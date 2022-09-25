ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

Comments / 0

Related
Yardbarker

Winston Not The Answer For Saints Offense

After half way through the third game of the 2022 season, it is presently evident that Jameis Winston is not the answer for the Saints. So far in the 2022 season Winston is 57 of 91, with 3 touchdown passes and 4 interceptions. Winston played in just 7 games in...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Panthers, Matt Rhule, Saints, Jameis Winston

Panthers HC Matt Rhule praised WR Laviska Shenault for his strong performance in Week 3. “People in this room have kinda heard me talk—I think he was gonna give us a spark,” Rhule said of Shenault, via PanthersWire.com. “Laviska’s kinda a competitive guy. So that’s why we traded for him. He’s come far enough along that we feel like we have a feel for him. He was good, he had a great kickoff return. We’ll just continue to up his workload now that we’ve seen what he could truly do.”
CHARLOTTE, NC
FOX Sports

NFL Week 3: Cowboys top rival Giants; Sterling Shepard injured

Week 3 of the NFL season came to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys took down their NFC East rival, the New York Giants, 23-16, on the road — sealing the deal with a last-minute interception. Both teams are now 2-1 on the season. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush...
DALLAS, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Orleans, LA
Sports
Charlotte, NC
Football
Charlotte, NC
Sports
City
New Orleans, LA
Local
Louisiana Football
City
Atlanta, LA
New Orleans, LA
Football
City
Charlotte, NC
Local
Louisiana Sports
The Associated Press

Texans' fourth-quarter woes continue in loss to Bears

HOUSTON (AP) — The Houston Texans failed to score in the fourth quarter again Sunday against the Chicago Bears to remain winless through three weeks. Houston has not scored a single point in the final quarter this season, leaving coach Lovie Smith searching for ways to get his team to close out a game. “It’s hard winning football games when you can’t finish,” Smith said. The Texans (0-2-1) led Indianapolis by 17 points entering the fourth quarter in their opener before settling for a 20-20 tie. Last week, they were up 9-6 after three quarters in a 16-9 loss to Denver.
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Panthers Promote DT Daviyon Nixon

Nixon, 23, is a former fifth-round pick by the Panthers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Iowa. He was entering the second year of a four-year deal worth $3,798,548 when Carolina cut him loose. He was later brought back to the team’s practice squad following the final roster cuts....
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy