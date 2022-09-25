ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pitchfork

Dr. Dre on Rihanna’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: “She Has the Opportunity to Really Blow Us Away”

Earlier this week, the NFL announced that it will partner with Apple Music as the sponsor for the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show. After rumors that Taylor Swift would be chosen as this year’s halftime performer began to circulate, Rihanna announced that she will officially be headlining the show. As part of the Super Bowl announcement, Dr. Dre sat down with Apple Music 1 host Ebro Darden to discuss Rihanna’s headlining performance.
People

Rihanna to Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show: 'Let's Go'

Last year's Super Bowl halftime show featured Dr. Dre, Eminem, 50 Cent, Mary J. Blige, Snoop Dogg and Kendrick Lamar Rihanna will be headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show in February 2023. The music icon, 34, shared an image on Instagram Sunday hinting that she will perform during the NFL event next year. In the photo, what appears to be Rihanna's hand holds up a football. The "Umbrella" singer captioned the post with a single period. Roc Nation later posted the same image on its respective Instagram account, writing, "Let's GO," and tagging Rihanna and...
thesource.com

National Fenty League: Rihanna to Perform Super Bowl Halftime Show

Is the music return of Rihanna on the way? During the Sunday noon slate of football games, Rihanna shared an image of her holding a football. The meaning: Rihanna will be performing at halftime of the Super Bowl. This year’s game will be performed at State Farm Stadium in Glendale,...
Vibe

Rihanna Still Deciding Who To Bring Along For Super Bowl Gig

Rihanna posting a photo of her tattooed hand holding a football with the NFL’s insignia confirmed reports that the singer would grace the stage during Super Bowl LVII’s Halftime show in February 2023. In addition to deciding what hits from her extensive catalog to perform, the star is also debating who she will bring out for the occasion, if anyone. More from VIBE.comDr. Dre And Jay-Z Gush Over Rihanna Headlining Super Bowl Halftime ShowRihanna Tapped To Headline 2023 Super Bowl Halftime ShowApple Music Replaces Pepsi As New Super Bowl Halftime Show Sponsor According to TMZ, the Fenty Beauty founder and her...
People

Rihanna Spotted Out for First Time Since Super Bowl Announcement, Heading to N.Y.C. Recording Studio

Rihanna casually headed to a music studio in New York City Monday evening after it was revealed that she'll be headlining the 2023 Super Bowl Halftime Show Rihanna has been seen publicly for the first time since the bombshell announcement was made that she will be headlining the Super Bowl 2023 Halftime Show performance. The 34-year-old singer, actress and businesswoman dressed comfortably on Monday night as she headed to a music studio in New York City, wearing a graphic T-shirt and black bomber jacket. She paired the jacket with black sweatpants and Adidas sneakers with neon...
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to big Rihanna news

While there were some premature reports earlier in the week that Taylor Swift might headline the Apple Music Super Bowl Halftime Show during Super Bowl LVII, it is now confirmed that Rihanna will be doing the honors instead. As rumors swirled on Sunday, Rihanna put them to bed by tweeting...
NFL

