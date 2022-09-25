Read full article on original website
Related
americanbankingnews.com
Claraphi Advisory Network LLC Sells 63 Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)
Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,899 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,286,000. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,575 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 55.6% in the second quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 26,919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,545,000 after acquiring an additional 9,618 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 12.4% during the second quarter. Lion Street Advisors LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by JGP Wealth Management LLC
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 583.3% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 61.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
americanbankingnews.com
TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 1,705 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,895 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 31,819 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $3,722,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,185 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 4.6% in the first quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 2,842 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) is Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC’s 2nd Largest Position
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Betterment LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after purchasing an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after purchasing an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares in the last quarter.
IN THIS ARTICLE
americanbankingnews.com
Jacobs & Co. CA Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,747 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuit by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Weatherly Asset Management L. P. now owns 2,705 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 51,549 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $19,869,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.31% of the company’s stock.
americanbankingnews.com
Ruff (RUFF) Market Cap Achieves $2.84 Million
Ruff (RUFF) traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. Ruff has a total market cap of $2.84 million and approximately $300,071.00 worth of Ruff was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ruff has traded 16% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ruff coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Jarvis Network Trading 12.7% Lower This Week (JRT)
Jarvis Network (JRT) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Jarvis Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. Jarvis Network has a market cap of $402,408.45 and approximately $41,170.00 worth of Jarvis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Jarvis Network has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Woodcoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million (LOG)
LOGOS (LOG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00010685 BTC. Nemesis DAO (NMS) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.94 or 0.00041789 BTC. Nemesis (NMS) traded 19.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC. Nemesis...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
americanbankingnews.com
Kcash (KCASH) Trading 1.3% Lower This Week
Kcash (KCASH) traded up 8.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Kcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Kcash has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. Kcash has a total market cap of $1.02 million and $189,777.00 worth of Kcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
americanbankingnews.com
Energo Achieves Market Cap of $203,880.00 (TSL)
Energo (TSL) traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Energo coin can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Energo has a total market capitalization of $203,880.00 and $20,057.00 worth of Energo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Energo has traded down 5.8% against the US dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Solanium (SLIM) Trading Down 9.8% Over Last 7 Days
Solanium (SLIM) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last week, Solanium has traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Solanium has a market cap of $8.01 million and $1.44 million worth of Solanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Solanium coin can currently be purchased for $0.0801 or 0.00000421 BTC on major exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
suterusu (SUTER) Price Hits $0.0009 on Major Exchanges
Suterusu (SUTER) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. Over the last week, suterusu has traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. suterusu has a market cap of $9.35 million and approximately $729,616.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One suterusu coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
Navcoin Price Hits $0.0409 on Top Exchanges (NAV)
Navcoin (NAV) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Navcoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0409 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a market cap of $3.05 million and approximately $1,306.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Navcoin has traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Presearch (PRE) Price Tops $0.0669 on Major Exchanges
Presearch (PRE) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 27th. Presearch has a market capitalization of $33.46 million and approximately $149,494.00 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Presearch has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One Presearch coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0669 or 0.00000352 BTC on exchanges.
tipranks.com
Fennec (NASDAQ:FENC) Stock Price Drops As Pedmark Supplier Price Revealed
The sky-high price of Fennec’s newly-approved ototoxicity treatment drug Pedmark drove skeptics away from the stock. Shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) have been on a roller coaster ride since Monday. The stock prices plummeted 10% and eventually closed 8.3% lower as it announced the exorbitant pricing for pediatric chemo-induced hearing loss treatment, Pedmark.
americanbankingnews.com
Reserve (RSV) Market Cap Hits $28.15 Million
Reserve (RSV) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 27th. One Reserve coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00005216 BTC on major exchanges. Reserve has a market capitalization of $28.15 million and approximately $279,428.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Reserve has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
IHT Real Estate Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $201,542.99 (IHT)
IHT Real Estate Protocol (IHT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. IHT Real Estate Protocol has a market cap of $201,542.99 and $21,799.00 worth of IHT Real Estate Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IHT Real Estate Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, IHT Real Estate Protocol has traded down 0% against the dollar.
americanbankingnews.com
Golden Goose Trading Down 19.7% Over Last 7 Days (GOLD)
Golden Goose (GOLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One Golden Goose coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Golden Goose has traded down 19.7% against the dollar. Golden Goose has a total market capitalization of $92,636.34 and approximately $1,236.00 worth of Golden Goose was traded on exchanges in the last day.
americanbankingnews.com
Time New Bank (TNB) 24 Hour Volume Tops $547,258.00
Time New Bank (TNB) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 27th. Over the last seven days, Time New Bank has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. Time New Bank has a market cap of $28.74 million and approximately $547,258.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
americanbankingnews.com
DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Market Cap Reaches $3.40 Million
DuckDaoDime (DDIM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 27th. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.35 or 0.00012447 BTC on major exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and $138,582.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.
Comments / 0