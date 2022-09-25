ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

ESPN

Kevin O'Connell's aggressive playcalling before halftime has paid off for Vikings

EAGAN, Minn. -- In the weeks after he was hired as the Minnesota Vikings' new coach, Kevin O'Connell spoke frequently about his game management theories. The first and most prominent idea he mentioned was the value of the minutes before halftime, a micro-focus of the "Middle 8" concept he learned as a New England Patriots quarterback under coach Bill Belichick.
Yardbarker

Atlanta Falcons continue to be one of most profitable teams against the spread

Good football teams win games, but great teams cover is a saying that will soon be etched into Canton with the NFL’s newfound obsession with gambling. The league wouldn’t be caught dead associating itself with Vegas some odd years ago, but now, you’d be hard-pressed to turn on any game on any network that wasn’t shoving odds down your throat. If the league can make money off it, you can bet your bottom dollar the NFL will find a way to incorporate it. And lucky for those gambling Falcons fans, Atlanta continues to be one of the most profitable teams against the spread in 2022.
