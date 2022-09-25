Read full article on original website
AMERICAN LEGION AUXILIARY HOLDS PRESIDENT’S PARLEY AT GOLDEN LINK
The Ninth District Past President’s Parley of the American Legion Auxiliary gathered on Sunday, September 18 at the Golden Link, Crookston for their annual luncheon and meeting. The meeting was chaired by President Margee Keller, Crookston, Chaplain Mary Efta, Argyle, and Secretary Joanie Krantz, Karlstad. 14 Past Presidents were...
BULLETIN BOARD-SEPTEMBER 27, 2022
The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the First Community Credit Union, Ag Country Farm Credit Services, and the Matrons Club on the week of September 26-30. Polk County Public Health Children’s Dental Services is providing monthly dental clinics out of the Polk County Public Health Crookston and East Grand Forks offices today and Wednesday, September 28 in their East Grand Forks office. Children’s Dental Services provides care to people of all ages regardless of income level. To schedule an appointment call: 612-746 1530 or 866-543-6009.
Donna Jean Jensen – Obit
Donna Jean Jensen, 99, a long-time resident of Crookston, MN, and for the last year in Litchfield, MN, passed away September 9, 2022, at Bethany Assisted Living in Litchfield. Donna was born in Crookston, MN on March 8, 1923, to Joseph and Myrtle (Droppo) Brule. She grew up in Crookston and was a 1941 graduate of Crookston High School. On June 10, 1949, Donna was united in marriage to Vernon B. Jensen in Crookston. They lived in Fertile, MN from 1950-1959 before returning to Crookston. They had one daughter, Sandra. Donna worked as a telephone operator in Crookston for 30 years until her retirement in 1981. Donna and Vernon enjoyed playing cards, camping, and traveling. After Vernon passed away in 1988, Donna moved into the Summerfield Apartments in 1995. She was a devoted member of the Crookston First Presbyterian Church and Naomi Circle. She held memberships in the American Legion and Eagles Auxiliaries. She spent time volunteering at the hospital and enjoyed bowling, reading, and knitting. Donna loved playing Yahtzee, dominoes, and SkipBo with family and friends. She made the coffee for weekly gatherings at the Summerfield Apartments for many years. She liked to share her baking of lemon pies, cream puffs, and sugar cookies! Donna’s desserts were usually the first to go at potluck dinners! Her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and everyone else will always remember her wearing her favorite color, purple. On August 21, 2021, Donna moved to Litchfield, MN to be near her daughter, Sandra. This was a special time that allowed daily visits to enjoy coffee together, play Bingo, do activities, and socialize with special new friends at the Ecumen facility.
CROOKSTON AMERICAN CRYSTAL DISTRICT PLANS TO BEGIN “SOFT START” PLAN ON THURSDAY
The Crookston American Crystal Sugar Agricultural District is planning to begin its “Soft Start” plan at their beet harvesting stations on Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30, for the Crookston District. The district plans to pile beets at all Crookston stations at the end of this week while following their heat policy, where they will likely be shutting down for heat on both days in the early or midafternoon part of both days. However, they may have to pile into the heat in several locations where their Transystems are reloading.
CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRLS TENNIS FINISHES 2ND IN NW QUAD
The Crookston Pirate Girls Tennis team is competing in the Northwest Quad in East Grand Forks today. They are playing Thief River Falls, East Grand Forks, and Moorhead. Crookston finished the quad with a second-place finish, three points behind Thief River Falls. The Pirates had three first-place finishes. The only singles champion was Paige Abrahamson who beat East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls in straight sets and won an exciting three-set match over her Moorhead opponent, including 9-7 in the third set to earn the first place finish. “She has found her niche in the singles lineup and with the depth we have in the lineup it showed,” said Pirate Coach Cody Brekken. “She had one close match and that was a big win for her after starting a little slow, but.
GFPS Teachers Hall of Fame to add 5
Five outstanding educators have been selected for induction into the 2022 Grand Forks Public Schools Teachers Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony and reception will be held at 1 p.m. on October 2 at the Red River High School Theater, with a dessert reception to follow. Ron Bergh – Bergh...
Hi-Liner X-Country in Grand Forks: Results
GRAND FORKS, ND (NewsDakota.com) – The Hi-Liner Cross Country team traveled to Grand Forks on Saturday and competed in the Border Battle. Teams from North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, and Canada took part in the races. 7th GRADE GIRLS 3K – 82 Runners. 27 Havyn Curtis 13:52. 8th...
CROOKSTON BOYS SOCCER EDGES GRAND FORKS CENTRAL 1-0
The Crookston Pirate Boys Soccer team is coming off a one-goal loss last week, but their luck might have finally changed when they scored a first-half goal, and the defense held on the rest of the way in a 1-0 victory over the Grand Forks Central Knights at the Crookston High School soccer field.
Affiliates of B.o.B identified as those injured in Grand Forks crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are identifying those involved in a crash that sent several people to the hospital in Grand Forks. It happened in the early morning hours on Monday, September 26. Multiple people were thrown from a vehicle. The Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched...
POLK COUNTY PUBLIC HEALTH AND MINNESOTA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH TO HOLD COMMUNITY COVID-19 VACCINE CLINICS IN CROOKSTON, EAST GRAND FORKS, AND FERTILE
The Polk County Public Health is partnering with the Minnesota Department of Health to hold some Community COVID-19 Vaccine Clinics this week and next week at various locations in Crookston, East Grand Forks, and Fertile. The clinics will provide the Pfizer primary vaccine and the new bivalent booster vaccine to...
ARREST/FIRE REPORT-SEPTEMBER 28, 2022
The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Chaz Bradley Abrahamson, 30, of Grand Forks, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Matthew Lee Marshall, 32, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Tristan Rheid Morin, 24, no address provided, for DUI.
CROOKSTON CITY COUNCIL TO MEET ON MONDAY TO APPOINT “CORKY” REYNOLDS AS NEW CITY ADMINISTRATOR
The Crookston City Council will meet on Monday, September 26, at 7:00 p.m. inside the City Hall Council Chambers. The meeting will begin with a presentation by Blake Carlson from Widseth Smith Nolting about a Water Modeling addition to the Crookston Sports Center. The Consent Agenda will include the approval...
Thomas Derouin – Obit
Thomas Derouin, 67 of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, with his loving wife Deb at his side in Hillcrest Senior Living, Red Lake Falls MN. The memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with Father Bob Schreiner Officiating and Deacon John Bruggeman. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday morning.
Drinking suspected in NW Minnesota collision, two hurt
MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (KFGO) – The State Patrol says two people were injured in an alcohol-involved multi-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Middle River around 12:30 Monday morning. A car was attempting to pull out of an alley onto the highway when three vehicles collided. The driver of a...
CROOKSTON GIRLS SOCCER SHUTS OUT WALKER-H-A
The Crookston Pirate Girls Soccer team broke their scoring slump as they beat the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves 4-0 at the Crookston High School Soccer Field. – — Crookston started the game strong and controlled the game for most of the half. Crookston was close to getting that first goal in several games, but they were just off on their passing. The passing started to click about 15 minutes into game and a couple minutes later the Pirates got their first goal when Miryah Epema scored on a nice pass from Maddie Harbott for a 1-0 lead. The Pirates like scoring so much they did it again a minute later when Reese Swanson (usually the goalie but got to play out of the goal in this game) scored on another beautiful pass from Harbott for a 2-0 lead.
CROOKSTON GIRLS SOCCER PLAYS ST. JOHN’S PREP TO A TIE
SECOND HALF – The teams were even in the second half and this time St. John’s Prep outshot Crookston 4-3, but neither team could find the net during regulation with both teams scoreless after 80 minutes of play, forcing overtime. “Katelyn Christensen had a great second half for us while creating some offense and was an offensive threat,” said Pirate Coach Sarah Reese. “Maddie Harbott was a consistent play maker for us. She was reading the ball well and stepping through passes.”
UPDATE: Driver in Cass Co. bus crash identified
LEONARD, N.D. (KFGO/KVRR) — Three students and a school bus driver suffered injuries when the bus they were in crashed into the Maple River in southwestern Cass County Friday afternoon. The Cass County Sheriff’s Office said seven students were on the bus on 50th Street SE, returning home from...
UND Hockey drops “NoDak Nights” jerseys
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR)-UND hockey ranked in the top five of most major college hockey polls, may be top five in swagger too. They are breaking the glass on some new drip, yea they debut new uniforms, the NoDak Night all black jerseys have twitter buzzing!. UND will bust these...
GFPD gives details on Monday rollover that injured 6
Authorities say a Grand Forks driver faces multiple charges in a Monday morning rollover that injured six people with ties to a musical artist who appeared hours earlier at Alerus Center. Grand Forks Police say 32-year-old Starsha Laquisha Swift has been charged with DUI, DUI refusal, driving under suspension and...
GF council reviews 42nd Street project plans
The Grand Forks council stopped short of trimming the list of alternatives for a proposed 42nd Street grade separation crossing last night (Monday). There are currently five proposals on the table ranging in cost from $44.6 million dollars to $54.4 million. Each has its own set of impacts to the Ray Richards Golf Course and a nearby gas station.
