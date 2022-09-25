The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) pulled off the upset win Sunday by taking down the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) by a score of 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3. In what could be a turning point in the season, the Colts came out and showed they still have that fire. Even down a few key players, the Colts were able to string together strong defense with some timely plays on offense. They even got some help on a crucial penalty from defensive tackle Chris Jones on the final drive.

INDIANAPOLIS, IN ・ 2 DAYS AGO