Pittsburgh, PA

Pitt Greensburg holds Men's Soccer scoreless in nonconference action

PITTSBURGH --- Carlow University men's soccer stood strong against the University of Pittsburgh Greensburg, but the Bobcats came out on top, 2-0, Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Greensburg's Caleb Yuricha scored both goals and tallied 10 of the team's 22 shots and half of the Bobcats' shots on goal. His first...
Women's Golf places fourth at University of Pikeville invitational

PRESTONBURG, Ky. --- Carlow University women's golf finished fourth of five teams at the conclusion of the University of Pikeville fall invitational Sunday. The Celtics shot four strokes better than the prior day for a two-day score of 790. Emilee Miller shot an 87 for a two-day score of 175,...
