Good football teams win games, but great teams cover is a saying that will soon be etched into Canton with the NFL’s newfound obsession with gambling. The league wouldn’t be caught dead associating itself with Vegas some odd years ago, but now, you’d be hard-pressed to turn on any game on any network that wasn’t shoving odds down your throat. If the league can make money off it, you can bet your bottom dollar the NFL will find a way to incorporate it. And lucky for those gambling Falcons fans, Atlanta continues to be one of the most profitable teams against the spread in 2022.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO