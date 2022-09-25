Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Sabal Trust CO Purchases 782 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.
Nature.com
The heating efficiency of magnetic nanoparticles under an alternating magnetic field
Hysteresis loss and relaxation loss are the two dominant heating mechanisms of magnetic nanoparticles (MNPs) in an alternating magnetic field (AMF). In magnetic induction hyperthermia, heating efficiency is one of the crucial factors. It is proposed that the MNPs with a dominant heating mechanism of relaxation loss will exhibit a higher heating efficiency. However, the relative experiments supporting the proposal is still absent due to the difficulty of obtaining the MNPs with the same components and similar morphology but different dominant heating mechanism. Here, the post-processing method of calcination is employed to change the cation distribution of the MNPs (Fe3O4 and Zn0.54Co0.46Cr0.6Fe1.4O4), so as to obtain the MNPs with similar morphology but different dominant heating mechanism. The magnetic heating experiments were conducted to examine the heating efficiency. The results suggest that the MNPs with relaxation loss have a higher heating efficiency under the investigated AMF.
Nature.com
The comparison of cancer gene mutation frequencies in Chinese and U.S. patient populations
Knowing the mutation frequency of cancer genes in China is crucial for reducing the global health burden. We integrate the tumor epidemiological statistics with cancer gene mutation rates identified in 11,948 cancer patients to determine their weighted proportions within a Chinese cancer patient cohort. TP53 (51.4%), LRP1B (13.4%), PIK3CA (11.6%), KRAS (11.1%), EGFR (10.6%), and APC (10.5%) are identified as the top mutated cancer genes in China. Additionally, 18 common cancer types from both China and U.S. cohorts are analyzed and classified into three patterns principally based upon TP53 mutation rates: TP53-Top, TP53-Plus, and Non-TP53. Next, corresponding similarities and prominent differences are identified upon comparing the mutational profiles from both cohorts. Finally, the potential population-specific and environmental risk factors underlying the disparities in cancer gene mutation rates between the U.S. and China are analyzed. Here, we show and compare the mutation rates of cancer genes in Chinese and U.S. population cohorts, for a better understanding of the associated etiological and epidemiological factors, which are important for cancer prevention and therapy.
Nature.com
Ni ions doped oxyflourophosphate glass as a triple ultraviolet"“visible"“near infrared broad bandpass optical filter
Research and development R&D about new materials that can be used as an optical filter, shortpass, bandpass, and longpass is still ongoing. So, in this context, the 50P2O5"“20ZnF2"“15MgF2"“15PbF2 doped different concentrations of NiO ranging from 0 up to 4Â mol% as a bandpass filter was prepared using the conventional melt annealing method. The formation of the amorphous essence was observed in the X-ray diffraction patterns. The role of Ni ions in the produced glass network was studied by density and Fourier Transform Infrared FTIR spectroscopy results, which showed that the Ni ions play a network modifier role. Thermal analysis results showed high thermal stability for the produced glasses. Electron paramagnetic resonance EPR spectra results clarified that the Ni3+ ions occupy an elongated octahedral \(\left( {g_{ \bot } > g_{\parallel } \approx 2} \right)\). The measurements of AC conductivity, dielectric constant, and electric modulus were studied at different temperatures and frequencies. The ionic conduction dominates the conductivity at high temperatures, while the electronic dominates at low temperatures. The appearance of Ni3+ (confirmed by ESR) and Ni2+ were observed in the optical absorption spectra, also it was found that both of them occupy both tetrahedral and octahedral sites. Three distinguished bands in the UV (centered at 354Â nm), visible (centered at 620Â nm), and NIR (centered at 1074Â nm) regions appeared in the optical transmittance spectra, indicating the defining characteristic of the bandpass filter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
MedCity News
Fat-shedding pill’s data lead to a $132M funding round for startup Rivus Pharma
Obesity stems from many factors, but it’s generally the product of an energy imbalance. As the body takes in more energy than it expends, the excess is stored as fat. Dietary changes and exercise offer the lowest hanging fruit for tweaking the balance, but those measures don’t work for everyone and for those who do lose weight, it can be hard to maintain the weight loss.
Comments / 0