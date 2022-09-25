ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

Related
americanbankingnews.com

Sabal Trust CO Purchases 782 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.
STOCKS
US News and World Report

Porsche IPO Poised to Price at Top End of Range - Bookrunners

BERLIN (Reuters) -Porsche AG shares are poised to price at the top end of the previously announced range, potentially valuing the sports car brand at up to 75 billion euros ($72 billion) in one of Europe's biggest ever listings. Several bookrunners involved in the deal said Porsche's books were covered...
BUSINESS
tipranks.com

Uber (NYSE: UBER) Teams Up With Stellantis in France

On Tuesday, Reuters reported that Uber Technologies (NYSE: UBER) had partnered with automaker Stellantis (STLA) and Free2Move in France. As a part of this agreement, Free2Move would help Uber to convert half of its fleet of vehicles in France to electric vehicle (EV) models. The report stated that with an...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy