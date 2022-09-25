Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
rolltide.com
Alabama Soccer’s Road Game At Georgia Moved to Thursday
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama soccer team's Southeastern Conference road game at Georgia has been moved to Thursday. The two teams will kick off at 5 p.m. CT at Turner Soccer Complex. The game was originally scheduled for Friday at 5 p.m. CT but has been moved due to...
Kickoff time, TV network set for Auburn’s trip to No. 1 Georgia
The latest installment of The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry will be an afternoon kickoff. Auburn’s matchup with top-ranked Georgia next weekend will kick off at 2:30 p.m. and air on CBS, the SEC announced Monday. The game will be part of a CBS doubleheader, with Texas A&M at Alabama as the second game of the day on the network.
KBTX.com
Kick Time Announced for Alabama Game
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. -- The Texas A&M football game at Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 8 is set to kick off at 7 p.m. on CBS, announced Monday by the Southeastern Conference office. A&M knocked off the top-ranked Tide in a 41-38 victory at Kyle Field to earn the Aggies’ first win in the series since 2012. The No. 17 Aggies will travel to Starkville to take on Mississippi State in their first true road game of the season this weekend, while No. 2 Alabama also hits the road to face No. 20 Arkansas.
In-State Softball Pitcher Commits to Crimson Tide
Class of 2024 in-state softball pitcher Braya Hodges has committed to the Alabama Crimson Tide. Hodges plays for the Houston Academy Raiders out of Dothan, Ala. As a sophomore, she pitched a perfect game, recording 18 strikeouts and aided the Raiders to the 2022 3A AHSAA state title where the Raiders beat Mobile Christian 5-3. She won the tournament's MVP award and made the 2022 Class 3A All-State Tournament Team.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Auburn football vs Georgia kickoff time announced
Auburn will be playing Georgia in primetime.
rolltide.com
Alabama Women’s Basketball Holds First Practice of the 2022-23 Season
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women's basketball team held its first official practice of the 2022-23 season Monday at Foster Auditorium. Alabama returns seven players who contributed over 95 percent of the Crimson Tide's points from a year ago. Included in the mix are graduate students Megan Abrams, Hannah Barber, Brittany Davis and Jada Rice as well as senior JaMya Mingo-Young. In addition to a strong core of returners, UA rounds out its roster with six newcomers including five transfers.
thecomeback.com
Paul Finebaum says “it’s over” for one SEC coach
After watching Auburn escape against the Missouri Tigers Saturday, ESPN’s Paul Finebaum has concluded that it is too little and too late for Auburn head coach Bryan Harsin. Finebaum said on on WJOX-FM’s “McElroy and Cubelic in The Morning” in Birmingham, Alabama, that Harsin will most likely be gone soon.
rolltide.com
Alabama Soccer’s Gianna Paul Named SEC Freshman of the Week
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. – Gianna Paul earned her second Southeastern Conference Weekly honor after helping the No. 6 Alabama soccer team to wins over Tennessee and Texas A&M, the league office announced Monday. Paul netted her fourth goal of the season and recorded an assist on the game-winning shot in the team's victory over the Aggies, helping Alabama to an undefeated 3-0-0 SEC record and a 10-1-1 overall record.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Alabama vs. Texas A&M Kick-off Time Set in Stone
The Alabama Crimson Tide's most anticipated home game of the season officially has a kickoff time. The Tide welcomes Jimbo Fisher and the Texas A&M Aggies on Saturday, Oct. 8 for a primetime showdown. Alabama and Texas A&M are scheduled as the second game in a CBS double-header and is...
rolltide.com
Knox Leads No. 6 Alabama To 3-0 Win Over Texas A&M
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – A goal and two assists from Felicia Knox highlighted the No. 6 Alabama soccer team's (10-1-1, 3-0-0 SEC) 3-0 win over Texas A&M (5-4-2, 0-3-0) on Sunday. Knox now holds an NCAA-leading 11 assists this season, breaking the school record of 10 set by Merel van Dongen in 2014.
rolltide.com
Alabama Posts Strong Finish to Mason Rudolph Championship
FRANKLIN, Tenn. – Three Alabama women's golfers shot under par to lead the Crimson Tide's surge up the leaderboard in Sunday's final round of the Mason Rudolph Championship, jumping four spots from 11th into seventh place with a season best round of 3-under par 285. Alabama improved its score across each day of the tournament, closing tournament play in seventh overall with a team total of 10-over par 874 (297-292-285).
Auburn football: Twitter reacts to Tommy Tuberville-Georgia Tech suggestion
With Georgia Tech dismissing Geoff Collins on Sunday, September 25 following a loss to UCF on Saturday, Yellow Jackets fans are scrambling to figure out who could replace him. One fan had the suggestion to bring former Auburn football Head Coach Tommy Tuberville out of retirement — and boy were the reactions chuckle-worthy.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Power 25 Rankings: Auburn solidifies top spot with Opelika next, Thompson jumps to No. 2
Auburn High School solidified its hold on the No. 1 spot in this week’s AL.com Power 25 high school football rankings with a 42-21 win over No. 22 Ramsay last week. The Tigers garnered three of the four first-place votes and finished with 99 total points in this week’s poll, which ranks the top teams in the state of Alabama regardless of classification. Auburn has another tough test this week against rival and No. 15-ranked Opelika.
Hartselle Enquirer
Hartselle alum joins Alabama women’s basketball coaching staff
Hartselle High alum Colsten Thompson joined the coaching staff of the Alabama women’s basketball team. His hiring was announced in August by the University of Alabama. He graduated from Hartselle in 2013 after playing four years for the Tigers. He graduated from UAH in 2020 with a bachelor’s of science in Sport Fitness and Management. While there, he joined the women’s basketball team as a student assistant.
rolltide.com
Alabama Men’s Tennis Concludes Bobby Bayliss Invitational
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Alabama men's tennis team closed their fall season opener Sunday after tallying 11 wins over three days at the Bobby Bayliss Invitational, hosted by Notre Dame, at the Courtney Tennis Center in South Bend, Ind. Newcomer, Roan Jones went undefeated in singles over the...
rolltide.com
Full Week of Work Ahead for Baseball
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – Alabama baseball is set to begin its first full week of practice after opening the fall schedule last Friday. The Crimson Tide will get to work five days this week, starting first with a 2:30 p.m. CT practice on Monday. The team will then take part in practice-scrimmage splits for the final four days on the schedule. Tuesday's session begins with a 2:15 p.m. start to practice leading up to a 3:45 p.m. first pitch in the scrimmage.
Auburn football: Joel Klatt says Deion Sanders will be Tigers’ next HC
After witnessing Auburn football’s week four matchup against Missouri, it’s clear that head coach Bryan Harsin’s days are numbered on the Plains if something drastic doesn’t happen. Harsin led the Tigers to an embarrassing loss against Penn State before what may be an even more embarrassing win in the SEC opener last weekend.
3 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Alabama
Do you live in Alabama or plan on travelling there in the near future? Then keep on reading because you are in the right place. That's because below I have put together a list of three amazing places that make for a fun and affordable weekend getaway in Alabama. Here's what made it on the list.
3 Great Burger Places in Alabama
If you happen to live in Alabama and you love to go out with your loved ones from some nice burgers, from time to time, then you are in the right place because below I've put together a list of three great burger spots in Alabama that you should absolutely visit.
thisisalabama.org
How Wickles Pickles and Jack’s Created the Most Alabama Burger Ever
Pickle partners picked the perfect athletic event to attend and landed a deal with one of the biggest food chains in the South. Team members from Wickles Pickles of Dadeville went to an Alabama High School Athletics Association playoff a year or so ago and started talking with some folks from Jack’s Family Restaurants.
Comments / 0