NEWSBTC

Investors Cash Out $5M From 7-Week Bull Run On Short Bitcoin

Short bitcoin has been at the forefront of investors’ attention over the last few months. Since it launched, it has garnered an impressive asset allocation and has not eased up. This is not surprising as the market had begun another bear run. However, last week, investors began to move the other way when it comes to short bitcoin. Inflows have now turned to outflows.
msn.com

Dow futures rally 200 points as bulls bet market is oversold

U.S. stock futures on Tuesday pointed to Wall Street bouncing off a 21-month low and snapping a five-day losing streak as recent turmoil in global bond and currency markets subsided. How are stock-index futures trading. S&P 500 futures rose 35 points, or 1%, to 3705. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures...
Benzinga

Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply

U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Rally Turns to Losses as Stocks Fall

Stock indices are in the red on Tuesday as indices give up the gains from earlier in the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is down 0.7%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) fell 0.6%, as of 12:41 p.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ 100 (NDX) decreased by 0.3%. However,...
americanbankingnews.com

Sabal Trust CO Purchases 782 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.
Motley Fool

This Unknown Oil Company Is Turning into a Monster Dividend Stock

Chord Energy recently doubled its base dividend, boosting its yield to more than 3.5%. That's part of the company's updated capital return framework, which also includes share repurchases and a variable dividend. Those future variable dividend payments could be sizeable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
US News and World Report

S&P 500 Ends Near Two-Year Low as Bear Market Deepens

(Reuters) - Wall Street sank deeper into a bear market on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 recording its lowest close in almost two-years as Federal Reserve policymakers showed an appetite for more interest rate hikes, even at the risk of throwing the economy into a downturn. The benchmark S&P 500...
Benzinga

Why Nasdaq-100 Inverse ETF SQQQ Is Up 23% Since Wednesday

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF SQQQ shares are trading sharply higher by some 22.95% to $57.91 since Wednesday afternoon. SQQQ is a popular, 3x-leveraged inverse ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100. Market indexes are trading sharply lower for the week as investors assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike....
msn.com

PG&E Corporation (PCG) Stock Pops Following Inclusion in the S&P 500

PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) stock is getting a boost on Monday from its planned inclusion in the S&P 500. According to a press release from the stock market index, the utility company will join the S&P 500 before markets open on Oct. 3. This will see it replacing Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS).
tipranks.com

Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower as Bond Yields Surge

Stock indices fell in Monday’s trading session, as investors try to find ground after last week’s panic due to the 0.75% hike in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 1.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased by 0.5%. The real estate sector (XLRE) was the session’s laggard, as it fell by 2.64%. Conversely, the Consumer Staples sector (XLP) was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.09%.
Benzinga

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares increased by 165.4% to $2.18 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 190.0 million shares, making up 7110.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.
Benzinga

10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
Benzinga

How Do You Liquidate Liquidity? Inside Vanguard's First ETF Closure

Vanguard on Monday announced plans to liquidate its liquidity exchange-traded fund in what will be its first ETF liquidation since inception. What To Know: Vanguard will close its $44.2 million Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF (VLFQ) in late November following a comprehensive review of its global product lineup, according to a press release from the firm.
