ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Comments / 0

Related
bitcoinist.com

BTC, ETH, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Must-Have Crypto Tokens of the Bear Market

The bear market is challenging for buyers as they have difficulty figuring out the next steps to take. Conservative buyers will seek to protect their portfolios, while the more risk-averse will hunt for opportunities that the bear market provides. Regardless of your type, the strategies you adopt must never put your capital at risk. It is also essential that you ensure to do all due diligence before making any moves during the bear market. Furthermore, you should not go for crypto projects that do not directly fit your investment strategy. Researching projects is an important skill to have during these times because it will ensure you can discern the best purchases.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Institutional Investors Short Selling Bitcoin (BTC) at Highest Rate on Record: CoinShares

A leading digital assets manager says large, institutional investors are short-selling king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) at record rates. In the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investment into short Bitcoin (BTC) products broke a record last week. “Short-bitcoin investment products AuM [assets under management] rose...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Bitcoin Jumps Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today

Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, surpassing the major $20,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded gains, climbing past the $1,300 level. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this morning. Terra Classic LUNC/USD was...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Investment#Linus Business#Business Personal Finance#Web3 Investment#Axia Coin Lrb Axc#Mvp
cryptopotato.com

BTC Consolidates for Days, Is Huge Move Incoming? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)

Aside from the weekly candle, which ended in the red, Bitcoin made no substantial move and still hovering around the $19K range. On the daily chart, Bitcoin is currently trading on top of the support zone between $18K to $18.5K (in yellow). Following June’s market crash, this support managed to prevent further decline. This was the second successful retest of this level.
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin

While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
CURRENCIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH

A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

South Korean gov has confiscated 260B won in crypto for non-payment of taxes since 2021

According to regional news outlet mk.co.kr, the South Korean government has seized over 260 billion Korean won ($180 million) worth of cryptocurrencies over the past two years due to tax arrears. The country’s politicians enacted regulations allowing for the seizure of digital currencies for tax delinquencies and began enforcing them last year.
WORLD
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
CURRENCIES
bitcoinist.com

Big Eyes Coin – The Revolutionary Token That May Compete With Ethereum and Hedera

Owning potentially high-value cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Hedera (HBAR) (HBAR) can be the secret to staying afloat in the cryptocurrency market. This is essential since cryptocurrencies are known to be unstable assets vulnerable to the bull market vs. bear market. In this article, we shall...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin Expects Dogecoin, Zcash To Switch To PoS

Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin feels that other blockchains, such as Dogecoin and Zcash should be following the same strategy now that the Ethereum merge has been completed. Ryan Selkis asked Buterin at the 2022 Messari Mainnet if all networks should shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) method. Buterin responded affirmatively. Zooko Wilcox-O’Hearn,...
MARKETS
EWN

Algorand Foundation Discloses $37 Million USDC Exposure To Hodlnaut

The Algorand Foundation confirmed its exposure to crypto lender Hodlnaut. Hodlnaut paused withdrawals and deposits in August citing liquidity constraints. Sources pegged the foundation’s exposure at around $35 million in Circle’s USD Coin (USDC). The funds were initially invested to generate passive yield to bolster Algorand’s ecosystem and...
MARKETS
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month

Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
MARKETS
tipranks.com

Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18

The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy