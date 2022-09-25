ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48

B&G Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 129.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.3%.
Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $950.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.87.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Shares of HST stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.22.
BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update

BAWAG Group stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. Wall Street Analyst Weigh In. Several brokerages have recently issued reports on...
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.
National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Announces $0.57 Quarterly Dividend

National HealthCare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. NHC opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. National HealthCare has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $76.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.28.
NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,138,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share

RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 68.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Adobe by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $4,641,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24

Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $466,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share

Terreno Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 123.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $371,684,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Drops By 66.7%

Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05.
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share

Carlyle Secured Lending has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 79.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
