Smurfit Kappa Group Plc to Issue Dividend of €0.32 (LON:SKG)
LON SKG opened at GBX 2,670 ($32.26) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market cap of £6.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 821.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,910.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 3,050.72. Smurfit Kappa Group has a 1-year low of GBX 2,581 ($31.19) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,198 ($50.72).
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share
Carlyle Secured Lending has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 79.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share
Shares of HST stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.22.
City of London Investment Group PLC (LON:CLIG) Declares GBX 22 Dividend
Shares of LON:CLIG opened at GBX 403.31 ($4.87) on Wednesday. City of London Investment Group has a one year low of GBX 374.56 ($4.53) and a one year high of GBX 578 ($6.98). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 2.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 411.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 437.72. The stock has a market capitalization of £204.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,173.61.
Short Interest in B&M European Value Retail S.A. (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Decreases By 95.2%
OTCMKTS:BMRRY opened at $13.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.42. B&M European Value Retail has a 52 week low of $13.09 and a 52 week high of $35.51. B&M European Value Retail Cuts Dividend. The company also...
Activist Investor Ancora Seeks Exit of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) CEO, Chairman Amid Weak Sales
Activist investor Ancora is pushing for the removal of Kohl’s CEO and Chairman of the board of directors as the department store chain struggles to survive in a challenging retail environment. Activist investor Ancora Holdings is once again putting pressure on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) board, this time pushing for the...
Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTVCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $915.00.
Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share
NASDAQ TGLS opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $950.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.87.
Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share
Terreno Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 123.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.
Short Interest in BANCO DO BRASIL/S (OTCMKTS:BDORY) Drops By 79.0%
OTCMKTS:BDORY opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.16. BANCO DO BRASIL/S has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $8.69. The stock has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.65.
Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Drops By 66.7%
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05.
Compagnie Financière Richemont SA (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) Short Interest Up 234.1% in September
A number of analysts have recently commented on CFRUY shares. Societe Generale reduced their price target on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 150 to CHF 130 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 142 to CHF 152 in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 133 to CHF 131 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. HSBC lowered Compagnie Financière Richemont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Compagnie Financière Richemont from CHF 155 to CHF 145 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.86.
Capgemini SE (OTCMKTS:CGEMY) Short Interest Update
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Capgemini from €230.00 ($234.69) to €210.00 ($214.29) in a research report on Monday, June 20th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Capgemini from €235.00 ($239.80) to €217.00 ($221.43) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.
Barratt Developments plc (OTCMKTS:BTDPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Barratt Developments from GBX 610 ($7.37) to GBX 530 ($6.40) in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Barratt Developments in a research note on Friday, July 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Finally, HSBC lowered Barratt Developments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $714.67.
Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend
Amdocs has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amdocs to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.
Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Down 78.6% in September
BKHYY stock opened at $48.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $56.42. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.39.
Short Interest in Brenntag SE (OTCMKTS:BNTGF) Increases By 96.0%
Shares of OTCMKTS BNTGF opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. Brenntag has a 12 month low of $57.89 and a 12 month high of $96.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.08. Brenntag Company Profile. (Get Rating) Brenntag SE purchases...
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.
Realty Income Co. (O) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th
Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 229.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.
NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 42,466 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
