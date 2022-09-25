Read full article on original website
Related
csurams.com
Rams go back on the road to play Air Force and New Mexico
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – A 2-0 start to conference play has set the Colorado State volleyball team up well for its first road matches within the young conference season. In week two of Mountain West play, the Rams will take a short trip down to the U.S. Air Force Academy on Thursday followed by a match in Albuquerque against New Mexico Saturday.
csurams.com
Rams Sit Second After First Day of Wollenberg Ptarmigan Ram Classic
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – To be successful, one can't be afraid to attain more. The mentality is something Sofia Torres has been chasing for a while now. The idea of taking a good round and making it better has stalled her in the past, sometimes leading to the opposite goal of seeing her score rise instead of fall.
csurams.com
Stanford wins Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – After leading the Colorado State volleyball team to a 2-0 start in Mountain West play, junior outside hitter Kennedy Stanford was recognized as the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Week for her performance in week five of the season. The Rams opened conference play...
csurams.com
Rams Fall On Ag Day to Sac State
FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Finally, first-half points from the offense. It's a start, but once again on Saturday, not a fast one for Colorado State. Down 21-3 midway through the second quarter to Sacramento State, the Rams slipped to 0-4 on a season where the injuries continue to mount and so does the frustration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Daily Lobo
UNM basketball player represents Native community on a national scale
University of New Mexico freshman and guard for the Lobo women’s basketball team Natalia Chavez has signed a deal with Degree Deodorant’s “Breaking Limits Team” in just the second year of the program's existence. The team seeks to provide underrepresented athletes a platform while sharing inspiring stories. Chavez won a contest held on Degree’s Instagram and was chosen out of hundreds of athletes, according to a press release from Degree.
Daily Lobo
Santa Clara hall flooding leads to distress for residents
One of the University of New Mexico residence halls, Santa Clara, experienced flooding on the first floor and basement during Sept. 17 and 18, causing disruption and concern for residents in the building. For some, the incident itself and response from UNM Residence Life and Student Housing highlighted a larger issue of vandalism in the hall that has led to frustrated students.
When will Denver see its 1st freeze?
Now that it's officially fall in Denver, overnight temperatures are starting to get cooler. Denver typically starts to see freezing temperatures in October although some years it has happened in September.
Another Australian company tabs Denver for HQ
Another Australian company has decided to establish a presence in Denver. Melbourne-based Preezie, which is a retail software-as-a-service (SaaS) company, chose Denver to launch its North American headquarters, confirmed co-founder and CEO Quoc Nguyen. “The primary goal was to base ourselves in a city with an abundance of talent,” Nguyen...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Colorado State Cash Back Of $750
Colorado has been generous to different groups of residents. The state set up a universal basic income program for Denver locals. It also has money set aside for child tax credits in January 2023. Now, another group will get money from the state.
KOAT 7
Celebrate New Mexico: 50 years of Balloon Fiesta
The Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta is a spectacle that many people from around the world look forward to every year. As we prepare to celebrate 50 years of Balloon Fiesta, we take a look at the history and pageantry of the international event. You can watch the full program in...
KRQE News 13
Dry and seasonably chilly overnight
Much drier weather continues dominating the northern two thirds of New Mexico. Roswell was one degree shy of record tying heat with 96° this afternoon. The record was 97° in 2005. Somewhat cooler air will return to the southeast thanks to a cold front Sunday. It’ll be a rather weak one, but nonetheless will move through eastern NM Sunday morning before weakening near the central mountains. Highs will cool five degrees or so east. Storm activity will stay limited to the Gila and and in the Sangre de Cristo. Wind gusts will reach as high as 30-35 mph for the eastern plains. The ABQ metro could see a canyon earlier in the day too.
Motley Fool
The 10 Best Places in the U.S. to Travel on a Budget
You don't have to spend a lot to have a great time on your next trip. Americans are spending more on travel due to increased demand from the pandemic, but you don't have to bust your budget to enjoy a vacation. San Antonio, Oklahoma City, and Albuquerque are just a...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
City of Albuquerque begins installing ‘smart signals’
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s been years in the making, the city of Albuquerque is finally installing signals on Lead and Coal in a spot where many drivers speed, but neighbors along Lead and Coal at Walter St. say they wonder if the signals will be enough. Picking up speed heading downhill along the stretch of […]
KRQE News 13
Breezy evening with some isolated showers
It was quite windy this afternoon courtesy of a cold front passing through New Mexico. Peak wind gusts toppled 40 mph in Santa Fe and 33 mph in Albuquerque. Temperatures fell several degrees across eastern NM too. Highs only reached 73° in Taos, and middle 70s for Clayton and Raton.
New I-25 on-ramp opens just before Balloon Fiesta
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Monday, officials unveiled the new I-25 on-ramp, aimed at filtering people out of Balloon Fiesta Park quickly, ahead of this year’s 50th-anniversary event. The southbound on-ramp at Tramway was moved about 1,100 feet south, closer to the Pasadena intersection. The goal was to give park-goers access to more side streets and make […]
What’s the Deepest Lake in Colorado and How Deep Is It Really?
Colorado is known for having a plethora of amazing lakes to fish, paddle, and swim in, but we're ready to learn more. If you've ever wondered which of Colorado's many lakes is the deepest, look no further because your answer is about to be revealed. How Many Lakes Are in...
rrobserver.com
Slide show: Oktoberfest Rio Rancho makes a successful return
Brew Lab 101 Beer & Cider Co. owner Scott Salvas (Garrison Wells/Observer) The Rio Rancho version of Oktoberfest, a local standard that was interrupted by the pandemic, made a triumphant return Saturday. The parking lot at Country Blue Plaza Shopping Center, 3100 Southern Blvd. SE, was full and vendors lined...
Police seen at northeast Albuquerque apartment Friday night
A large police presence was seen in ABQ Friday night.
rrobserver.com
Balloon Fiesta Insider: Suggestions from Balloon Fiesta to enjoy the event
(Courtesy photo/Balloon Fiesta) With Balloon Fiesta landing soon in Albuquerque, here are some tips from the Balloon Fiesta Insider newsletter. The 50th Balloon Fiesta is right around the corner — beginning Oct. 1. And, to help you prepare, below are some of our favorite event tips. Book Park &...
KRQE News 13
What’s happening around New Mexico Sept. 23 – Sept. 29
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Check out community events happening from Sept. 23 – Sept. 29 around New Mexico. Sept. 23 – The Show at the Box Performance Space – The Show is the longest-running comedy improv show in Albuquerque, having performed for over ten years and still going strong! It’s performed every Friday and Saturday night at 9:00 p.m. Tickets are $12.
Comments / 0