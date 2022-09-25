Read full article on original website
Related
Steelers Players Reportedly Want Coach To Be Fired
The vast majority of Steelers Nation seems to want offensive coordinator Matt Canada out of the organization. According to recent reports from Pittsburgh insider Josh Rowntree, the majority of Steelers players on the offensive side of the ball agree with that sentiment. The Steelers offense is off to a brutal...
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts
Patrick Mahomes and Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy had a difference of opinion in the Colts game, and hindsight shows the QB was right. The post Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes Proven Right After Halftime ‘Altercation’ With His Coach and Shocking Loss to Colts appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Patrick Mahomes says Chiefs' offensive miscues were main culprit in Week 3 loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs lost what they felt was a winnable Week 3 game against the Indianapolis Colts. There is plenty of blame to be shared in the Week 3 loss — coaching, offense, defense and special teams — they all earn a piece of it. When asked about the loss after the game on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes shouldered a lot of the blame himself. He felt like he left a lot of opportunities on the field and that the offense didn’t execute well as a whole.
Colts vs. Chiefs | Crunching Numbers
Highlighting some of the numbers in the Colts' 20-17 win over the Chiefs on Sunday.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Texans' fourth-quarter woes continue in loss to Bears
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans failed to score in the fourth quarter again Sunday against the Chicago Bears to remain winless through three weeks. Houston has not scored a single point in the final quarter this season, leaving coach Lovie Smith searching for ways to get his team to close out a game. “It’s hard winning football games when you can’t finish,” Smith said. The Texans (0-2-1) led Indianapolis by 17 points entering the fourth quarter in their opener before settling for a 20-20 tie. Last week, they were up 9-6 after three quarters in a 16-9 loss to Denver.
Yardbarker
Chiefs Get Wake Up Call in 20-17 Loss to Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs entered week 3 on a high note sitting at 2-0 at the top of the AFC West division. A mouth-watering matchup was on deck with a 0-1-1 Indianapolis Colts squad that came off a goose egg performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars. In a truly ugly showing nearly across the board, the Chiefs were bested by the Colts 20-17. It all started ho hum for the Chiefs as quarterback Patrick Mahomes would find tight end Travis Kelce for a first quarter score. After running back Clyde Edwards-Elaire punched in a touchdown to make it 14-10 Chiefs, everything began to fall apart.
4 Downs: Making sense of the Bears' narrow win vs. Texans
The Chicago Bears defeated the Houston Texans 23-20 on Sunday, improving to 2-1 ahead of a Week 4 matchup against the New York Giants. The Bears needed a clutch Roquan Smith interception and a last-second field goal in order to best the winless Texans, but the important thing is they were able to pull it out despite an abysmal outing by quarterback Justin Fields.
Analyzing Colts' snap counts from Week 3 win over Chiefs
The Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) pulled off the upset win Sunday by taking down the Kansas City Chiefs (2-1) by a score of 20-17 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Week 3. In what could be a turning point in the season, the Colts came out and showed they still have that fire. Even down a few key players, the Colts were able to string together strong defense with some timely plays on offense. They even got some help on a crucial penalty from defensive tackle Chris Jones on the final drive.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
Week 3 Game Changers: Indianapolis Colts
The Indianapolis Colts needed some “game changers” to step up in order to beat the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. The Colts held the Chiefs to 17 points . That is only the seventh time Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs have been held under 20 points since the beginning of the 2018 NFL season. This came with the help of these game changers.
Yardbarker
Kansas City Chiefs: 4 takeaways from Week 3 loss vs. Colts
The Kansas City Chiefs were stunned into submission by the Indianapolis Colts in Week 3, 20-17, at the Lucas Oil Stadium. A late Colts interception bookended a scintillating fourth-period comeback that pulled the rug from under Patrick Mahomes & Co. Here are some critical takeaways from the Chiefs’ Week 3 loss.
First look: Tennessee Titans at Indianapolis Colts odds and lines
The Tennessee Titans (1-2) hit the road in Week 4 for an AFC South divisional game against the Indianapolis Colts (1-1-1) in an early Sunday game. Kickoff is 1 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium (FOX). Below, we look at Titans vs. Colts odds from Tipico Sportsbook; check back for all our NFL picks and predictions.
Comments / 0