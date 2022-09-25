Read full article on original website
B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48
B&G Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 129.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.3%.
Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share
NASDAQ TGLS opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $950.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.87.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share
Shares of HST stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.22.
BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update
BAWAG Group stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. Wall Street Analyst Weigh In. Several brokerages have recently issued reports on...
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Focus on buying high-quality leaders when they are on sale.
FGI Industries, Daktronics Labs And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below...
National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Announces $0.57 Quarterly Dividend
National HealthCare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. NHC opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. National HealthCare has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $76.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.28.
NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,138,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share
RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 68.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Adobe by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $4,641,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24
Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Has $466,000 Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)
A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETN. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA raised its position in shares of Eaton by 63.0% in the first quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton by 588.6% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.54% of the company’s stock.
Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share
Terreno Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 123.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.
Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Sold by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd
Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter valued at $371,684,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,822,222 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,230,541,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911,384 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 57,751,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,585,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719,081 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 76.3% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,229,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $234,118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,629 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,522,395 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,122,608,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.33% of the company’s stock.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Short Interest in Coca-Cola HBC AG (OTCMKTS:CCHGY) Drops By 66.7%
Shares of OTCMKTS:CCHGY opened at $20.81 on Wednesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a 52 week low of $18.89 and a 52 week high of $37.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.17 and its 200-day moving average is $22.05.
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share
Carlyle Secured Lending has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 79.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.
Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 71.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
