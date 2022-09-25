Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
The Merge Week: Less Than 24 Hours Till Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade, How Are Crypto Exchanges Prepared?
Major crypto exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and FTX released their operational plans for the merge. While some plans differ, most platforms intend to support Ethereum’s switch from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. The merge is less than 24 hours away at press time. Developers expect the Paris update to go live...
dailyhodl.com
Robot Known for Outperforming Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Flocks to Ethereum and Five Additional Altcoins As Markets Pop
A data-crunching robot with a reputation for outperforming the markets just unveiled its latest weekly crypto portfolio allocations. The Real Vision Bot interprets surveys of cryptocurrency-related metrics to create fresh algorithmic portfolio assessments each and every week. The automated bot with a reputation for outdoing Bitcoin (BTC) is choosing altcoins...
decrypt.co
Bitcoin, Ethereum Jump 6% as Crypto Market Reclaims $1 Trillion Mark
Major cryptocurrencies, including Bitcoin and Ethereum, have enjoyed a hefty run-up over the past 24 hours. Crypto markets saw a sudden upward movement in the early hours on Tuesday as the price of Bitcoin (BTC) has once again reclaimed the $20,000 level. The leading cryptocurrency, which was trading below $19,000...
IN THIS ARTICLE
bitcoinist.com
These Three Coins Can Take Your Portfolio to The Next Level: Flasko (FLSK), Dogecoin (DOGE), and Binance Coin (BNB)
Many eyes are on Flasko, Dogecoin (DOGE), and Binance Coin (BNB), three tokens that have been said to house a lot of potential because they have great plans for their investors. Dogecoin (DOGE) and Binance Coin (BNB) have been around for quite some time, but Flasko is a new face...
CoinTelegraph
South Korean gov has confiscated 260B won in crypto for non-payment of taxes since 2021
According to regional news outlet mk.co.kr, the South Korean government has seized over 260 billion Korean won ($180 million) worth of cryptocurrencies over the past two years due to tax arrears. The country’s politicians enacted regulations allowing for the seizure of digital currencies for tax delinquencies and began enforcing them last year.
As Bitcoin, Ethereum Slumped Last Week, This Crypto Gained A Whopping 27%
Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD ended the week in the red, but some cryptocurrencies managed to buck the market slump induced by the Federal Reserve's Wednesday rate hike and clock significant gains. XRP XRP/USD surged over 27.26% to $0.4926 in the week ending Sept. 25, overshadowing Bitcoin, which dropped 3.18%...
Algorand Foundation Discloses $37 Million USDC Exposure To Hodlnaut
The Algorand Foundation confirmed its exposure to crypto lender Hodlnaut. Hodlnaut paused withdrawals and deposits in August citing liquidity constraints. Sources pegged the foundation’s exposure at around $35 million in Circle’s USD Coin (USDC). The funds were initially invested to generate passive yield to bolster Algorand’s ecosystem and...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
zycrypto.com
Ethereum’s Buterin Seeks Dogecoin’s Switch to PoS as DOGE Becomes 2nd Largest PoW Coin
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has hinted at his desire to welcome Dogecoin to the PoS community. This divulgence comes as the asset assumes the second position of the largest PoW network following Ethereum’s switch to PoS. Vitalik hopes Dogecoin and Zcash will switch to PoS soon. Vitalik...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
decrypt.co
Dogecoin Now Second-Largest Proof-of-Work Coin After Ethereum Merge
With Ethereum’s switch to proof-of-stake, Dogecoin is now second only to Bitcoin among minable, proof-of-work coins. With the Ethereum merge now completed and the top blockchain for NFTs and decentralized applications switched to a proof-of-stake system, Dogecoin is now the second largest proof-of-work coin after Bitcoin by market cap.
dailyhodl.com
DeFiChain’s DFI Token Starts Trading on the Gate.io Exchange
DeFiChain, the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial applications and services to everyone, today announces the listing of its DFI token on Gate.io, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. This is a major step in DeFiChain’s mission to make DFI accessible...
bitcoinist.com
Celo (CELO), Internet Computer (ICP) fall as Chronoly.io (CRNO) stakes claim for crypto crown
Cryptocurrency markets have performed poorly in 2022. Hit by regulatory uncertainties, global inflation, fears of economic recession, and to top it all, a war in Europe, the majority of crypto assets have witnessed massive falls this year. There has been a worrying decline in the price of some crypto assets like Celo (CELO) and Internet Computer (ICP), which hogged the limelight in 2021. Interestingly, a new crypto token, Chronoly.io (CRNO), has beaten the market trend while continuing to rise in the recently concluded presale, which was sold out. Here’s a look at how tokens like Celo (CELO), and Internet Computer (ICP) have performed, and how Chronoly.io (CRNO) is staking its claim for the crypto crown.
Nordic PayTech Westpay Selects ACI Worldwide for eCommerce Solution
Miami-headquartered FinTech ACI Worldwide, which develops real-time payments software, announced that Swedish payments firm Westpay AB will integrate ACI Secure eCommerce into its payment solution for merchants. Westpay AB counts leading retailers in the Nordics, including Axfood, KICKS and Elon, among its customers. Integrating ACI Secure eCommerce will help the...
40,106 ETH Was Just Transferred Between 2 Wallets
What happened: $52,105,196 worth of Ethereum ETH/USD was just moved between 2 anonymous cryptocurrency wallets in a single transaction. This mysterious person's Ethereum wallet address has been identified as: 0x87c0bb7dc7bae005f3ee73671bf04f3ed0d49efb. $52 million worth of Ethereum was sent to an unknown recipient, with Ethereum wallet address: 0xdb817cf46830adc268c8c394107f34d18cf30e05. Why it matters: Cryptocurrency...
blockworks.co
Mastercard, Hi Launch NFT-customized Debit Cards as NFT Interest Dips
Mastercard leans more into crypto through its latest partnership with hi exchange. Cryptocurrency and fiat exchange hi has launched a debit card that users can customize with their own NFT avatars. The cards are powered by Mastercard, the financial services provider announced Monday. “Not only do the NFT cards look...
cryptopotato.com
Flasko: Bridging Crypto and NFTs With Alternative Investments
Alternative investments have since moved from the sidelines to the center of the global investment scene. But despite reaching the mainstream, retail investors are still unable to diversify their portfolios to include alternative investments even though the sector offers good investment returns. Low liquidity and lack of verifiable financial data...
CoinDesk
S. Korean Authorities Look to Freeze $67M Bitcoin Tied to Terra's Do Kwon
Authorities in South Korea have requested crypto exchanges OKX and KuCoin to freeze some 3,313 bitcoin (BTC), worth around $67 million, tied to Terraform Labs co-founder Do Kwon, CoinDesk Korea reported on Tuesday. The bitcoin was transferred to digital wallets of the exchanges shortly after an arrest warrant was issued...
forkast.news
Upbit exchange to use LUNC fees to set up crypto monitoring center
Upbit, South Korea’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, is using fees it collected from Luna Classic (LUNC) transactions to establish a crypto monitoring center in a gesture to help compensate for the losses from the Terra-LUNA debacle, according to local media reports. Fast facts. Upbit will allocate portions of the LUNC...
dailyhodl.com
MetaMask Integration Unlocks Decentralized Social for Millions of Ethereum Users
DeSo, a new blockchain-backed by Coinbase, Sequoia and Andreessen Horowitz, has announced its integration with MetaMask. As a result, millions of Ethereum users can now enjoy one-click access to encrypted on-chain messaging and a full Twitter-like feature set. DeSo’s integration with the leading Web 3.0 wallet effectively turns MetaMask into...
Comments / 0