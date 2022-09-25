» With team tallies of 355 and 360, Michigan sits sixth with a 715 total after the first day of the Macdonald Cup at the Yale Golf Course. » Jude Kim fired a career-low-tying 67 (-3) in the first round, following with a 71 (+1) to pace the Wolverines on day one with a 138 (-2) total and placing him tied for sixth.

EAST LANSING, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO