ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
AthlonSports.com

College Football Rankings: NCAAF Top 25 (After Week 4)

Weekly college football top 25 rankings are a big part of every season, and Athlon Sports will update its top 25 following the games each weekend. The fourth weekend of the 2022 season was headlined by Tennessee's victory over Florida, Ohio State's blowout of Wisconsin, USC's road win at Oregon State, and Texas A&M's close victory over Arkansas. Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan take the top four spots, with Clemson at No. 5 and USC at No. 6 in the post-Week 4 top 25 rankings. With the fourth week of the 2022 season officially in the books, here are the top 25 teams in college football:
COLLEGE SPORTS
saturdaytradition.com

College football rankings: ESPN updates FPI rankings entering Week 5

College football rankings are getting updated entering Week 5 of the college football season, and ESPN’s FPI has updated its top 25 system following Week 4. In particular, teams from the B1G provided some interesting results. Ohio State (No. 2) and Michigan (No. 4) remain high on the list but a couple of other programs made the top-25 cut.
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
State
Arkansas State
State
Utah State
College Football News

College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 5

The early college football lines and odds for Week 5 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?. What are the lines for Week 5 of the 2022 college football season – and what should they be?. First I guess what the lines will be, and then add...
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oklahoma Football#College Football#Ap Top 25#American Football#Ohio State#Sooners#Usc#Texas A M#Razorbacks#Ap#Oklahoma State 10#Kansas State Others

Comments / 0

Community Policy