My Tesla Model 3 RWD gained an astounding 6% of its battery on a downhill drive from a mountain hike I went on. This is staggering and beats any ICE car hands down. I have a Tesla Model 3 RWD that I got just over two weeks ago. Something interesting happened during that time one day while I went up to a hike in the mountains. My car charged 6% of its battery during my drive back down the mountain.
Tesla is recalling nearly 1.1 million cars in the US because the windows might close too fast and pinch people's fingers. Documents produced by American regulators show the windows may not react correctly after detecting an obstruction. Tesla chief executive Elon Musk criticised the description as a recall calling it...
I am the original owner of one of the first 5,000 Tesla Model 3’s made. My Long Range RWD Model 3 was built in April 2018 and I took delivery in May that year. After almost four and a half years and nearly 37,000 miles, my Tesla is still capable of exceeding 300 miles on a full charge.
It wasn't long ago that most electric cars were small, and some were arguably polarizing. In order to eke out enough range, the compact car was the way to go. You probably remember a time not so long ago when we were just waiting and hoping that companies would bring electric SUVs and trucks to market. While the trucks are just beginning to arrive, and there are only a few, a growing majority of today's EVs are crossover SUVs.
Recalls are a common phenomenon for almost any automaker. Some recent examples include the automatic Nissan Z possibly rolling away and the wheels falling off on the Toyota bZ4X. Tesla is no stranger to recalls, but this latest one is related to a rather strange issue. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has issued a recall for 1.1 million Tesla vehicles due to power windows that could pinch a driver or passenger's hand.
The visionary CEO can fix problems in cars officially recalled by traffic safety authorities at the mere touch of a button. It's a "recall" by strict definition only.
Tesla's 4680 batteries are a breakthrough technology. What do they do better and what is the future of battery technology? Let's find out!. What do Tesla's 4680 batteries do better? Here's what they do better and why they make Tesla a cut above the rest of the competition. Compromise. There...
Tesla is making large fleet deliveries at the end of the quarter as it pushes for a new all-time delivery record. Over the last few years, large fleet operators, like rental car companies and car subscription services, have started to invest heavily in electrifying their fleets. This means large orders of new electric vehicles when electric vehicles are already seeing overwhelming demand and significant supply constraints.
The 2022 Nissan Frontier has been a popular mid-size truck. These three features make it a true winner. The post 3 Reasons the 2022 Nissan Frontier Is a Winner appeared first on MotorBiscuit.
Here’s a summary of the latest revision Consumer Reports analysts have recently made with 35 used car pick finds ranging from a little over $20,000 to as low as just under $5,000 with an added bonus listing their reliability ratings for overall performance, major engine repairs, and fuel economy.
Tesla’s market share seems to have declined over a period of three consecutive quarters in all markets. Here’s why the next couple of quarters may paint a clearer picture. Data tracking Tesla’s market share from quarter to quarter show an unexpected trend. Since Q4 2021, now a year ago, Tesla has seen its market share first slow, then decline. Not just in the U.S. market. Not Just in Europe. Not just in China. Rather, the data indicate that Tesla’s market share is declining in all major markets simultaneously.
Looking for the best bargain of all in a used car that is economical, reliable and road tested by thousands of owners who have only praise for this vehicle? Here’s what this mechanic has to say about a base model car like this one that they should never have stopped making. Plus, discover a cool while-on-the-road anti-theft/carjacking measure on this car that was genius in its simplicity.
The 2023 Tesla Model Y will come with some new features and some features removed. What will these be?. The Tesla Model Y is one of the best and top selling vehicles in the world. It's a spacious vehicle that offers a lot of feature and functionality. It's made with new die casting machines, upgraded batteries, and a new structural battery pack. Going into 2023, what will be new?
The 2024 Subaru Crosstrek has been announced, and it gets new upgrades over the outgoing model. Did Subaru Corporation make the next generation too soft with the recent changes?. When Subaru Corporation announced the next-generation 2024 Crosstrek subcompact SUV, it was initially greeted with enthusiasm because of its ride comfort,...
We compare the prices of the Nissan Ariya to its nearest battery-electric crossover peers. Here is how the numbers break out. The new Nissan Ariya is about to finally launch after what seems like years in the making. The Ariya arrives in “late fall” of this year to try to win the hearts and minds of a public now desperate for any model crossover in stock, particularly any electrified crossover.
When it comes to the adage about love and war, does this also extend to selling cars? Are some car dealerships akin to war-time profiteering taking advantage of the automotive climate and customer car needs? Or, is this just part of doing business? You be the judge with this latest on the biggest car dealership rip offs---what they are, how they work, and how you can avoid them with advice from a professional car buyer/auto consultant.
The world's largest battery manufacturer – a key Tesla provider - continues to maintain Europe as one of the main markets for its products. The Chinese manufacturer is evaluating the possibility of a new center, but there are some serious doubts. So far this year, CATL has further expanded...
It has long been one of the great demands of many Tesla users in the United States: the CCS1 adapter will allow drivers to connect to any public charging point, although it will not actually work in all models yet. The particular nature of the Tesla charging system in the...
If you are looking to order a new compact Maverick truck, then you had better be quick because it is quite possible that the order banks have been closed even before they seem to have opened. There's an old saying about popular things: "if you blink, you've missed it." That...
Can you buy a good, used, reliable, and safe 2005 Subaru Forester, Outback, Impreza, or Legacy for under $5,000? Consumer Reports says no. Consumer Reports says there are no used 2005 Subaru Forester, Outback, Impreza, or Legacy models under $5,000 that make its latest best used models list. Is it because they are unreliable or dangerous? To make the Consumer Reports list, models have average reliability, have "a safety system that saves lives," and can be purchased for under $5,000.
