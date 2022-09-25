ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

Collegiate Baseball News Recognizes EKU Recruiting Class

RICHMOND, Ky. – Collegiate Baseball News ranked Eastern Kentucky's recruiting class higher than those of such programs as South Florida, Wake Forest, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas State, Middle Tennessee, Washington, South Alabama, Georgia Southern, Wofford, Bradley and Missouri State among others. Collegiate Baseball News ranked the top 50 classes and...
Kentucky basketball shares scenes from first day of practice

College basketball is about a month away and Kentucky basketball is back out on the practice court. The Wildcats’ social media shared the scenes from their practice session Tuesday morning. Kentucky looks to rebound from last year’s first-round exit to Cinderella Saint Peters, when the Peacocks marched all the...
BOZICH | September Report Cards for U of L, UK, IU, WKU football

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Summer has disappeared. So has the first month of the 2022 college football season. Louisville, Kentucky and Indiana are all officially one-third of the way through their regular-season schedules. Western Kentucky will play the fifth of its 13 games against Troy in Bowling Green on Saturday.
Five-star big man Aaron Bradshaw sets announcement date

Class of 2023 five-star center Aaron Bradshaw will announce the next step in his basketball career on Nov. 16, a source confirmed to ZAGSBLOG.com. Bradshaw, the 7-foot, 210-pound center from Camden High School (NJ) and the New Jersey Scholars AAU program, will be deciding between Kentucky, Louisville and the NBA G League.
No. 2 Virginia Pulls Away From Louisville With Late Goals

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. – A pair of free kicks gave the Cavaliers the openings they needed on Sunday (Sept. 25) as No. 2 Virginia (9-1-1, 2-1-0 ACC) scored twice in the final 16 minutes of play to take a 2-0 victory over Louisville (4-3-2, 1-2-0 ACC) at Klöckner Stadium.
Kentucky Continues to Climb in the AP Poll

Kentucky improved to 4-0 (1-0 SEC) with a 31-23 victory vs. Northern Illinois, closing the September portion of the schedule undefeated for the second straight season. Up next for the Wildcats is a trip to Ole Miss, a Top 15 showdown in the SEC Saturday afternoon. Kick-off is set for Noon ET. on ESPN.
ESPN FPI updates Louisville's 2022 projections following week 4

Louisville picked up its second win in four games with a dominating performance against South Florida on Saturday. The 41-3 victory over the Bulls improved Louisville's projections, though just slightly, with ESPN's Football Power Index. UofL climbed five spots to No. 44 in the latest FPI. The final regular-season record...
Churchill Downs wraps up the September meet with Downs After Dark

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The September meet wrapped up at Churchill Downs. Saturday thousands were there to celebrate 'Fiesta under the Spires.'. At 'Downs After Dark' there was a lot more than horse racing: a DJ energized the crowds with Salsa. There was even a Salsa band on hand. Throughout...
Outsider.com

Snake, Mice Fall From Ceiling at Kentucky High School

Have you heard the stories about the baby rat snake and mice falling from a ceiling at a Kentucky high school? This might be one for the books. And we don’t mean school books, either. More like the record books. We get more information from this report by the Lexington Herald-Leader. Nathan Spalding, who is an English teacher at Henry Clay High School, had an interesting thing happen on Wednesday morning.
