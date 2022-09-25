Read full article on original website
FGI Industries, Daktronics Labs And 2 Other Penny Stocks Insiders Are Aggressively Buying
U.S. stocks closed lower on Monday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision. Below...
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:REXR)
Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.
Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share
Terreno Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 123.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.
This Dow Stock Is Super Cheap and Pays a Monster Dividend
A blue-chip Dow stock with a dividend yield of over 6% is an attractive investment opportunity.
3 Cheap REIT Stocks to Buy Now and Never Sell
Focus on buying high-quality leaders when they are on sale.
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
This Dividend-Paying Growth Stock Hit a Rough Patch. Is It Still a Buy?
This company is a leading off-price retailer.
B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48
B&G Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 129.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.3%.
Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share
NASDAQ TGLS opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $950.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.87.
Sawtooth Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share
RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 68.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend
Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.
Britvic plc (OTCMKTS:BTVCY) Short Interest Update
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BTVCY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Britvic from GBX 845 ($10.21) to GBX 830 ($10.03) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Britvic from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Britvic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $915.00.
Stellus Capital Investment Co. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.11 (NYSE:SCM)
Stellus Capital Investment has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Stellus Capital Investment has a payout ratio of 88.2% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment to earn $1.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 83.0%.
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24
Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.
Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (APD) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th
Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 40 years. Air Products and Chemicals has a payout ratio of 56.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $11.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 55.9%.
BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Short Interest Update
Shares of OTCMKTS:BLSFY opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. BlueScope Steel has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.32. BlueScope Steel Cuts Dividend. The company also recently declared...
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share
Shares of HST stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.22.
