ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
mgoblue

Kim Among Top 10, Leads U-M to Sixth After First Day of Macdonald Cup

» With team tallies of 355 and 360, Michigan sits sixth with a 715 total after the first day of the Macdonald Cup at the Yale Golf Course. » Jude Kim fired a career-low-tying 67 (-3) in the first round, following with a 71 (+1) to pace the Wolverines on day one with a 138 (-2) total and placing him tied for sixth.
EAST LANSING, MI
mgoblue

Brown, Miller Team up for Doubles Title at Ranked Spotlight

CARY, N.C. -- The doubles pair of Jaedan Brown and Kari Miller went 3-0 to win the E-F Doubles Flight as the University of Michigan women's tennis team wrapped up action at the 2022 Fall Ranked Spotlight on Sunday afternoon (Sept. 25). The tournament was held at NC State's Isenhour Tennis Center and the Cary Tennis Park.
ANN ARBOR, MI
mgoblue

Visual Recap: #4 U-M 34, Maryland 27

8: The opening score came just eight seconds into the game, U-M's fastest touchdown to begin a game since Giles Jackson returned the opening kickoff 97 yards for a touchdown at Maryland in 2019, a play which took 11 seconds to unfold. 243: Junior running back Blake Corum rushed for...
ANN ARBOR, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy