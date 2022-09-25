Read full article on original website
An investor who once made $2.7 billion trading volatility is betting big on the plunging pound
An investor who once made $2.7 billion trading volatility is now betting on the British pound. Stephen Diggle told Bloomberg he put 10% of a fund's assets into the ailing currency. The pound has nosedived on fears that tax cuts will fuel inflation and increase government debt. Stephen Diggle made...
u.today
Bitcoin's Anemic Performance Is Good Thing, Analyst Claims
Edward Moya, market analyst at broker Oanda, recently told Barron's that Bitcoin's anemic performance suggests that the cryptocurrency's long-term holders remain unfazed by the ongoing market turbulence. Oanda argues that the crypto king, which is known for its high volatility, is supposed to significantly underperform the equities market. For instance,...
CoinTelegraph
Traders brace for Bitcoin price volatility as DXY 2022 gains near 20%
Bitcoin (BTC) volatility edged higher during Sept. 26 as the Wall Street open avoided significant losses. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed BTC/USD circling $19,000 on the day, with hourly candles of 1.5%–2% not uncommon. The pair was expected to break out of its narrow trading range...
US News and World Report
S&P 500 Ends Near Two-Year Low as Bear Market Deepens
(Reuters) - Wall Street sank deeper into a bear market on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 recording its lowest close in almost two-years as Federal Reserve policymakers showed an appetite for more interest rate hikes, even at the risk of throwing the economy into a downturn. The benchmark S&P 500...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower as Bond Yields Surge
Stock indices fell in Monday’s trading session, as investors try to find ground after last week’s panic due to the 0.75% hike in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 1.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased by 0.5%. The real estate sector (XLRE) was the session’s laggard, as it fell by 2.64%. Conversely, the Consumer Staples sector (XLP) was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.09%.
The bond market is in the middle of its worst decline since 1949. It's set to unravel some very popular trades, BofA says.
Phil Rosen here. On Friday, I wrapped my final day at the Messari Mainnet conference in New York City. There, I rubbed shoulders with crypto enthusiasts, blockchain founders, and angel investors who all seem convinced the future of finance is decentralized — and that after parties are mandatory. For...
Will The S&P 500 Head For New Closing Low? You Can Bet On It With This Event Contract
Years ago, a futures exchange would be filled with shouting traders using the old-fashioned open outcry method. They picked up landline phones, threw up hand signals and muttered plenty of expletives. That world is long gone now that CME Group CME and other exchanges have closed their trading pits. These...
msn.com
PG&E Corporation (PCG) Stock Pops Following Inclusion in the S&P 500
PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) stock is getting a boost on Monday from its planned inclusion in the S&P 500. According to a press release from the stock market index, the utility company will join the S&P 500 before markets open on Oct. 3. This will see it replacing Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS).
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Friday
On Friday, 5 companies hit new 52-week highs. Biohaven Pharma Hldgs BHVN was the company with the largest market cap to set a new 52-week high. The company with the smallest market cap to set a new 52-week high was Hainan Manaslu Acq HMAC. Avenue Therapeutics ATXI's stock made the...
Business Insider
A long position means you buy a stock or stock option in the bullish belief its value will increase over time
Insider's experts choose the best products and services to help make smart decisions with your money (here’s how). In some cases, we receive a commission from our our partners, however, our opinions are our own. Terms apply to offers listed on this page. A long position in investing refers...
Salesforce Whale Trades For September 26
A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Salesforce. Looking at options history for Salesforce CRM we detected 14 strange trades. If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 42% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 57% with bearish.
5 High-Risk Stocks to Avoid in September
The Fed launched its third consecutive 75-bps rate hike on Wednesday, and further rate hikes could be on the horizon. As the Fed tries to tame the raging inflation, recession...
Asian markets open lower after price data slam Wall Street
Asian markets skidded lower on Wednesday after Wall Street fell the most since June 2020 as a report showed inflation has kept a surprisingly strong grip on the U.S. economy. Tokyo’s benchmark Nikkei 225 lost 2.8% in early trading Wednesday, to 27,816.58, while Sydney’s S&P/ASX 200 declined 2.5% to 6,834.80. In Seoul, the Kospi lost 2.6% to 2,386.29. U.S. futures edged higher, with the contracts for the Dow industrials and the S&P 500 up 0.1%. European futures also declined. On Tuesday, the Dow lost more than 1,250 points and the S&P 500 sank 4.3%. Tuesday’s hotter-than-expected report on inflation has traders bracing for the Federal Reserve to raise interest rates still more, adding to risks for the economy.
What's Going On With Alibaba Shares
Alibaba Group Holding Ltd - ADR BABA shares are trading marginally higher by 1.57% to $80.05 Monday morning, rebounding following recent weakness. Shares of Chinese companies at large are trading higher, strength may be due to hopes of China easing COVID-era restrictions for travelers in Macau. What Happened?. Macau's chief...
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Monday's Intraday Session
LiveVox Hldgs LVOXU shares rose 31.4% to $2.8 during Monday's regular session. Inpixon INPX shares moved upwards by 20.81% to $0.14. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 20.6 million shares, making up 481.5% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $22.6 million.
9 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
maritime-executive.com
Investors Increase Buyout Offer for Seaspan’s Parent Company
The investment group that includes the current Chairman of Atlas Corp. and Ocean Network Express (ONE) as an investor sought to increase the pressure on Seaspan’s parent Atlas to accept its go private offer. The group announced that it was unilaterally increasing its offer to acquire all the outstanding shares of Atlas by seven percent which resulted in an initial increase of the share price of nearly 15 percent before the stock price slid back in an overall down day for the stock market.
Stock Market Today: Dow Officially Enters a Bear Market After Monday's Slide
Selling in the stock market picked right back up Monday, and despite a brief mid-morning push into positive territory, the major indexes still ended lower. "Despite a quiet global economic data front, this weekend and Monday morning have been anything but quiet as global yields are surging to record highs," said Stefanos Bazinas, execution strategist at the New York Stock Exchange. Indeed, both the 2-year Treasury yield (+10.5 basis points to 4.319%) and the 10-year Treasury yield (+20.3 basis points to 3.90%) continued to climb, hitting levels not seen in over a decade.
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Down By Over 9% In The Last 30 Days
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 12:09 EST on Tuesday, 27 September, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is at 29,174.58, 9.11% down since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 139612448, 63.52% below...
11 Communication Services Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Intraday Session
Scienjoy Holding SJ shares increased by 40.7% to $2.35 during Tuesday's regular session. Scienjoy Holding's stock is trading at a volume of 2.2 million shares as of 13:31 EST. This is 479.8% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The company's market cap stands at $92.9 million.
