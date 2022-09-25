It wasn't long ago that most electric cars were small, and some were arguably polarizing. In order to eke out enough range, the compact car was the way to go. You probably remember a time not so long ago when we were just waiting and hoping that companies would bring electric SUVs and trucks to market. While the trucks are just beginning to arrive, and there are only a few, a growing majority of today's EVs are crossover SUVs.

