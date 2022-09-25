ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Comments / 0

dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH

A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
MARKETS
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
CURRENCIES
cryptoglobe.com

$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month

Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
MARKETS
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet

Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down as CEO of software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) , remains a strong believer in bitcoin's resurgence. His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10. Currently, BTC is trading around $22.375.99, according to data firm CoinGecko.
STOCKS
CoinTelegraph

South Korean gov has confiscated 260B won in crypto for non-payment of taxes since 2021

According to regional news outlet mk.co.kr, the South Korean government has seized over 260 billion Korean won ($180 million) worth of cryptocurrencies over the past two years due to tax arrears. The country’s politicians enacted regulations allowing for the seizure of digital currencies for tax delinquencies and began enforcing them last year.
WORLD
bitcoinist.com

Dogecoin Surges 7% Over Last 5 Days As Whales Accumulate

Dogecoin has observed a surge of 7% over the last five days as whales have been showing signs of accumulation behavior. Dogecoin Addresses With 100 Million To 1 Billion DOGE Have Gone Up By 5% Recently. Both Dogecoin and the general crypto market have been struggling hard in recent weeks,...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Top penny cryptocurrencies to watch by the end of September

A Bloomberg analyst has stated that Bitcoin recently traded at its steepest discount ever. This is collaborated by multiple industry players who believe that Bitcoin is either trading at the bottom or is very close to the bottom. If this view holds true, then it could be a good time to start buying Bitcoin. It also means it’s time to start shopping for high-potential altcoins since altcoins tend to outperform Bitcoin in market rallies.
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Giant Coinbase Facing $350,000,000 Lawsuit for Allegedly Infringing on Technology Patent

Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is facing a lawsuit alleging that the firm has been infringing a patent for a value transfer technology. According to a filing in a Delaware court, Veritaseum Capital is seeking $350 million in damages from Coinbase under the claim that the exchange is using its patent to facilitate several of its services, including Coinbase Cloud, Coinbase Pay and Coinbase Wallet.
ECONOMY
EWN

Algorand Foundation Discloses $37 Million USDC Exposure To Hodlnaut

The Algorand Foundation confirmed its exposure to crypto lender Hodlnaut. Hodlnaut paused withdrawals and deposits in August citing liquidity constraints. Sources pegged the foundation’s exposure at around $35 million in Circle’s USD Coin (USDC). The funds were initially invested to generate passive yield to bolster Algorand’s ecosystem and...
MARKETS
dailyhodl.com

DeFiChain’s DFI Token Starts Trading on the Gate.io Exchange

DeFiChain, the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial applications and services to everyone, today announces the listing of its DFI token on Gate.io, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. This is a major step in DeFiChain’s mission to make DFI accessible...
MARKETS
NEWSBTC

Shiba Inu Rises Despite The Imminent Update

The SHIB (Shiba Inu) token is the offspring of the Ethereum network – an alternative to DOGE (Dogecoin). SHIB is more or less the opposite of Bitcoin in terms of availability. While BTC intends to make it scarce on the crypto market, the SHIB token flows in abundance. This...
COMMODITIES & FUTURE

