old Alfred Marquez died on August 19. Marquez was wanted in connection with the August 10 murder of a 35-year-old following a The post Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
Woman charged with murder in east El Paso shooting caught on surveillance video
EL PASO, Texas -- A 24-year-old woman is charged with murder in connection to a deadly shooting on the east side, according to El Paso police. Investigators say 24-year-old Rachel Rivota was the driver of a vehicle that drove up to 35-year-old-Christopher Ryan Correa on Sept. 18 around 2:20 a.m.
Several smuggling arrests, stash houses discovered during migrant influx, El Paso Border Patrol Chief says
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — El Paso Sector Border Patrol Chief Gloria Chavez highlighting smuggling arrests and stash houses found amid increasing migrant encounters. In a tweet, Chavez cited five human smugglers were arrested, two stash houses were discovered, and 31 smuggled migrants were found just over the weekend. She mentions the El Paso sector is […]
City of Las Cruces lacking 24/7 veterinary care
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico- Residents of Las Cruces have spoken with animal officials to voice concerns over the lack of 24-hour veterinary care. Currently, there is no 24-hour care at veterinarian hospitals over the weekend. That's according to Dawn Duncan, Founder and President of Animal Companions of Las Cruces. He...
County Attorney requests extension on decision to prosecute case to remove district attorney
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Attorney Jo Ann Bernal filed a motion on Monday requesting additional time to make a decision on whether her office will dismiss or prosecute the case to remove El Paso County District Attorney Yvonne Rosales. In the filing, Bernal claims that despite the court granting the application […]
El Paso Border Patrol seized $100K worth of cocaine
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – CBP officers working at the Ysleta Border crossing seized nine pounds of cocaine on Friday. On Friday, two U.S. male citizens in their early twenties, were crossing at the Ysleta border from Mexico, in a vehicle, when they were caught with 9.61 pounds of cocaine. The two were sent for […]
Man accused of shooting man with rifle at east El Paso bar allegedly picked up casings
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — The man who is accused of shooting and killing another man outside the 10-4 Oyster bar in east El Paso allegedly picked up the spent casing before fleeing, the arrest affidavit states. A man was arrested and is accused of shooting and killing another...
Woman recorded driving vehicle murder suspect was in before deadly shooting arrested
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — A 24-year-old was arrested and charged with the murder of a 35-year-old man. Christopher Ryan Correa was shot dead behind the 10-4 Oyster Bar on September 18, according to El Paso police. Alexander Diaz, 26, was arrested and charged with murder. Police stated Diaz...
El Paso Animal Services hires Borderland-native veterinarian
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The City of El Paso announced the addition of a new veterinarian who is from right here in the Borderland. El Paso Animal Services hired Dr. Anthony Chacon to the shelter after it experienced an almost year-long vacancy amid a nationwide veterinarian shortage. Dr. Chacon is a borderland-native, growing up […]
EPPD investigating shooting in the Lower Valley
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso Police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 7900 block of Gateway East in the Lower Valley. The shooting happened shortly before 6 p.m. Sunday. Police officials said no injuries were reported, but two people were detained. However, police officials said no arrests...
Border officials disrupt human smuggling attempt, find man hidden underneath truck’s flatbed
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers disrupted a human smuggling attempt when they discovered a man hidden underneath a flatbed of a pickup truck Sunday at the Paso Del Norte crossing. CBP officers initially encountered a 45-year-old male U.S. citizen who was arriving from Mexico using the vehicle lanes. Following […]
Video: Las Cruces restaurant owner accused of killing wife
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A well-known restaurant owner is facing charges accused of murdering his wife. Video shows some of the many police responses to the Yacone residence leading up to Kimberly Yacone’s death, where even Dona Ana County deputies say Robert Yacone appeared to be paranoid. Six months before her death, a frustrated Kimberly Yacone explains […]
Police investigating east El Paso shooting, no injuries reported
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso police are investigating a shooting in east El Paso along the 7900 block that happened just before 6 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 24. No injuries were reported. Police detained two people but no arrests have been made. Police say they are continuing to investigate the incident.
NMSU student's former manager describes what she was like before her death
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University confirmed that one of its students, Emilia Rueda was one of two people identified in a murder-suicide. Emilia Rueda, 20, was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. KFOX14 spoke with Rueda's former...
Views from the anchor desk: El Paso is a diamond in the desert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Views from the Anchor Desk” is a new KTSM blog my co-anchor, Natassia Paloma, and I will be putting together on a weekly basis. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to begin than sharing my view of El Paso. I might not be from the Sun City, but […]
Plane Forced To Divert When Unruly Passenger Yells 'We're All Going To Die'
An American Airlines flight from Miami to Los Angeles was forced to land in El Paso, Texas, because of an unruly passenger. The Daily Mail reported that a female passenger ran down the aisle yelling, "We're all going to die." Daniel Leon-Davis, who was on the flight, tweeted that the...
Mexican cops arrest pair wanted in U.S.; one has murder warrant out of Dallas
EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) – Mexican authorities this week arrested two men wanted for crimes in the United States. On Tuesday, the Chihuahua state police located a man flagged by Interpol as an international fugitive from justice. Carlos T.S. is wanted on a sexual assault warrant in El Paso and allegedly fled to Mexico […]
