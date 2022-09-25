Read full article on original website
BAWAG Group AG (OTCMKTS:BWAGF) Short Interest Update
BAWAG Group stock opened at $44.01 on Wednesday. BAWAG Group has a 1-year low of $42.86 and a 1-year high of $46.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.33 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70. Wall Street Analyst Weigh In. Several brokerages have recently issued reports on...
National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) Announces $0.57 Quarterly Dividend
National HealthCare has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 17 years. NHC opened at $66.66 on Wednesday. National HealthCare has a one year low of $61.98 and a one year high of $76.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.28.
Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD) Increases Dividend to $0.40 Per Share
Carlyle Secured Lending has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Carlyle Secured Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 79.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to earn $1.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 78.6%.
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) Increases Dividend to $0.12 Per Share
Shares of HST stock opened at $15.76 on Wednesday. Host Hotels & Resorts has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $21.63. The company has a quick ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 11.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.56. The company has a market cap of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.22.
Tecnoglass Inc. (NASDAQ:TGLS) Increases Dividend to $0.08 Per Share
NASDAQ TGLS opened at $19.93 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.73 and its 200 day moving average is $21.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Tecnoglass has a 12 month low of $16.05 and a 12 month high of $34.90. The stock has a market cap of $950.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 1.87.
Terreno Realty Co. (NYSE:TRNO) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.40 Per Share
Terreno Realty has raised its dividend payment by an average of 11.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Terreno Realty has a dividend payout ratio of 123.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect Terreno Realty to earn $2.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.1%.
National Health Investors, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.90 (NYSE:NHI)
National Health Investors has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. National Health Investors has a payout ratio of 114.3% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect National Health Investors to earn $4.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 77.8%.
Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.
North Star Investment Management Corp. Decreases Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Adobe by 112.0% during the fourth quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Adobe by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 397 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its position in Adobe by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 29,019 shares of the software company’s stock worth $16,456,000 after purchasing an additional 7,056 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA bought a new stake in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $4,641,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,014,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.75% of the company’s stock.
B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48
B&G Foods has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% annually over the last three years. B&G Foods has a dividend payout ratio of 129.3% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect B&G Foods to earn $1.62 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.90 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 117.3%.
Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) to Issue $0.04 Quarterly Dividend
Osisko Gold Royalties has raised its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years. Osisko Gold Royalties has a payout ratio of 45.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Osisko Gold Royalties to earn $0.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.17 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.5%.
RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.05 Per Share
RLJ Lodging Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 68.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. RLJ Lodging Trust has a dividend payout ratio of 37.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect RLJ Lodging Trust to earn $1.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.0%.
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:REXR)
Rexford Industrial Realty has increased its dividend by an average of 14.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 120.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $2.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.26 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.8%.
Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) to Issue $0.40 Quarterly Dividend
Amdocs has increased its dividend payment by an average of 12.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Amdocs has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amdocs to earn $5.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 29.1%.
Realty Income Co. (O) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 30th
Realty Income has raised its dividend by an average of 2.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Realty Income has a dividend payout ratio of 229.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Realty Income to earn $4.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.98 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.9%.
Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KW) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.24
Kennedy-Wilson has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.9% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Kennedy-Wilson has a payout ratio of 90.6% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to earn $1.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 57.5%.
iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Cut by Tenret Co LLC
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,277,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,521,726,000 after buying an additional 6,052,912 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,167,039,000 after buying an additional 5,158,468 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 4,797,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10,280.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,033,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,749,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003,860 shares during the last quarter.
Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27
Broadstone Net Lease has a dividend payout ratio of 175.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Broadstone Net Lease to earn $1.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Declares $0.13 Quarterly Dividend
DENTSPLY SIRONA has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a dividend payout ratio of 18.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect DENTSPLY SIRONA to earn $2.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.9%.
Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLFP) Announces $0.44 Quarterly Dividend
Shares of Heartland Financial USA stock opened at $25.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.09. Heartland Financial USA has a 1 year low of $24.02 and a 1 year high of $30.32. About Heartland Financial USA. (Get Rating) Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank...
