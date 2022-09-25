Read full article on original website
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Walker Brothers Pancake house -Review- Schaumburg, IlChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
3 Great Steakhouses in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
southwestregionalpublishing.com
9th annual Halloween run at Moraine Valley
Grab a costume, dress up the kids and head to the ninth annual Halloween 5K run/walk and Kid’s Dash on Saturday, Oct. 29, 9 a.m., at Moraine Valley Community College, 9000 W. College Parkway, Palos Hills. Participants can walk or run the officially timed 5K (3.1 mile) path throughout...
Berwyn Blues Festival rocks the community this weekend
The second annual Berwyn Blues Fest returns to FitzGerald's bar and music venue. The owner of the venue says the event will feature over 30 blues artists this weekend.
Benefit raises funds for paralyzed Chicago Police Officer Danny Golden
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Sunday a community came together to show their support for a Chicago Police officer who is now paralyzed. Danny Golden was off duty in July when he was shot trying to break up a fight in a bar in Beverly. Sunday friends, family and community leaders held a benefit at the Irish American Heritage Center in Mayfair to raise funds for his future expenses. The event featured live music, dancers and a silent auction with signed memorabilia from several Chicago sports stars. Those who know Danny say they are not surprised to see all the support. His family has set up a GoFundMe page to help in his recovery.
Newest Miss Illinois wants to bring more Latinx representation to the stage
CHICAGO — The new Miss Illinois, Angel Reyes, let us tag along as she prepares for the upcoming Miss Illinois pageant next week. She’s practicing walks, interviews and getting her head straight for the big day. She’s already beating the odds. The 26-year-old is only the second Latina ever crowned Miss Illinois in the pageant’s 75-year history. She said her main mission was to bring representation […]
southwestregionalpublishing.com
McCarthy named permanent police chief in Willow Springs
Former Chicago Police Supt. Garry McCarthy was sworn in last week as the new permanent police chief in Willow Springs. McCarthy, who has been serving as acting police chief since April, was sworn in by Bob Sprinkle, longtime resident and chairman of the Willow Springs Police Commission. He served as...
ciceroindependiente.com
From Czech Fortress to Latinx Youth Rock Scene, Klas Was More Than Just a Restaurant
This summer, after a century of history, fine steaks and community, the Klas Restaurant on Cermak was demolished, and I can’t help but feel that a piece of Cicero went down with it. With its ornate dining rooms, murals reminiscent of a bygone era and stained-glass windows, the iconic Moravian-style building lived many lives—including being the home to Cicero’s DIY punk rock scene. Though the physical space is gone, Klas’s near century-long presence in Cicero still serves as a reminder of the history and changes the town has undergone, and all the complexities that come with it.
Here Are 10 Pumpkin Patches to Visit in the Chicago Area This Fall
Autumn is in full swing, which means pumpkins patches across the Chicago area are ripe and ready for visitors. In fact, Illinois may be the best place to hunt for squashes, as the state is the biggest pumpkin-producer in the game, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The department said Illinois harvested the largest share of U.S. pumpkins in 2020.
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
Meet the Ghosts Who Haunt This Former Bordello Near Joliet, Illinois
This Victorian home near Joliet, Illinois with quite a dark past is for sale. Before the home's construction in 1909, it was the site of a brothel that once may conceal a murder. Let me share a story about this home in Frankfort] for sale I believe will have a...
wcsjnews.com
Several Entertainment Acts Set For Grundy Co. Corn Festival
Several entertainment acts are set for the Grundy County Corn Fest this year. Corn Fest Committee Vice Chairman Jim Maskel was in our studios talking about the entertainment scheduled for Friday, September 30th. He also said great music is set for Saturday. Your browser does not support the audio element.
Tennessee Tribune
Paula Clark Consecrated 13th Bishop of Chicago
[Diocese of Chicago] The Rt. Rev. Paula E. Clark was ordained and consecrated as the 13th bishop of the Diocese of Chicago on Sept. 17 at the Westin Chicago Lombard in Lombard, Illinois. Clark is the first Black person and first woman to serve as Chicago’s diocesan bishop. She leads more than 30,000 Episcopalians in 124 congregations and campus ministries across northern and west central Illinois.
oakpark.com
Dominican University shuttle involved in vehicle collision
A Dominican University shuttle bus ran into a River Forest home after it collided with another vehicle at about 8 a.m., Tuesday morning near the intersection of Bonnie Brae Place and Chicago Avenue. One student, the bus’s sole passenger, sustained a minor hand injury. The cause of the accident...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
St. Francis of Assisi in Orland Park to Host Blue Mass on Sunday
Hundreds of police officers, firefighters, emergency services personnel and their families are expected to attend the annual Blue Mass at noon on Sunday, Sept. 25, at St. Francis of Assisi Parish in Orland Park. Hosted by St. Francis of Assisi Parish and the Knights of Columbus Council 16369, the Blue...
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Countryside to renovate baseball field at City Park
Youth baseball players in Countryside will have an improved ball field to play on in City Park next year. The city council at its Sept. 14 meeting unanimously approved paying Sportfields Inc., of Alsip, $29,800 to do the renovation work. Ald. Mark Benson (3rd) told the council the work “is...
fsrmagazine.com
Barcocina to Open Second Location in Chicago
Barcocina, the popular modern Mexican concept from River Partners Hospitality, announced their expansion into a second location in Chicago’s West Town neighborhood. Opening in October, the new location at 1814 W. Chicago Ave. echoes the beloved Lakeview restaurant’s energetic environment and playful approach to hospitality while offering a variety of exciting new menu items tailored to the surrounding community.
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications open
If you've dreamed of being a Chicago firefighter, now is your chance to apply. The largest fire department in the Midwest is looking for people to join their family as the application for Firefighter/EMT is now open. According to the city’s official website, candidates have until Monday, Oct. 17 to apply for the entry level positions.
Gallucci Italian Imports Opening in Old Town
This comes from the same owner of Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana
southwestregionalpublishing.com
Northwestern College holds summer pinning ceremony
Northwestern College’s Violet L. Schumacher School of Nursing held a Pinning Ceremony for its Summer Quarter Nursing graduates on September 8. The ceremony was conducted at the Oak Lawn Public Library’s lower-level conference room, a new location following the college’s recent move from Bridgeview to Oak Lawn.
walls102.com
Missing Chicago motorcyclist found deceased near Seneca
SENECA – A Chicago man that was last seen leaving a bar on a motorcycle in Seneca on September 17th has been found deceased. Grundy County Coroner John Callahan states in a press release that an apparent motorcycle crash occurred on US Route 6 east of the trailer park in Seneca that same day. On Friday, family members of 69-year-old Contreras Eulalio discovered his motorcycle in high weeds and trees in the south ditch of US Route 6. Contreras had been ejected from the bike and found deceased in the area of his motorcycle. The crash remains under investigation by Callahan’s office and the Seneca Police Department.
chicagoonthecheap.com
Chicago Halloween Cruises from $10
Celebrate the spooky season with a fun-filled cruise along Lake Michigan that combines costumes, dancing and drinks with views of the iconic Chicago skyline. 312 Cruises offers discounts for cruises as cheap as $10 on October 29 and 30, 2022. Hop aboard a three-story, 140-foot luxury yacht for the most...
