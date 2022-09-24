ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoPSUsports.com

Penn State Shoots Stellar Opening Two Rounds at Old Town Club Collegiate

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – The Penn State men's golf team sits fourth in a loaded field after a strong opening two rounds at Wake Forest's Old Town Club Collegiate Monday. The Nittany Lions were steady throughout the day, shooting a 3-under, 277, as a team in both the first and second rounds. Penn State sits in fourth place heading into Tuesday's final round at 6-under, 554. Kansas State (16-under, 544) and Southern Mississippi (11-under, 549) hold down the top two spots, while Furman (7-under, 553), Penn State (6-under, 554) and No. 19 Wake Forest (5-under, 555) are in a tight team battle to round out the top five.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 14/15 Penn State Defeats Central Michigan, 33-14, on Saturday

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 14/15 Penn State football team (4-0) used 19 unanswered points to defeat Central Michigan (1-3), 33-14, Saturday afternoon at Beaver Stadium. Freshman running back Kaytron Allen recorded his first career 100-yard rushing game, racking up 111 and a touchdown on just 13 carries.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

POSTGAME NOTES: Penn State vs. Central Michigan

Penn State is now 2-0 all-time against Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions are 32-2 all-time against MAC opponents. This is the 39th 4-0 start in program history. Penn State has won 16 consecutive games against teams that are not members of a Power Five conference. Penn State has won 16...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Janecke Named CHA Rookie of the Week

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. -- Penn State freshman Tessa Janecke was selected the College Hockey America (CHA) Rookie of the Week by the league on Monday afternoon for her performance Sept. 22-23 against then-ranked No. 2/3 Wisconsin. This comes just after Penn State moved up three spots in the national rankings...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Michigan Deals No. 9 Penn State First Loss of the Season

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The ninth-ranked Penn State women's volleyball team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday night at Rec Hall, falling to Michigan 3-0 (25-19, 25-17, 25-19). The Lions dropped to 12-1 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten, while the Wolverines improved to 11-1, 2-0 B1G.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

No. 6 Penn State Shuts Out Visiting Ohio State for B1G Victory

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.; Sept. 25, 2022 – The Penn State Nittany Lion field hockey team (8-1, 3-0 B1G), ranked No. 6 in the NFHCA Coaches Poll, shut out visiting Ohio State for a 2-0 victory (3-5, 0-3 B1G) at the Penn State Field Hockey Complex on Sunday. Mackenzie Allessie (Mt. Joy, Pa.) and Jemma Punch (Queensland, Australia) scored for Penn State while goalie Brie Barraco (Allentown, Pa.) notched her third straight shutout in goal.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
GoPSUsports.com

Nittany Lions Conclude First Fall Tournament Play at Charlotte Invite

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The Penn State women's tennis team completed the third and final of play at the Charlotte Invite on Sunday. The Nittany Lions split their singles matches. Ioana Gheorghita defeated Misa Malkin of South Carolina, 6-4, 6-0. Carla Girbau fought her way to a victory over Emma...
CHARLOTTE, NC
GoPSUsports.com

No. 17 Penn State Hosts Illinois for Senior Day, Alumni Day

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. – The No. 17 Penn State women's soccer program is set to host Illinois on Sunday, Sept. 25 for senior day and alumni day at Jeffrey Field. Prior to kickoff, the program will recognize and celebrate the playing careers of seven Nittany Lions, Jordan Canniff, Cassie Hiatt, Penelope Hocking, Jillian Jennings, Morgan Messner, Maddie Myers and Rachel Wasserman.
STATE COLLEGE, PA

