numberfire.com

Vikings' Dalvin Cook (shoulder) will not return in Week 3

The Minnesota Vikings have ruled out Dalvin Cook (shoulder) for the remainder of Sunday's Week 3 game against the Detroit Lions. Cook aggravated the shoulder injury he has been dealing with dating back to his college days, and will not return to Sunday's game against the Lions. He has played through the injury in previous seasons, though his name will still be one to watch for on injury reports this week.
saturdaytradition.com

Kirk Cousins leads Minnesota Vikings down the field for late go-ahead score vs. Detroit Lions

Kirk Cousins worked some late game magic on Sunday. The Minnesota Vikings played the Detroit Lions at home in Week 3. The Vikings marched down the field late in the fourth quarter down 24-21 to the Lions. Minnesota had some decent field position following a missed 54-yard field goal by Lions kicker Austin Siebert. Cousins conjured up a three-play, 56-yard drive that ended in six.
FOX Sports

NFL odds Week 4: How to bet Vikings-Saints, pick

The Minnesota Vikings head to England to take on the New Orleans Saints in Week 4 of the 2022 NFL season. Minnesota and New Orleans are coming off differing Week 3 outcomes. The Vikings improved to 2-1 with a 28-24 defeat of the Detroit Lions. New Orleans fell to 1-2 after losing to the Carolina Panthers, 22-14.
KX News

Beulah football’s defensive changes paying dividends

Beulah football is a program built on tradition. The Miners run one of the most unconventional offenses in the state, but they’re switching things up when it comes to defense. “I’m not always very smart, but I know this, if I’m playing a game and I have more pieces than you, I should have a […]
