uncwsports.com
UNCW's Isley Rallies To Win J.T. Poston Invitational
SAPPHIRE, N.C. – On the strength of four birdies over the final seven holes, UNCW's Walker Isley rallied to win the J.T. Poston Invitational by two strokes on Tuesday at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley. Coastal Carolina held off hard-charging Western Carolina in the third and final round...
wcti12.com
ENC schools reschedule football games ahead of Hurricane Ian
North Carolina — Several schools in Eastern North Carolina have moved their football games this week due to the threat of severe weather. The North Carolina High School Athletic Association met in Kenansville on Tuesday September 27th, to adjust for the storm. While the impact of Hurricane Ian on...
uncwsports.com
Isley, Seahawks In Second At Poston Invitational
SAPPHIRE, N.C. – Fueled by nine birdies over the first 36 holes, UNCW's Walker Isley is tied for second overall at the J.T. Poston Invitational on Monday at the Country Club of Sapphire Valley. The Seahawks moved up two spots in the team standings in the second round and...
uncwsports.com
Women's Basketball Opens Practice Tuesday
WILMINGTON, North Carolina – The UNCW women's basketball team begins preparations for the 2022-23 campaign with a Tuesday afternoon practice at Trask Coliseum. The Seahawks, who enter their first full season under Interim Head Coach Tina Martin, have assembled a 16-player roster that features seven newcomers and nine returning letter winners.
uncwsports.com
Volleyball Swept By CAA Rival Charleston
WILMINGTON, N.C. – Anna Smith's match-high 14 kills lifted the College of Charleston to a 3-0 (25-18, 25-23,25-15) sweep of UNCW on Sunday in Colonial Athletic Association volleyball action at Hanover Hall. The Cougars upped their record to 7-8 overall and 2-0 in conference play with the weekend sweep...
WITN
ECU prepares for Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - East Carolina University sent out an alert Tuesday with information about what the university family can do to prepare for Hurricane Ian. The National Hurricane Center upgraded Hurricane Ian to Category 3 on Tuesday and it is expected to further strengthen to a Category 4 before making landfall in Florida.
WITN
ECU - USF football game moved due to Hurricane Ian
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - American Athletic Conference officials have announced that East Carolina University’s first away football game has been moved. The pirates were set to face off against the University of South Florida on Saturday, Oct. 1 in Tampa. They will now play the Bulls at Florida Atlantic University in Boca Raton, Florida.
d1sportsnet.com
Jordan Vick commits to East Carolina
4 star guard Jordan Vick has committed to East Carolina. The 5-11, 160 pound Vick, from Southern Nash High School in Bailey NC, chose East Carolina over Florida, Illinois, Pittsburgh, Vanderbilt, and Wake Forest. He is rated the No. 20 guard in the 2024 class and No. 117 overall. September...
UNC Football: Ty Adams Flips Commitment to North Carolina
The UNC Football received a commitment from three-star defensive back Ty Adams, who decided to flip his original commitment from East Carolina. Ty Adams made his official visit to North Carolina this weekend. By Sunday night, Adams switched his previous commitment to East Carolina to Mack Brown’s Tar Heels. This gives coach Brown his 19th commitment for the class of 2023.
ECU-South Florida game moved to Boca Raton, Fla. due to Hurricane Ian
IRVING, Texas – Hurricane Ian is changing plans for East Carolina’s road trip to face South Florida this Saturday. American Athletic Conference officials have announced that the East Carolina-South Florida football game has been moved to Boca Raton, Fla., at Florida Atlantic University’s stadium. The conference matchup was originally scheduled to be played in Raymond […]
nomadlawyer.org
Jacksonville: 7 Best Places To Visit In Jacksonville, North Carolina
Tourist Attractions- Places To Visit In Jacksonville North Carolina. Jacksonville is a city in the state of North Carolina. It is the 14th largest city in the state. It is located in Onslow County. As of the 2020 census, the population of Jacksonville is 72,723 people. Jacksonville is the county...
Kinston, September 26 High School ⚽ Game Notice
3 Great Seafood Places in North Carolina
If you have never been to the beautiful state of North Carolina then you should really plan a vacation there soon because it has so much to offer. In fact, it's safe to say there is something for everybody in North Carolina. No matter how you prefer to spend your free time, you will most definitely find something for your liking there. And if you are looking for great restaurants, here are three amazing seafood places that you should try.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Our town through the eyes of visitors
Pirate football season at East Carolina University is a wonderful time for the Washington Waterfront Underground Railroad Museum. ECU football brings scores of visitors to Washington and ultimately to the museum as they scout Washington looking for things and places to explore. We usually see visitors from all over the country and from several countries abroad as ECU has students from all over the world. The past few weeks have been quite busy for the museum staff. Saturday was a very busy day as well.
New Chipotle coming to Jacksonville with unique pickup lane
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Something new is hitting the Jacksonville streets. On Tuesday, Chipotle will open its second restaurant in Jacksonville with a feature called Chipotlane, a drive-thru pick-up lane for those who want the food on the move. The first 50 people in line will get Chipotle Goods merchandise and customers who sign up […]
WXII 12
North Carolina sees gas price decline end
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gas prices have been falling for months, but that streak is now over. According to the analysts at GasBuddy, the national average for a gallon of regular rose a little over three cents last week. That snapped a streak of 14 consecutive weekly declines – the...
WITN
Hurricane Ian is sparking Red Cross chapters in NC to take action
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Eastern North Carolina Red Cross chapters are teaming with the chapters in the southeast to combat the effects of Hurricane Ian. Ian is the first major hurricane system to hit the United States in 2022, and the Red Cross chapters in the east are part of the southeast and Caribbean division. That means they are part of the group that would deploy volunteers and the group that has already sent down 65,000 pounds of supplies to Florida.
carolinacoastonline.com
Area Death Notices - Sept. 23, 24 & 25
Michael Hargett, 63, of New Bern, passed away Friday, September 23, 2022 at home. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home of Morehead City, NC. Linda Huston, Beaufort. Linda Taylor Huston, 74, of Beaufort, passed away on Sunday September 25,...
WITN
Gas drops below $3.00 in Pitt & Craven Counties
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Gas has dropped below $3.00 a gallon at several stations in Pitt and Craven Counties. According to GasBuddy, Circle K gas stations in Greenville and in Winterville reported gas at $2.99 a gallon. Murphy USA on Greenville Boulevard was also at $2.99. The Walmart on Regency Boulevard...
WXII 12
One dead after multiple shot near University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Multiple people were shot Tuesday night near the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill campus, according to Orange County Emergency Services. Watch WXII headlines in the video above. Chapel Hill Police confirmed to WXII that one person died at the scene, two were taken...
