An investor who once made $2.7 billion trading volatility is betting big on the plunging pound
An investor who once made $2.7 billion trading volatility is now betting on the British pound. Stephen Diggle told Bloomberg he put 10% of a fund's assets into the ailing currency. The pound has nosedived on fears that tax cuts will fuel inflation and increase government debt. Stephen Diggle made...
financefeeds.com
Crypto exchange FTX to raise $1 billion at flat valuation of $32 billion
FTX is reportedly in discussions with a clutch of heavyweights from traditional finance to raise up to $1 billion in fresh funding to fuel more deal-making. The fresh capital injection, which is still subject to negotiations, would keep the crypto conglomerate at the same valuation it had landed after a $400 million funding round back in January. At the time, the cryptocurrency exchange founded by Sam Bankman-Fried was valued at $32 billion.
u.today
Bitcoin's Anemic Performance Is Good Thing, Analyst Claims
Edward Moya, market analyst at broker Oanda, recently told Barron's that Bitcoin's anemic performance suggests that the cryptocurrency's long-term holders remain unfazed by the ongoing market turbulence. Oanda argues that the crypto king, which is known for its high volatility, is supposed to significantly underperform the equities market. For instance,...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin volatility trended downwards in Q3: report
Bitcoin’s average 30-day volatility in August was 60%, while it stood at 80% in June. In 2022, risk asset markets (crypto included) have traded lower and Bitcoin more so like a high-beta US stock. Bitcoin (BTC) realized volatility during quarter three has trended downwards, according to the latest report...
IN THIS ARTICLE
AOL Corp
Have Any $200 Quarters Lying Around? It’s Worth Checking Your Spare Change
A single quarter could be worth more than $200 — and it has nothing to do with inflation. The U.S. Sun recently reported that a rare quarter — minted in the year 2000 with an error on it — has sold for $216 on eBay. The coin is part of the state Washington quarters series featuring New Hampshire, but it was struck onto a Jefferson nickel.
10 High-Paying Dividend Stocks Yielding 5% or More
The dividend yield on the S&P 500 has been hovering near its lowest level in roughly two decades for some time now, and while it's starting to move higher, it's still at a paltry 1.7%. So what are yield-hungry investors left to do?. Thankfully, there is no shortage of high-paying...
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
The best-known growth ETF money manager is making moves. Let's check out her shopping list.
Costco Down After Earnings as Analysts Fret About Company Facing Higher Costs
(Friday Market Open) The end of the week isn’t bringing much relief for investors. Skyrocketing Treasury yields and a firm dollar continue to limit buying interest in stocks. The market continued its descent overnight, and declining shares far outnumbered gainers across the major market indices yesterday amid another interest rate and dollar surge.
Motley Fool
Down Almost 78%, Is This Stock a Screaming Buy?
WeWork has been a troubled stock, and the pandemic didn’t make generating earnings any easier. Since going public in 2021, WeWork has made a significant effort to dig out of its financial hole. With its stock price at an all-time low and its business model put in order, now...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower as Bond Yields Surge
Stock indices fell in Monday’s trading session, as investors try to find ground after last week’s panic due to the 0.75% hike in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 1.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased by 0.5%. The real estate sector (XLRE) was the session’s laggard, as it fell by 2.64%. Conversely, the Consumer Staples sector (XLP) was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.09%.
msn.com
PG&E Corporation (PCG) Stock Pops Following Inclusion in the S&P 500
PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) stock is getting a boost on Monday from its planned inclusion in the S&P 500. According to a press release from the stock market index, the utility company will join the S&P 500 before markets open on Oct. 3. This will see it replacing Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS).
americanbankingnews.com
Sabal Trust CO Purchases 782 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.
Autodesk Is A Mature Company Still Acting Like A Growth Stock
Despite going public way back in 1985, Autodesk has been growing sales and earnings at double-digit rates. Autodesk CFO says underlying business momentum is offsetting foreign exchange headwinds, with mid-point guidance unchanged. Analysts’ consensus rating on the stock is a “moderate buy”. Shares of design software maker Autodesk...
5 Value Stocks To Watch In The Healthcare Sector
A value stock is traditionally defined in terms of how investors in the marketplace are valuing that company's future growth prospects. Low P/E multiples are good base indicators that the company is undervalued and can most likely be labelled as a value stock. Below is a list of notable value...
Business Insider
A long position means you buy a stock or stock option in the bullish belief its value will increase over time
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A long position in investing refers...
Motley Fool
A Bull Market Is Coming: 2 High-Conviction Growth Stocks to Buy Now and Hold
Wall Street analysts have a consensus rating of "buy" on MercadoLibre and Block. MercadoLibre is well positioned to benefit as e-commerce and digital payments continue to gain traction with consumers in Latin America. Block is building a commerce marketplace within the Cash App, a savvy move that should unlock synergies...
Kohl’s Receives Demand Letter From Investor Group Following Unsuccessful Sale, Adding Pressure to Close More Locations
The investor entity blames the superchain’s corporate office for abject mismanagement. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Reuters.com, Google.com, SeekingAlpha.com, and BusinessWire.com.
5 High-Risk Stocks to Avoid in September
The Fed launched its third consecutive 75-bps rate hike on Wednesday, and further rate hikes could be on the horizon. As the Fed tries to tame the raging inflation, recession...
Ingredion Hikes Dividend By 9%; Plans Stock Buyback
Ingredion Inc INGR has increased the quarterly dividend by 9% quarter-on-quarter to $0.71 per share. The dividend is payable on October 25, 2022, to stockholders of record at the close of business on October 6, 2022. The company's Board of Directors has also authorized the repurchase of up to 6...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
LiveVox Hldgs LVOXU shares rose 31.4% to $2.8 during Monday's regular session. Inpixon INPX shares moved upwards by 20.81% to $0.14. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.6 million shares, making up 481.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
