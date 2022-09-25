Read full article on original website
Women's Golf places fourth at University of Pikeville invitational
PRESTONBURG, Ky. --- Carlow University women's golf finished fourth of five teams at the conclusion of the University of Pikeville fall invitational Sunday. The Celtics shot four strokes better than the prior day for a two-day score of 790. Emilee Miller shot an 87 for a two-day score of 175,...
Men's Golf concludes University of Pikeville invitational on a strong note
PRESTONBURG, Ky. --- Carlow University men's golf concluded the University of Pikeville fall invitational eighth of nine teams Sunday. The Celtics shot two strokes better as a team on the day for a final two-day score of 680. Jake Stariha capitalized of his first day score to lead Carlow with...
Pitt Greensburg holds Men's Soccer scoreless in nonconference action
PITTSBURGH --- Carlow University men's soccer stood strong against the University of Pittsburgh Greensburg, but the Bobcats came out on top, 2-0, Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Greensburg's Caleb Yuricha scored both goals and tallied 10 of the team's 22 shots and half of the Bobcats' shots on goal. His first...
