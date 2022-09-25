ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Daily Montanan

U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed on Wednesday a bill updating a 19th-century law in an attempt to prevent the subversion of future presidential elections. The Presidential Election Reform Act, which passed 229-203, is meant to deter a repeat of the insurrection on Jan. 6, 2021, in which the U.S. Capitol was attacked by a mob of […] The post U.S. House passes bill reforming Electoral Count Act to stop Jan. 6 repeat appeared first on Daily Montanan.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Tennessee Lookout

A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill

WASHINGTON – The group of U.S. House Democrats asking the chamber’s leaders not to include environmental permitting changes in a stopgap spending deal this month comprises 77 members, including senior leaders of budget and spending committees and factions across the caucus’ ideological spectrum. The 77 signers on a letter sent late last week and updated […] The post A third of U.S. House Democrats oppose Manchin permitting deal in stopgap spending bill appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
AOL Corp

The 5 Richest Members of Congress

Serving in Congress requires you to swear an oath to defend and uphold the Constitution. An oath of poverty, however, is not included, and there are a few members of Congress who are striking examples of that. The five richest members of U.S. Congress are each worth at least $200...
BET

Democrat Cheri Beasley Tightening Senate Race Against Republican Ted Budd In North Carolina Poll

Democratic candidate running to represent North Carolina in the U.S. Senate, Cheri Beasley is gaining ground on her Republican opponent Ted Budd. An attorney and former chief justice of the North Carolina Supreme Court, Beasley’s opponent is the Trump-endorsed incumbent representing the 13th Congressional District. Budd also voted not to certify the 2020 presidential election.
The Hill

How Democrats can make Republican pay for their shameful migrant stunt

Many Republicans fear their dreams of midterm election victories that would give them control of the U.S. House and Senate, along with more governorships, will turn into a nightmare of losses. So they’re trying to pick up votes by generating fear of hordes of “illegal aliens” entering the U.S. to commit crimes, take jobs from U.S. workers and become a burden on taxpayers.
FLORIDA STATE
Lootpress

The Economist’s midterm election model shows Republicans have a 74% chance of winning the House; Democrats have a 78% chance of retaining the Senate

Today The Economist launched the third edition of its statistical forecasting model for American Congressional elections, which predicts how many seats in the House of Representatives and Senate each party is likely to win in this year’s midterm elections in the United States. The Economist’s midterm model simulates the election for all 435 seats in the House and 34 Senate seats 10,000 times and is updated daily. It has been trained on every election cycle since 1942 and nearly 6,500 historical district races.
Fox News

Senate set for test vote on Manchin energy proposal as government shutdown looms

The Senate is set to take a test vote Tuesday evening to break a filibuster and begin work on an interim spending bill to avoid a government shutdown. Tuesday's vote at 5:30 p.m. ET is a test to see if the proposal by Sen. Joe Manchin., D-W.Va., to expedite energy permitting and approve a pipeline in his state can command 60 votes. If it can’t, the funding deal is likely stalled.
Tennessee Lookout

U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms

WASHINGTON — U.S. House Republicans gathered inside a warehouse in Southwestern Pennsylvania on Friday to outline the legislation they’d try to enact if voters give them back control of that chamber following the November midterm elections.  Speaking from an HVAC factory in Monongahela, about an hour south of Pittsburgh, House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said […] The post U.S. House GOP outlines agenda in bid for control in the midterms appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
The Independent

Deadly gun violence costs US $557bn a year says new research

Gun violence in the United States that annually kills thousands of people also costs the economy billions of dollars, says new research.In a study that could put pressure on insurance companies and large employers to add their voices to those calling for national action to address the crisis, researchers at Harvard found gun violence cost $55bn annually.That is the equivalent to more than 2.5 per cent of the US gross domestic product, or GDP.“The health case for reducing firearm injuries is clear — more than 45,â¯000 US deaths and likely twice as many non-fatal firearm injuries occurred in 2020, the...
PUBLIC SAFETY

