Read full article on original website
Related
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH
A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Subdued: Why This Analyst Says Volatility Is 'Going To Kick In' Next Week
Major coins were seen trading lower Sunday evening as the global cryptocurrency market cap fell 0.9% to $923.7 billion at 8.05 p.m. EDT. Top 24-Hour Gainers (Data via CoinMarketCap) Cryptocurrency 24-Hour % Change (+/-) Price. ApeCoin (APE) +5.3% $5.72. Maker (MKR) +4.4% $709.47. Chainlink (LINK) +3% $7.87. Why...
CoinTelegraph
Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'
Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
The Merge Week: Less Than 24 Hours Till Ethereum’s PoS Upgrade, How Are Crypto Exchanges Prepared?
Major crypto exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, and FTX released their operational plans for the merge. While some plans differ, most platforms intend to support Ethereum’s switch from proof-of-work to proof-of-stake. The merge is less than 24 hours away at press time. Developers expect the Paris update to go live...
IN THIS ARTICLE
cryptoglobe.com
$XRP WHales Keep Accumulating Even as its Price Moves up 47% in a Month
Whales on the $XRP network have been accumulating the cryptocurrency even at a time in which the cryptocurrency’s price keeps on surging ahead of a potential ruling on the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission’s lawsuit against Ripple and two of its executives. According to blockchain analytics firm Santiment,...
bitcoinist.com
Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)
The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
If You Invested $1,000 In Bitcoin, Dogecoin And Ethereum On Jan. 1, Here's How Much You Lost In 2022 So Far
Here’s a look at how three of the most popular cryptocurrencies have performed in 2022 and how much a hypothetical investment of $1,000 in each would be worth now. What Happened: After a strong 2021 for the cryptocurrency market, 2022 could go down as one of the darker periods for the sector.
Biggest Bitcoin Corporate Buyer Confirms Cryptocurrency Bet
Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down as CEO of software company MicroStrategy (MSTR) , remains a strong believer in bitcoin's resurgence. His latest tweets show that faith of this evangelist in the most popular cryptocurrency remains firm despite the market crash. Bitcoin (BTC) has lost almost 68% of its value since hitting an all-time high of $69,044.77 on November 10. Currently, BTC is trading around $22.375.99, according to data firm CoinGecko.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
CoinTelegraph
South Korean gov has confiscated 260B won in crypto for non-payment of taxes since 2021
According to regional news outlet mk.co.kr, the South Korean government has seized over 260 billion Korean won ($180 million) worth of cryptocurrencies over the past two years due to tax arrears. The country’s politicians enacted regulations allowing for the seizure of digital currencies for tax delinquencies and began enforcing them last year.
Mark Zuckerberg has lost $70 billion in net worth, bumping him down to 20th richest person in the world
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's net worth has plummeted by $70 billion so far this year, a fall of 55%. Meta's net income has fallen amid huge investments in the metaverse and a decline in users. Zuckerberg is now just the 20th richest person on the planet, way behind Elon Musk...
As Bitcoin, Ethereum Slumped Last Week, This Crypto Gained A Whopping 27%
Bitcoin BTC/USD and Ethereum ETH/USD ended the week in the red, but some cryptocurrencies managed to buck the market slump induced by the Federal Reserve's Wednesday rate hike and clock significant gains. XRP XRP/USD surged over 27.26% to $0.4926 in the week ending Sept. 25, overshadowing Bitcoin, which dropped 3.18%...
bitcoinist.com
Dogecoin Surges 7% Over Last 5 Days As Whales Accumulate
Dogecoin has observed a surge of 7% over the last five days as whales have been showing signs of accumulation behavior. Dogecoin Addresses With 100 Million To 1 Billion DOGE Have Gone Up By 5% Recently. Both Dogecoin and the general crypto market have been struggling hard in recent weeks,...
coinjournal.net
Top penny cryptocurrencies to watch by the end of September
A Bloomberg analyst has stated that Bitcoin recently traded at its steepest discount ever. This is collaborated by multiple industry players who believe that Bitcoin is either trading at the bottom or is very close to the bottom. If this view holds true, then it could be a good time to start buying Bitcoin. It also means it’s time to start shopping for high-potential altcoins since altcoins tend to outperform Bitcoin in market rallies.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Giant Coinbase Facing $350,000,000 Lawsuit for Allegedly Infringing on Technology Patent
Top US crypto exchange Coinbase is facing a lawsuit alleging that the firm has been infringing a patent for a value transfer technology. According to a filing in a Delaware court, Veritaseum Capital is seeking $350 million in damages from Coinbase under the claim that the exchange is using its patent to facilitate several of its services, including Coinbase Cloud, Coinbase Pay and Coinbase Wallet.
Algorand Foundation Discloses $37 Million USDC Exposure To Hodlnaut
The Algorand Foundation confirmed its exposure to crypto lender Hodlnaut. Hodlnaut paused withdrawals and deposits in August citing liquidity constraints. Sources pegged the foundation’s exposure at around $35 million in Circle’s USD Coin (USDC). The funds were initially invested to generate passive yield to bolster Algorand’s ecosystem and...
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Plunged Last Week But This Coin Bucked The Trend Decisively, Gaining Almost 13%
Sports and entertainment-focused Chiliz (CHZ) token emerged as the biggest gainer for the week ended Sept. 19. Gains in CHZ came at a time when large coins such as Bitcoin BTC/USD, Ethereum ETH/USD, and Dogecoin DOGE/USD plunged significantly in value. Top Gainers of Week Ending Sept. 12, 2022 (Data via...
zycrypto.com
Ethereum’s Buterin Seeks Dogecoin’s Switch to PoS as DOGE Becomes 2nd Largest PoW Coin
Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, has hinted at his desire to welcome Dogecoin to the PoS community. This divulgence comes as the asset assumes the second position of the largest PoW network following Ethereum’s switch to PoS. Vitalik hopes Dogecoin and Zcash will switch to PoS soon. Vitalik...
dailyhodl.com
DeFiChain’s DFI Token Starts Trading on the Gate.io Exchange
DeFiChain, the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial applications and services to everyone, today announces the listing of its DFI token on Gate.io, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. This is a major step in DeFiChain’s mission to make DFI accessible...
NEWSBTC
Shiba Inu Rises Despite The Imminent Update
The SHIB (Shiba Inu) token is the offspring of the Ethereum network – an alternative to DOGE (Dogecoin). SHIB is more or less the opposite of Bitcoin in terms of availability. While BTC intends to make it scarce on the crypto market, the SHIB token flows in abundance. This...
Comments / 0