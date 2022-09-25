Gun violence in the United States that annually kills thousands of people also costs the economy billions of dollars, says new research.In a study that could put pressure on insurance companies and large employers to add their voices to those calling for national action to address the crisis, researchers at Harvard found gun violence cost $55bn annually.That is the equivalent to more than 2.5 per cent of the US gross domestic product, or GDP.“The health case for reducing firearm injuries is clear — more than 45,â¯000 US deaths and likely twice as many non-fatal firearm injuries occurred in 2020, the...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 25 MINUTES AGO