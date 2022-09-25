Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Liberty News
DII Flames sweep Blue Hens, prep for weekend trip to Minnesota Showcase
Liberty University’s ACHA Division II men’s hockey team swept its series against Delaware on Friday night and Saturday afternoon at the LaHaye Ice Center, winning the opener 2-1 and the rematch 5-1 to improve to 4-0. Junior wing Trevor Granzow won his battle for the puck out of...
Liberty News
DII Lady Flames finding identity with mix of returning players, newcomers from all over U.S.
Glancing at the roster for Liberty University’s ACHA Division II women’s hockey team this season, there is representation from across the United States. “We’re from all over,” said fourth-year Head Coach Rena Leone, a Pennsylvania native. “We have 10 new players, including seven freshmen and three transfers, on a roster of 19. We’ve got players from Washington State, California, Arizona, Iowa, Maine, Massachusetts, Vermont, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Florida.”
Liberty News
Men’s Basketball Begins Official Practice for 2022-23 Season
Practice has begun for the Liberty men’s basketball team in preparation for the 2022-23 season. Prior to the first practice, media members caught up with redshirt senior Darius McGhee, senior Kyle Rode and head coach Ritchie McKay. Liberty’s season begins on Nov. 7 against Regent at Liberty Arena.
Liberty News
Liberty and Longwood Tie 1-1
The Liberty Flames and the Longwood Lancers played to a 1-1 tie in a non-conference match Tuesday evening at the Longwood Athletic Complex. Despite the Flames outshooting the Lancers 15-11, the game came down to penalty kicks. Liberty took a 1-0 lead during the 53rd minute on a goal off a penalty kick by Luke Eberle. Longwood found the equalizer on a penalty kick during the 89th minute to make 1-1.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Liberty News
Yaun Shares Lead Heading into Final Round at the Folds of Honor Collegiate
Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun carded his second-straight round of 69 on Tuesday and will enter the final round of the Folds of Honor Collegiate in a share of the overall lead. Yaun jumpstarted his second sub-70 round in a row with an eagle on the par-5, No. 2 hole (519 yards). During the rest of his round, he added two birdies, a bogey and 13 more pars.
Liberty News
Lady Flames Wrap Up Weekend Sweep, Win 3-0 at Queens
Liberty posted its second straight 3-0 sweep over ASUN newcomer Queens, defeating the Royals in three sets (25-21, 25-19, 25-21), Sunday at Curry Arena. The Lady Flames (9-5) have opened ASUN play at 2-0 with three-set sweeps over Queens Friday in Lynchburg and today in Charlotte. Meanwhile, Queens (5-10) remains in search of its first ASUN win at 0-2 in conference play.
Liberty News
Strong Fourth Quarter Propels No. 16 Lady Flames to 3-0 Win Over Lancers
No. 16-ranked Liberty scored three goals over the final 15 minutes on the way to a 3-0 win over the visiting Longwood Lancers, Sunday afternoon at the Liberty Field Hockey Field. Liberty’s fourth quarter surge featured goals from Daniella Rhodes, Martu Cian and Emily Dykema, all on penalty corners. The...
Liberty News
Liberty Completes Road Trip Sweep with a Win Over Kennesaw State
Liberty completed its first ASUN road trip of the season with a 2-0 win over Kennesaw State. Liberty improves to 7-3-1 overall and 3-0-1 in the ASUN Conference and remains atop of the conference standings while Kennesaw State drops to 3-6-2 overall and 1-1-1 in conference. Scoring Summary. 27’ –...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Liberty News
Yaun Holds Lead after Day 1 of Folds of Honor Collegiate
Liberty’s Jonathan Yaun helped the Flames to a strong finish to close out the day at the Folds of Honor Collegiate and individually holds the clubhouse leader following play on Monday. Yaun was one of three Flames to birdie the par-5, No. 18 hole (538 yards) at the American...
Liberty News
Herman Named ASUN Defensive Player of the Week
Liberty defender Bridie Herman has been named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week; the conference office announced earlier this afternoon. Herman scored her second goal of the season and was a key member of the Liberty defense as the Lady Flames posted shutout road victories at Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State last week. Liberty remained unbeaten in ASUN Conference play with a 3-0-1 mark with the clean sheets. The Springboro, Tenn. senior and her teammates have recorded three consecutive shutout victories and have only allowed one goal in their last four games.
Liberty News
Longwe-Smit Captures Gold Singles Title, Sunday at Elon Invite
Liberty Flames redshirt junior Thando Longwe-Smit capped off a perfect 4-0 weekend by winning the Gold singles draw championship match, Sunday at the Elon Invite. Longwe-Smit topped Radford’s Dinos Raptis in straight sets, 6-0, 6-4. The Cape Town, South Africa native won all four of his singles contest this weekend in straight sets at the Jimmy Powell Tennis Center.
Liberty News
Liberty Faces Central Arkansas & North Alabama at Osborne Stadium
Liberty will return home to Osborne Stadium and look to extend its three-match winning streak during conference play as the Lady Flames host Central Arkansas and North Alabama this week starting with the Sugar Bears. Gameday Central Links. Liberty vs. Central Arkansas. Game Date: Thursday, Sept. 29. Game Time: 6...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Liberty News
Weekly Press Conference: Old Dominion
Liberty Head Football Coach Hugh Freeze held his weekly press conference, Monday morning, from the Media Room of the Liberty Football Center. During the weekly press event, Freeze recapped Liberty’s 21-12 victory over Akron, last Saturday, plus previewed this weekend’s road contest at Old Dominion. Liberty (3-1) will...
Liberty News
Liberty’s heart for the nations on display during Global Focus Week
Liberty University is hosting Global Focus Week Sept. 26-30, where students will have the opportunity to grow in their knowledge of needs around the globe while attending events geared toward global education through a biblical lens. Highlighting the week are special Convocation speakers David Platt on Wednesday and Conrad Mbewe...
Comments / 0