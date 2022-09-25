Read full article on original website
EKU Sports
EKU And WKU Match-Up To Highlight 60th Season Of Basketball In Alumni Coliseum
RICHMOND, Ky. – — The 60th season of basketball inside Eastern Kentucky University's historic Alumni Coliseum will be highlighted by a match-up between the Colonels and Western Kentucky on Nov. 10. Alumni Coliseum and McBrayer Arena are set to undergo a complete renovation following the 2022-23 season. A...
EKU Sports
Collegiate Baseball News Recognizes EKU Recruiting Class
RICHMOND, Ky. – Collegiate Baseball News ranked Eastern Kentucky's recruiting class higher than those of such programs as South Florida, Wake Forest, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas State, Middle Tennessee, Washington, South Alabama, Georgia Southern, Wofford, Bradley and Missouri State among others. Collegiate Baseball News ranked the top 50 classes and...
Report: '24 SF Carter Bryant Locks in Louisville Visit
The California wing in one of the top prospects in the Class of 2024.
'23 SG George Washington III Sees Potential Fit With Louisville, Kenny Payne
The guard formerly played high school ball in the city of Louisville, and named the Cardinals in his top five earlier this month.
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky basketball shares scenes from first day of practice
College basketball is about a month away and Kentucky basketball is back out on the practice court. The Wildcats’ social media shared the scenes from their practice session Tuesday morning. Kentucky looks to rebound from last year’s first-round exit to Cinderella Saint Peters, when the Peacocks marched all the...
What Memphis' IARP Ruling Could Mean for Louisville
Another IARP case was finally resolved, and it came with a relatively light sentence. What could that mean for Louisville and their ongoing case?
wdrb.com
BOZICH | September Report Cards for U of L, UK, IU, WKU football
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer has disappeared. So has the first month of the 2022 college football season. Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are all officially one-third of the way through their regular-season schedules. Western Kentucky will play the fifth of its 13 games against Troy in Bowling Green on Saturday.
EKU Sports
Colonel Volleyball Takes To The Road For Final Non-Conference Match
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. – — Eastern Kentucky will play its final non-conference match of the regular season on Tuesday at Marshall. The match is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. and will air live on ESPN+. INSIDE THE SERIES. - EKU leads the all-time series 19-10. - The two...
Kentucky vs. South Carolina Set For Late Kick in Lexington
The SEC has announced time slots for week six of the 2022 college football season. It'll be the third night game of the season in Lexington for the Wildcats when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks on Oct. 8: UK will be the nightcap on SEC Network as it looks for its third win in a row ...
wdrb.com
Louisville high schools named top in the state of Kentucky by Niche rankings
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Several Louisville high schools rank among the best public or private schools in the state, according to Niche. Niche provides school reviews from Pre-K all the way up to college. DuPont Manual High School was named the No. 1 public high school in Kentucky while Kentucky...
zagsblog.com
Five-star big man Aaron Bradshaw sets announcement date
Class of 2023 five-star center Aaron Bradshaw will announce the next step in his basketball career on Nov. 16, a source confirmed to ZAGSBLOG.com. Bradshaw, the 7-foot, 210-pound center from Camden High School (NJ) and the New Jersey Scholars AAU program, will be deciding between Kentucky, Louisville and the NBA G League.
wdrb.com
CRAWFORD | Is this thing on? Can rout of USF be a restart for Louisville football?
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) – Scott Satterfield started talking, but the sound wasn’t coming through. The microphone at his postgame news conference following Saturday’s 41-3 win over South Florida hadn’t yet been turned on. Could he start over? Someone joked after the switch was flipped, and he...
virginiasports.com
No. 2 Virginia Pulls Away From Louisville With Late Goals
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of free kicks gave the Cavaliers the openings they needed on Sunday (Sept. 25) as No. 2 Virginia (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC) scored twice in the final 16 minutes of play to take a 2-0 victory over Louisville (4-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium.
gobigbluecountry.com
Kentucky Continues to Climb in the AP Poll
Kentucky improved to 4-0 (1-0 SEC) with a 31-23 victory vs. Northern Illinois, closing the September portion of the schedule undefeated for the second straight season. Up next for the Wildcats is a trip to Ole Miss, a Top 15 showdown in the SEC Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is set for Noon ET. on ESPN.
ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 4
Louisville picked up its second win in four games with a dominating performance against South Florida on Saturday. The 41-3 victory over the Bulls improved Louisville's projections, though just slightly, with ESPN's Football Power Index. UofL climbed five spots to No. 44 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record...
wdrb.com
Date set for 3-day grand opening of Academy Sports + Outdoors in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A new sporting goods store will open in Jeffersonville next month. Academy Sports and Outdoors will open Oct. 7 on Veterans Parkway just off Interstate 65. The store will have a three-day grand opening event with discounts, specials, giveaways and demonstrations. Earlier this year, the company...
WLKY.com
Churchill Downs wraps up the September meet with Downs After Dark
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The September meet wrapped up at Churchill Downs. Saturday thousands were there to celebrate 'Fiesta under the Spires.'. At 'Downs After Dark' there was a lot more than horse racing: a DJ energized the crowds with Salsa. There was even a Salsa band on hand. Throughout...
'I knew it was a unique visual history unlike anything else': UofL Archives receives massive photo donation
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The University of Louisville's Archives and Special Collections received a massive donation of photos from one of Louisville's most historic newspapers. The Courier Journal and the newspaper's parent company Gannett donated an estimated 3 million photographs and negatives to the UofL Archives. Members of the Bingham...
WLKY.com
Elizabethtown man breaks Kentucky skydive jumping record with 100 jumps in one day
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. — UPDATE: Bratcher completed his goal of 100 jumps in a day Monday night with his last jump at 9:10 p.m. Many people list skydiving as an experience they want to have once in their lifetime. For Mike Bratcher, a retired Air Force veteran and skydiving instructor,...
Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School
Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
