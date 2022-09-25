Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Winston Not The Answer For Saints Offense
After half way through the third game of the 2022 season, it is presently evident that Jameis Winston is not the answer for the Saints. So far in the 2022 season Winston is 57 of 91, with 3 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions. Winston played in just 7 games in...
Terry Bradshaw Reportedly Had Strange Warning for Saints QB Jameis Winston
Terry Bradshaw continues to steal headlines across the NFL this week. It started with some on-air struggles during FOX NFL Sunday and continued after a strange message he had for New Orleans Saints quarterback Jameis Winston. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, Bradshaw said to Winston, “Be careful, you might...
Yardbarker
NFC Notes: Panthers, Matt Rhule, Saints, Jameis Winston
Panthers HC Matt Rhule praised WR Laviska Shenault for his strong performance in Week 3. “People in this room have kinda heard me talk—I think he was gonna give us a spark,” Rhule said of Shenault, via PanthersWire.com. “Laviska’s kinda a competitive guy. So that’s why we traded for him. He’s come far enough along that we feel like we have a feel for him. He was good, he had a great kickoff return. We’ll just continue to up his workload now that we’ve seen what he could truly do.”
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3: Cowboys top rival Giants; Sterling Shepard injured
Week 3 of the NFL season came to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys took down their NFC East rival, the New York Giants, 23-16, on the road — sealing the deal with a last-minute interception. Both teams are now 2-1 on the season. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chris Simms calls out Calais Campbell for 'borderline dirty' hit on Mac Jones
NBC Sports analyst Chris Simms is not a fan of the hit from Baltimore Ravens defensive lineman Calais Campbell that resulted in the injury of New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones. During Tuesday’s episode of Pro Football Talk, he even went as far as calling the play “borderline dirty.”...
Texans' fourth-quarter woes continue in loss to Bears
HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans failed to score in the fourth quarter again Sunday against the Chicago Bears to remain winless through three weeks. Houston has not scored a single point in the final quarter this season, leaving coach Lovie Smith searching for ways to get his team to close out a game. “It’s hard winning football games when you can’t finish,” Smith said. The Texans (0-2-1) led Indianapolis by 17 points entering the fourth quarter in their opener before settling for a 20-20 tie. Last week, they were up 9-6 after three quarters in a 16-9 loss to Denver.
Ezekiel Elliott Reveals His Two-Word Nickname for Cooper Rush
The Cowboys running back praised the team’s fill-in quarterback following their “Monday Night Football” win over the Giants.
Yardbarker
Panthers Promote DT Daviyon Nixon
Nixon, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,798,548 when Carolina cut him loose. He was later brought back to the team’s practice squad following the final roster cuts....
