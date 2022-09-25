Panthers HC Matt Rhule praised WR Laviska Shenault for his strong performance in Week 3. “People in this room have kinda heard me talk—I think he was gonna give us a spark,” Rhule said of Shenault, via PanthersWire.com. “Laviska’s kinda a competitive guy. So that’s why we traded for him. He’s come far enough along that we feel like we have a feel for him. He was good, he had a great kickoff return. We’ll just continue to up his workload now that we’ve seen what he could truly do.”

CHARLOTTE, NC ・ 1 DAY AGO