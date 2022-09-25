Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
msuspartans.com
Rutgers Tops Michigan State in Five Sets
PISCATAWAY, N.J. – Michigan State volleyball went to five sets for the fifth time this season on Sunday afternoon, falling to Rutgers 3-2 (25-17, 27-25, 13-25, 20-25, 7-15) at Jersey Mike's Arena. The Spartans won the first two sets of the match, including a 27-25 thriller in set two, but the veteran led Scarlet Knights came from behind to win the final three sets.
msuspartans.com
Michigan State Tied for Seventh After First Round at Folds of Honor
East Lansing, Mich. – Three players are among the top-25 individuals overall and Michigan State's men's golf team is tied for seventh place among 18 teams after the first round of the Folds of Honor Collegiate, being played at American Dunes Golf Course in Grand Haven, Mich. The 18-team...
msuspartans.com
Post-Game Quotes: Minnesota
I give Minnesota credit. They have a really good football team, and they play to their strengths and do a very good job. They're very well coached. For us, we're not good enough on either side of the ball to not play complementary football. We have to get stops on defense. We were terrible on third down defense. You give these teams a third and long, you have to get off the field. You cannot stay out there, and you have to get the ball to the offense. We also have to play tighter coverage. Offensively, we need to get the ball and do something with it. I'm really not happy with what I'm seeing, I don't accept it, but I see our team and I do understand what our issues are.
msuspartans.com
Field Hockey Topped by No. 3 Maryland
COLLEGE PARK, Md. - Michigan State field hockey (4-4, 0-3 B1G) fell to No. 3 Maryland (9-1, 3-0 B1G), 7-2, Sunday afternoon at the Maryland Field Hockey and Lacrosse Complex. Spartan goalkeeper Monique Jardell made a career-high 12 saves in the loss, while graduate midfielder Isa van der Weij scored a pair of goals to become Michigan State's leading scorer on the season.
Comments / 0