AthlonSports.com
College Football Rankings: NCAAF Top 25 (After Week 4)
Weekly college football top 25 rankings are a big part of every season, and Athlon Sports will update its top 25 following the games each weekend. The fourth weekend of the 2022 season was headlined by Tennessee's victory over Florida, Ohio State's blowout of Wisconsin, USC's road win at Oregon State, and Texas A&M's close victory over Arkansas. Georgia, Alabama, Ohio State and Michigan take the top four spots, with Clemson at No. 5 and USC at No. 6 in the post-Week 4 top 25 rankings. With the fourth week of the 2022 season officially in the books, here are the top 25 teams in college football:
CBS Sports
College football rankings: Ohio State jumps Alabama, Michigan State continues to plummet in CBS Sports 131
Ohio State is building a strong case to be ranked as the best team in the country. After a dominant win against Wisconsin in Week 4, the Buckeyes have now jumped ahead of Alabama for No. 2 in the CBS Sports 131, our comprehensive ranking of every FBS college football team.
CBS Sports releases updated College Football Playoff, bowl projections after Week 4
Four weeks into the college football season, some teams are already getting closer and closer to bowl eligibility. As the season rolls along, CBS Sports’ Jerry Palm released his updated bowl projections for this year. Palm’s College Football Playoff projection saw a big change after Oklahoma fell to Kansas...
saturdaytradition.com
College football rankings: ESPN updates FPI rankings entering Week 5
College football rankings are getting updated entering Week 5 of the college football season, and ESPN’s FPI has updated its top 25 system following Week 4. In particular, teams from the B1G provided some interesting results. Ohio State (No. 2) and Michigan (No. 4) remain high on the list but a couple of other programs made the top-25 cut.
College Football News
College Football Odds: Opening Early Lines, Values Week 5
The early college football lines and odds for Week 5 of the 2022 season. Where are the potential values?. What are the lines for Week 5 of the 2022 college football season – and what should they be?. First I guess what the lines will be, and then add...
Georgia Stays Put in the AP Poll After Struggles Against Kent State
Where do the Bulldogs rank in the AP?
Where Michigan football ranks in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll
It wasn’t a pretty win for Michigan football in Week 4, as the Wolverines took down the Maryland Terrapins, 34-27. But the maize and blue weren’t alone in the ugly win category on Saturday. Georgia merely beat Kent State, 39-22. Clemson held on for dear life against Wake...
College football rankings: Top 25 schedule, scores for Week 5 games
College football top 25 rankings, schedule, scores for Week 5 gamesAll times Eastern | Odds via SI Sportsbook Football Power Index college football rankings and schedule computer prediction model are a measure of team strength that predicts a team’s future performance. Rankings and scores ...
When the College Football Playoff rankings will be announced
Rankings make or break teams in college football. And while the AP Top 25 rankings and Coaches Poll help us understand where the top teams stand up to now, the one that really matters is the official College Football Playoff poll created by the committee. Here's a look at the CFP committee's ...
