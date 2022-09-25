Liberty defender Bridie Herman has been named the ASUN Defensive Player of the Week; the conference office announced earlier this afternoon. Herman scored her second goal of the season and was a key member of the Liberty defense as the Lady Flames posted shutout road victories at Jacksonville State and Kennesaw State last week. Liberty remained unbeaten in ASUN Conference play with a 3-0-1 mark with the clean sheets. The Springboro, Tenn. senior and her teammates have recorded three consecutive shutout victories and have only allowed one goal in their last four games.

