LEXINGTON, Ky. -- Rich Scangarello was sitting in the San Francisco 49ers' team hotel meeting room last season on the eve of their game against the Arizona Cardinals. The LSU-Kentucky game was on the big-screen TV in the room, and Scangarello and others from the 49ers' organization, including general manager John Lynch and assistant GM Adam Peters, were watching while waiting for meetings to start. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis was putting on a show, throwing for three touchdowns and running for two more in a 42-21 win.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 2 HOURS AGO