ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crookston, MN

Comments / 0

Related
kroxam.com

BULLETIN BOARD-SEPTEMBER 27, 2022

The Crookston Home Delivered Meals will be delivered by the First Community Credit Union, Ag Country Farm Credit Services, and the Matrons Club on the week of September 26-30. Polk County Public Health Children’s Dental Services is providing monthly dental clinics out of the Polk County Public Health Crookston and East Grand Forks offices today and Wednesday, September 28 in their East Grand Forks office. Children’s Dental Services provides care to people of all ages regardless of income level. To schedule an appointment call: 612-746 1530 or 866-543-6009.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON PIRATE GIRLS TENNIS FINISHES 2ND IN NW QUAD

The Crookston Pirate Girls Tennis team is competing in the Northwest Quad in East Grand Forks today. They are playing Thief River Falls, East Grand Forks, and Moorhead. Crookston finished the quad with a second-place finish, three points behind Thief River Falls. The Pirates had three first-place finishes. The only singles champion was Paige Abrahamson who beat East Grand Forks and Thief River Falls in straight sets and won an exciting three-set match over her Moorhead opponent, including 9-7 in the third set to earn the first place finish. “She has found her niche in the singles lineup and with the depth we have in the lineup it showed,” said Pirate Coach Cody Brekken. “She had one close match and that was a big win for her after starting a little slow, but.
CROOKSTON, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Warren, MN
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Middle River, MN
Crookston, MN
Government
City
Karlstad, MN
City
Waubun, MN
Local
Minnesota Society
City
Detroit Lakes, MN
City
Moorhead, MN
City
Roseau, MN
City
Barnesville, MN
City
Bagley, MN
City
Argyle, MN
Crookston, MN
Society
City
Crookston, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON AMERICAN CRYSTAL DISTRICT PLANS TO BEGIN “SOFT START” PLAN ON THURSDAY

The Crookston American Crystal Sugar Agricultural District is planning to begin its “Soft Start” plan at their beet harvesting stations on Thursday, September 29, and Friday, September 30, for the Crookston District. The district plans to pile beets at all Crookston stations at the end of this week while following their heat policy, where they will likely be shutting down for heat on both days in the early or midafternoon part of both days. However, they may have to pile into the heat in several locations where their Transystems are reloading.
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

ARREST/FIRE REPORT-SEPTEMBER 28, 2022

The Northwest Regional Corrections Center in Crookston reported the following arrests. Chaz Bradley Abrahamson, 30, of Grand Forks, for 2nd-Degree DUI. Matthew Lee Marshall, 32, no address provided, for 3rd-Degree DUI. Tristan Rheid Morin, 24, no address provided, for DUI.
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

POLK COUNTY COMMISSIONERS APPROVE PRELIMINARY TAX LEVY INCREASE OF 5.5%

The Polk County Board of Commissioners met on Tuesday morning at the Polk County Government Center. The board began the meeting by approving the board minutes from their meetings on September 20 and 21. The Consent Agenda also included approving payments to 13 Towns Newspaper in Fosston in the amount of $35 for a one-year subscription for the Incinerator and to Mohamed-Mohamed in East Grand Forks in the amount of $240 for a Community Language Interpreter for CHA/Polk County Public Health. The board approved the agenda unanimously.
POLK COUNTY, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Parley#The East Grand Forks
KNOX News Radio

GFPS Teachers Hall of Fame to add 5

Five outstanding educators have been selected for induction into the 2022 Grand Forks Public Schools Teachers Hall of Fame. The induction ceremony and reception will be held at 1 p.m. on October 2 at the Red River High School Theater, with a dessert reception to follow. Ron Bergh – Bergh...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kroxam.com

Thomas Derouin – Obit

Thomas Derouin, 67 of Red Lake Falls, MN passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, with his loving wife Deb at his side in Hillcrest Senior Living, Red Lake Falls MN. The memorial service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, September 30, 2022, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Red Lake Falls, MN with Father Bob Schreiner Officiating and Deacon John Bruggeman. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the church on Friday morning.
RED LAKE FALLS, MN
valleynewslive.com

Affiliates of B.o.B identified as those injured in Grand Forks crash

GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Police are identifying those involved in a crash that sent several people to the hospital in Grand Forks. It happened in the early morning hours on Monday, September 26. Multiple people were thrown from a vehicle. The Grand Forks Police Department was dispatched...
GRAND FORKS, ND
kfgo.com

Drinking suspected in NW Minnesota collision, two hurt

MIDDLE RIVER, Minn. (KFGO) – The State Patrol says two people were injured in an alcohol-involved multi-vehicle crash on Highway 32 in Middle River around 12:30 Monday morning. A car was attempting to pull out of an alley onto the highway when three vehicles collided. The driver of a...
MIDDLE RIVER, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON GIRLS SOCCER PLAYS ST. JOHN’S PREP TO A TIE

SECOND HALF – The teams were even in the second half and this time St. John’s Prep outshot Crookston 4-3, but neither team could find the net during regulation with both teams scoreless after 80 minutes of play, forcing overtime. “Katelyn Christensen had a great second half for us while creating some offense and was an offensive threat,” said Pirate Coach Sarah Reese. “Maddie Harbott was a consistent play maker for us. She was reading the ball well and stepping through passes.”
CROOKSTON, MN
kroxam.com

WARREN-ALVARADO-OSLO VOLLEYBALL HOSTING STEPHEN-ARGYLE TONIGHT – ON KROX

The Warren-Alvarado-Oslo Ponies Volleyball team is back in action tonight when they host the Stephen-Argyle Storm from Warren. The game will be on KROX starting with the RiverView Health prematch show at 6:30 p.m., with the first serve to follow at 7:00 p.m. Listen on 1260AM/105.7FM or 92.1FM in Grand Forks and East Grand Forks. You can also listen anywhere by clicking Listen Live at the top of this page.
WARREN, MN
kroxam.com

CROOKSTON GIRLS SOCCER SHUTS OUT WALKER-H-A

The Crookston Pirate Girls Soccer team broke their scoring slump as they beat the Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Wolves 4-0 at the Crookston High School Soccer Field. – — Crookston started the game strong and controlled the game for most of the half. Crookston was close to getting that first goal in several games, but they were just off on their passing. The passing started to click about 15 minutes into game and a couple minutes later the Pirates got their first goal when Miryah Epema scored on a nice pass from Maddie Harbott for a 1-0 lead. The Pirates like scoring so much they did it again a minute later when Reese Swanson (usually the goalie but got to play out of the goal in this game) scored on another beautiful pass from Harbott for a 2-0 lead.
CROOKSTON, MN
KNOX News Radio

2 hurt in Marshall County 3-vehicle crash

Two people were injured in a three-vehicle collision early (Mon) morning in Minnesota’s Marshall County. The State Patrol says it happened around 12:40 AM in Middle River. A Toyota Camry was turning from an alley onto Highway 32 when it collided with a southbound Hyundai and a northbound Ford pickup.
MARSHALL COUNTY, MN
kroxam.com

HAWLEY NUGGETS VOLLEYBALL TOO MUCH FOR PIRATES

The Crookston Pirate Volleyball team hosted the Hawley Nuggets on Tuesday night in a Section 8AA matchup. It was a whiteout in honor of the 50th anniversary of Title IX. The Nuggets dominated sets one and three and won a close second set for a 3-0 victory 25-8, 25-20, 25-6.
CROOKSTON, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy