Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,138,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO