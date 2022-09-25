Read full article on original website
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.
Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share
NASDAQ TGLS opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $950.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.87.
B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48
B&G Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 129.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.3%.
IN THIS ARTICLE
3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Focus on buying high-quality leaders when they are on sale.
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share
Carlyle Secured Lending has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 79.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend
DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share
RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 68.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.
Realty Income Co. (O) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th
Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 229.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:FR)
First Industrial Realty Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 7.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 9 years. First Industrial Realty Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 106.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect First Industrial Realty Trust to earn $2.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 49.4%.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share
Shares of HST stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.22.
Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share
Terreno Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 123.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Adobe by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $4,641,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
Campbell Soup Company Is Mmm Mmm Good For Income Portfolios
The price action in Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) shed 7% in the wake of the Q4 earnings report but income investors should be cheering the news. Campbell Soup Company is a high-yielding value among consumer staples (NYSEARCA: XLP) stocks, a buy-and-hold name for income investors, and it just went on sale. Yes, the Q4 results were only as-expected and the guidance was tepid, but neither is worth a high-single-digit decline in share prices, especially with risk-off names back in favor. The decline is driven more by the CEO commentary than anything else and even it is not as bad as it may sound. The company says inflationary pressures are still a risk but growth is still expected on the top and bottom lines and there is an opening for outperformance as well.
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24
Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.
Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend
Amdocs has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amdocs to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.
NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Has $5.57 Million Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,138,242 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,293,026,000 after purchasing an additional 19,929 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at $275,000. Taurus Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Taurus Asset Management LLC now owns 14,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,129,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 184 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,068 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,639,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares in the last quarter. 1.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC Purchases 42,466 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
National Health Investors, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:NHI)
National Health Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.
BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update
BAWAG Group stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. Wall Street Analyst Weigh In. Several brokerages have recently issued reports on...
