Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
C3.ai, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, Comcast: Analysts have a 100% Track Record on These Stocks
Here are three US-based stocks recommended by analysts that have generated a 100% success rate on their calls. Three analysts boast a 100% track record of generating successful calls on these three companies: Enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software maker C3.ai (NYSE:AI), American discount retailer Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI), and broadcasting giant Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA).
Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC Acquires 4,599 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 6.4% in the second quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 97,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 5,851 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 16.1% in the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 373,592 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,830,000 after acquiring an additional 183,847 shares during the period. Well Done LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, WealthCare Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 35,593 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.
Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Buys 9,618 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lion Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,194,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. TFO TDC LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 128.8% in the 2nd quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 2,288 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 715.9% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 6,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 63 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,286,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
The stock market is in a bottoming process that will lead to 17% upside by early 2023 as the Fed gears up for a data-dependent pause, Stifel says
US stocks are in the middle of a bottoming process that will ultimately lead to more gains ahead, according to Stifel. Stifel highlighted several positive upcoming catalysts, including the Fed pausing future rate hikes. The investment firm expects the S&P 500 to surge 17% to 4,400 by the first quarter...
2 Beaten-Down Cathie Wood Growth Stocks to Buy and Hold For 10 Years
These stocks could handsomely reward investors given enough time.
Down Over 50%, Is FedEx Stock a Buy?
FedEx stock plummeted to a 52-week low after its disconcerting business update.
Investment Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 32,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 587.9% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 90.3% in the first quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 17,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Doyle Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. Doyle Wealth Management now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter.
3 Surefire Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy as the Market Plunges
Riding the Oracle of Omaha's coattails has been making investors richer for decades.
Less Than Five Hours Before The Market Open, Credit Suisse Group Is Down By 7%
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than five hours and Credit Suisse Group‘s pre-market value is already 7.29% down. The last session, NYSE finished with Credit Suisse Group (CS) dropping 1.73% to $3.98. NYSE fell 0.28% to $13,541.76, after five consecutive sessions in a row of losses, on what was a somewhat down trend trading session.
Here’s Why Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) Is Expected to Outperform Its Peers
Amid growing fears of a worsening recession, let’s take a look at the future of the e-commerce and retail giant Amazon. The street is wondering what’s in store for Amazon (NYSE:AMZN) with the recent hike in shipping rates announced by FedEx (NYSE: FDX) and its disappointing results and profit warning last week. Bank of America Securities analyst Justin Post remains bullish on Amazon despite the recessionary fears and expects the company to outperform its peers.
3 Stocks I'm Buying During a Tech Stock Correction
These three tech stocks have room to grow and continue to enjoy strong tailwinds.
TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,705 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
Tuesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Bristol-Myers, Costco, Exxon, FedEx, Lucid, Medtronic, Micron Technology, Salesforce, Six Flags, Unity Software and More
Tuesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Bristol-Myers Squibb, Costco Wholesale, Dollar General, Exxon Mobil, FedEx, Horizon Therapeutics, Hyatt Hotels, Lucid, Medtronic, Micron Technology, Salesforce, Six Flags Entertainment, Tellurian and Unity Software.
3 Growth Stocks Down 48.3% to 74.7% That Billionaires Are Buying
When the going gets tough, these legendary investors go shopping for stocks.
Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares in the last quarter.
Omega Healthcare Investors And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – EPR Properties (EPR), Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI), Vector Group Ltd. (VGR) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. Here’s the data we’ve collected of stocks with a high payout ratio up until now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of a future good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
Insurance Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
According to Benzinga Pro following are the gainers and losers in Insurance industry for today's Intraday session. SelectQuote SLQT stock increased by 12.23% to $1.01 during Tuesday's regular session. As of 12:40 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 7.1 million shares, making up 318.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $166.0 million.
Wednesday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Boeing, FedEx, Hasbro, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Snap and More
Wednesday's top analyst upgrades and downgrades included Altice USA, Boeing, Dynavax, EnLink Midstream, FedEx, Hasbro, Meta Platforms, Micron Technology, Snap and TransDigm.
