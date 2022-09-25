Read full article on original website
Darden Restaurants Takes the Low Road Against Inflation
The country’s largest restaurant operator Darden Restaurants (NYSE: DRI) is using its massive size to dampen price increases to instill value and grow loyalty
TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,705 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
The Worst Warren Buffett Pick to Own Right Now, According to 1 Wall Street Analyst
You'll probably be surprised by this choice.
Activist Investor Ancora Seeks Exit of Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) CEO, Chairman Amid Weak Sales
Activist investor Ancora is pushing for the removal of Kohl’s CEO and Chairman of the board of directors as the department store chain struggles to survive in a challenging retail environment. Activist investor Ancora Holdings is once again putting pressure on Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) board, this time pushing for the...
AMC Entertainment Files To Sell Up To 425 Million APE Shares To Pay Down Debt
Giant theater chain AMC Entertainment filed today to sell up to 425 million AMC Preferred Equity Units, or APEs, its new securities that have seen a price collapse amid a sour market and investor backlash. They sank some more early Monday, then popped higher. AMC distributed the initial batch of...
Should You Really Buy Home Depot Stock on the Dip?
Buying Home Depot stock at the top of a housing boom is usually not a good idea.
Warren Buffett's Secret Portfolio Owns These 3 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Enbridge has increased its dividend for 27 consecutive years. Kinder Morgan is trouncing the S&P 500 with a stock that's still ridiculously cheap. Verizon Communications stock isn't performing well, but its dividend and valuation are attractive. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
Omega Healthcare Investors And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – EPR Properties (EPR), Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Earnings Previews: Jabil, United Natural Foods
The last week of the September quarter gets off to a modest start with no notable earnings reports due Monday. Here is what to expect from two companies reporting before U.S. markets open on Tuesday.
Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.
Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Nuveen New York Municipal Value Fund (NNY), Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (AIMC), Caesarstone Ltd. (CSTE) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio so far. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a promise of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to distribute them.
Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares in the last quarter.
FedEx (NYSE: FDX): Q1 Results Coming up Tomorrow
Global transportation company FedEx is scheduled to release its first quarter Fiscal 2023 results tomorrow after the market closes. The wall street community is all eyes on the upcoming FedEx (NYSE: FDX) results releasing tomorrow. While a lot of bad news has been disclosed by the company in its preliminary results at the end of last week, investors will seek more details on the long-term scenario.
3 Hotel REITS With The Highest Upside, According To Analysts
Almost every sub-sector of REITs has been hit hard in 2022 as inflation and recession worries have taken their toll on markets. Hotel REITs have been one of the worst REIT performers during this time. Many in the group are down 40% or more and several of these hotel REITs have recently touched 52-week lows.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT stock increased by 12.23% to $1.01 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares, making up 318.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.0 million.
Ingredion Hikes Dividend By 9%; Plans Stock Buyback
Ingredion Inc INGR has increased the quarterly dividend by 9% quarter-on-quarter to $0.71 per share. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 6, 2022. The company's Board of Directors has also authorized the repurchase of up to 6...
Wednesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Boeing, FedEx, Hasbro, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Snap and More
Wednesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Altice USA, Boeing, Dynavax, EnLink Midstream, FedEx, Hasbro, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Snap and TransDigm.
Realty Income Off for 6th Week as Yield Swells; Here's the Chart
Realty Income (O) does not like the rising rate environment, particularly when it comes amid worries about the real estate market and amid the broad bear market in equities. Here's Bank of America's favorite REITs, by the way. The Federal Reserve continues to raise rates, most recently by 0.75 percentage...
