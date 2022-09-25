A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADBE. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Adobe by 60.0% during the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Adobe by 62.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 86 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

STOCKS ・ 6 HOURS AGO