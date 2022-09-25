ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CoinTelegraph

Bitcoin price loses $20K as trader warns US dollar 'not quite topped out'

Bitcoin (BTC) crossed under $20,000 after the Sept. 27 Wall Street open as United States equities inched higher. Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView confirmed the $20,000 mark barely remaining as tentative support on the day. BTC/USD had managed local highs of $20,344 on Bitstamp overnight, while retracing U.S....
CoinDesk

Market Wrap: Bitcoin Takes Investors on a Wild Ride

Bitcoin and ether started the day higher before falling during Tuesday afternoon trading. As traditionally bearish September comes to a close, cryptocurrency markets are hoping the record of bullish Octobers continues. Since 2014, October has been second only to February as the best month for average daily returns. Conversely, the worst month for average daily returns over the same time frame has been September.
dailyhodl.com

Institutional Investors Short Selling Bitcoin (BTC) at Highest Rate on Record: CoinShares

A leading digital assets manager says large, institutional investors are short-selling king crypto Bitcoin (BTC) at record rates. In the latest Digital Asset Fund Flows Weekly Report, CoinShares finds that institutional investment into short Bitcoin (BTC) products broke a record last week. “Short-bitcoin investment products AuM [assets under management] rose...
dailyhodl.com

Robot Known for Outperforming Bitcoin and Crypto Markets Flocks to Ethereum and Five Additional Altcoins As Markets Pop

A data-crunching robot with a reputation for outperforming the markets just unveiled its latest weekly crypto portfolio allocations. The Real Vision Bot interprets surveys of cryptocurrency-related metrics to create fresh algorithmic portfolio assessments each and every week. The automated bot with a reputation for outdoing Bitcoin (BTC) is choosing altcoins...
bitcoinist.com

Top 3 Cryptocurrencies With The Potential To Make You A Millionaire – Flasko (FLSK), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Avalanche (AVAX)

The use of cryptocurrencies goes well beyond merely purchasing and holding. Every investor has one primary goal: to generate a profit. Blockchain technology is a distributed, decentralized, and cryptographically secure record of all transactional history, which is why it is a hot commodity for investors. Cryptocurrencies have emerged as one...
dailyhodl.com

Crypto Analyst Says One Ethereum-Based Altcoin To Explode 165%, Eyes Path Ahead for Binance Coin (BNB) and ETH

A widely followed crypto analyst is predicting a massive surge for one little-known altcoin and updating his outlook on Binance Coin (BNB) and Ethereum (ETH). The pseudonymous trader known as Crypto Capo tells his 536,000 Twitter followers that he expects ETH-based Reserve Rights (RSR), which facilitates the stability of stablecoin Reserve Token (RSV), to spark a 165% rally.
CoinTelegraph

South Korean gov has confiscated 260B won in crypto for non-payment of taxes since 2021

According to regional news outlet mk.co.kr, the South Korean government has seized over 260 billion Korean won ($180 million) worth of cryptocurrencies over the past two years due to tax arrears. The country’s politicians enacted regulations allowing for the seizure of digital currencies for tax delinquencies and began enforcing them last year.
cryptonewsz.com

Shiba Inu Price Analysis: SHIB Trades Towards Crucial Price Range!

Shiba Inu was created in 2020 to offer competition to Dogecoin. Both these meme coins depend mainly on community sentiment and social media news. SHIB is the native coin of this network, and it provided a huge return in 2020-2021, but now both of these meme coins are in a downtrend.
EWN

Algorand Foundation Discloses $37 Million USDC Exposure To Hodlnaut

The Algorand Foundation confirmed its exposure to crypto lender Hodlnaut. Hodlnaut paused withdrawals and deposits in August citing liquidity constraints. Sources pegged the foundation’s exposure at around $35 million in Circle’s USD Coin (USDC). The funds were initially invested to generate passive yield to bolster Algorand’s ecosystem and...
bitcoinist.com

Shiba Inu and Ethereum Holders Disgruntled At Price Action

Shiba Inu was a bull market hero, but since then, the meme-coin has left holders holding the bag – the same can be said with Ethereum. Since the Merge in mid-September, Ethereum’s downtrend has surpassed that of the general crypto market. Today, many investment opportunities like crypto are...
CNBC

Bitcoin slides back under $19,000 as stocks fall deeper into bear market

Bitcoin briefly topped $20,000 on Tuesday, hitting its highest level in the more than a week, but is still struggling to break out of its tight trading range. With another U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate out the way, traders may be positioning themselves for a peak in U.S. dollar strength, which would be positive for bitcoin, one analyst said.
dailyhodl.com

DeFiChain’s DFI Token Starts Trading on the Gate.io Exchange

DeFiChain, the world’s leading blockchain on the Bitcoin network dedicated to bringing decentralized financial applications and services to everyone, today announces the listing of its DFI token on Gate.io, one of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges. This is a major step in DeFiChain’s mission to make DFI accessible...
