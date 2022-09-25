Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.

STOCKS ・ 13 HOURS AGO