Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Big Bounces for Bitcoin and One Ethereum Rival – Here Are His Targets
The crypto analyst who called the end of the crypto bull market is now predicting big bounces for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) challenger Solana (SOL). Popular crypto strategist Pentoshi tells his 612,000 Twitter followers that after nearly a year, he’s no longer extremely bearish on Bitcoin. “Hard to...
bitcoinist.com
BTC, ETH, and Big Eyes Coin: Three Must-Have Crypto Tokens of the Bear Market
The bear market is challenging for buyers as they have difficulty figuring out the next steps to take. Conservative buyers will seek to protect their portfolios, while the more risk-averse will hunt for opportunities that the bear market provides. Regardless of your type, the strategies you adopt must never put your capital at risk. It is also essential that you ensure to do all due diligence before making any moves during the bear market. Furthermore, you should not go for crypto projects that do not directly fit your investment strategy. Researching projects is an important skill to have during these times because it will ensure you can discern the best purchases.
dailyhodl.com
Institutional Investors Short Selling Bitcoin (BTC) at Highest Rate on Record: CoinShares
A leading digital assets manager says large, institutional investors are short-selling king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) at record rates. In the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investment into short Bitcoin (BTC) products broke a record last week. “Short-bitcoin investment products AuM [assets under management] rose...
Bitcoin Jumps Above This Major Level, Here Are Other Crypto Movers That Should Be On Your Radar Today
Bitcoin BTC/USD, the world’s most valued cryptocurrency, traded higher, surpassing the major $20,000 level this morning. The second-most valued cryptocurrency, Ethereum ETH/USD, also recorded gains, climbing past the $1,300 level. Other popular crypto coins, including Solana SOL/USD and Dogecoin DOGE/USD, also traded higher this morning. Terra Classic LUNC/USD was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptopotato.com
BTC Consolidates for Days, Is Huge Move Incoming? (Bitcoin Price Analysis)
Aside from the weekly candle, which ended in the red, Bitcoin made no substantial move and still hovering around the $19K range. On the daily chart, Bitcoin is currently trading on top of the support zone between $18K to $18.5K (in yellow). Following June’s market crash, this support managed to prevent further decline. This was the second successful retest of this level.
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
2 Cryptocurrencies That Could Overtake Bitcoin
While Bitcoin still leads in terms of market capitalization, Ethereum and Solana are innovating at a much faster pace. Ethereum already offers more utility than Bitcoin. After The Merge, it will have a much better blockchain to drive growth. Solana has become an innovation power, launching everything from a new...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
CoinTelegraph
South Korean gov has confiscated 260B won in crypto for non-payment of taxes since 2021
According to regional news outlet mk.co.kr, the South Korean government has seized over 260 billion Korean won ($180 million) worth of cryptocurrencies over the past two years due to tax arrears. The country’s politicians enacted regulations allowing for the seizure of digital currencies for tax delinquencies and began enforcing them last year.
The Merge Week: Less Than 24 Hours Till Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade, How Are Crypto Exchanges Prepared?
Major crypto exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and FTX released their operational plans for the merge. While some plans differ, most platforms intend to support Ethereum’s switch from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. The merge is less than 24 hours away at press time. Developers expect the Paris update to go live...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'
Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
bitcoinist.com
Big Eyes Coin – The Revolutionary Token That May Compete With Ethereum and Hedera
Owning potentially high-value cryptocurrencies such as Big Eyes (BIG), Ethereum (ETH), and Hedera (HBAR) (HBAR) can be the secret to staying afloat in the cryptocurrency market. This is essential since cryptocurrencies are known to be unstable assets vulnerable to the bull market vs. bear market. In this article, we shall...
bitcoinist.com
Ethereum Co-founder Vitalik Buterin Expects Dogecoin, Zcash To Switch To PoS
Ethereum Cofounder Vitalik Buterin feels that other blockchains, such as Dogecoin and Zcash should be following the same strategy now that the Ethereum merge has been completed. Ryan Selkis asked Buterin at the 2022 Messari Mainnet if all networks should shift to proof-of-stake (PoS) method. Buterin responded affirmatively. Zooko Wilcox-O’Hearn,...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum’s Buterin Seeks Dogecoin’s Switch to PoS as DOGE Becomes 2nd Largest PoW Coin
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has hinted at his desire to welcome Dogecoin to the PoS community. This divulgence comes as the asset assumes the second position of the largest PoW network following Ethereum’s switch to PoS. Vitalik hopes Dogecoin and Zcash will switch to PoS soon. Vitalik...
Algorand Foundation Discloses $37 Million USDC Exposure To Hodlnaut
The Algorand Foundation confirmed its exposure to crypto lender Hodlnaut. Hodlnaut paused withdrawals and deposits in August citing liquidity constraints. Sources pegged the foundation’s exposure at around $35 million in Circle’s USD Coin (USDC). The funds were initially invested to generate passive yield to bolster Algorand’s ecosystem and...
As Bitcoin, Ethereum Slumped Last Week, This Crypto Gained A Whopping 27%
Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD ended the week in the red, but some cryptocurrencies managed to buck the market slump induced by the Federal Reserve's Wednesday rate hike and clock significant gains. XRP XRP/USD surged over 27.26% to $0.4926 in the week ending Sept. 25, overshadowing Bitcoin, which dropped 3.18%...
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month
Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
tipranks.com
Cryptocurrencies to Watch for the Week of September 18
The consumer price index (CPI) that was released last Tuesday shook the cryptocurrency market. This week’s market breakdown will take an in-depth look into some of the biggest cryptocurrencies, their charts, and the latest news to get a better understanding of where these cryptos may go from here. As...
Comments / 0