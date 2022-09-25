Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
Investors Cash Out $5M From 7-Week Bull Run On Short Bitcoin
Short bitcoin has been at the forefront of investors’ attention over the last few months. Since it launched, it has garnered an impressive asset allocation and has not eased up. This is not surprising as the market had begun another bear run. However, last week, investors began to move the other way when it comes to short bitcoin. Inflows have now turned to outflows.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
3 Perfect Stocks for Retirees That Can Turn $300,000 Into $1 Million by 2030
Patience can pay off handsomely for America's aged investors.
An investor who once made $2.7 billion trading volatility is betting big on the plunging pound
An investor who once made $2.7 billion trading volatility is now betting on the British pound. Stephen Diggle told Bloomberg he put 10% of a fund's assets into the ailing currency. The pound has nosedived on fears that tax cuts will fuel inflation and increase government debt. Stephen Diggle made...
msn.com
Dow futures rally 200 points as bulls bet market is oversold
U.S. stock futures on Tuesday pointed to Wall Street bouncing off a 21-month low and snapping a five-day losing streak as recent turmoil in global bond and currency markets subsided. How are stock-index futures trading. S&P 500 futures rose 35 points, or 1%, to 3705. Dow Jones Industrial Average futures...
Dow Hits New 2022 Low; Gold Falls Sharply
U.S. stocks extended losses toward the end of trading, with the Dow Jones dropping to a fresh low for the year. The Dow traded down 2.48% to 29,331.80 while the NASDAQ fell 2.78% to 10,759.32. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 2.67% to 3,657.63. Leading and Lagging Sectors. Health care...
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Rally Turns to Losses as Stocks Fall
Stock indices are in the red on Tuesday as indices give up the gains from earlier in the session. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is down 0.7%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) fell 0.6%, as of 12:41 p.m. EST, Tuesday. Meanwhile, the NASDAQ 100 (NDX) decreased by 0.3%. However,...
americanbankingnews.com
Sabal Trust CO Purchases 782 Shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC boosted its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 13,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 83.1% during the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Davis R M Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 86.9% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period.
Motley Fool
This Unknown Oil Company Is Turning into a Monster Dividend Stock
Chord Energy recently doubled its base dividend, boosting its yield to more than 3.5%. That's part of the company's updated capital return framework, which also includes share repurchases and a variable dividend. Those future variable dividend payments could be sizeable. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ...
US News and World Report
S&P 500 Ends Near Two-Year Low as Bear Market Deepens
(Reuters) - Wall Street sank deeper into a bear market on Tuesday, with the S&P 500 recording its lowest close in almost two-years as Federal Reserve policymakers showed an appetite for more interest rate hikes, even at the risk of throwing the economy into a downturn. The benchmark S&P 500...
Why Nasdaq-100 Inverse ETF SQQQ Is Up 23% Since Wednesday
ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ ETF SQQQ shares are trading sharply higher by some 22.95% to $57.91 since Wednesday afternoon. SQQQ is a popular, 3x-leveraged inverse ETF that tracks the Nasdaq-100. Market indexes are trading sharply lower for the week as investors assess Wednesday's Fed commentary and 75 bps rate hike....
msn.com
PG&E Corporation (PCG) Stock Pops Following Inclusion in the S&P 500
PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) stock is getting a boost on Monday from its planned inclusion in the S&P 500. According to a press release from the stock market index, the utility company will join the S&P 500 before markets open on Oct. 3. This will see it replacing Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS).
tipranks.com
Stock Market Today: Stocks Close Lower as Bond Yields Surge
Stock indices fell in Monday’s trading session, as investors try to find ground after last week’s panic due to the 0.75% hike in interest rates. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) dipped 1.1%, while the S&P 500 (SPX) lost 1.02%. Meanwhile, the Nasdaq 100 (NDX) decreased by 0.5%. The real estate sector (XLRE) was the session’s laggard, as it fell by 2.64%. Conversely, the Consumer Staples sector (XLP) was the session’s leader, with a gain of 0.09%.
World shares gain as buying kicks in following heavy selling on Wall Street that put the Dow Jones into the ‘bear market’
The Dow Jones was the last of the major US stock indexes to fall into what's known as a 'bear market' on Monday, but the New York premarket is up today. Futures for the Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1.2% and futures for the S&P 500 were up 1.4% on Tuesday morning.
The 3 Best ETFs to Buy as the Market Plunges
Diversification at the click of a button with exchange-traded funds can be the perfect panacea to combat a volatile market.
Will The S&P 500 Head For New Closing Low? You Can Bet On It With This Event Contract
Years ago, a futures exchange would be filled with shouting traders using the old-fashioned open outcry method. They picked up landline phones, threw up hand signals and muttered plenty of expletives. That world is long gone now that CME Group CME and other exchanges have closed their trading pits. These...
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session
Spero Therapeutics SPRO shares increased by 165.4% to $2.18 during Thursday's regular session. As of 13:31 EST, this security is trading at a volume of 190.0 million shares, making up 7110.3% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $76.4 million.
10 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal...
How Do You Liquidate Liquidity? Inside Vanguard's First ETF Closure
Vanguard on Monday announced plans to liquidate its liquidity exchange-traded fund in what will be its first ETF liquidation since inception. What To Know: Vanguard will close its $44.2 million Vanguard U.S. Liquidity Factor ETF (VLFQ) in late November following a comprehensive review of its global product lineup, according to a press release from the firm.
Pacific Gas & Electric To Join S&P 500 As Vista Equity Scoops Citrix Systems
Pacific Gas & Electric Co PCG will replace Citrix Systems, Inc CTXS in the S&P 500, effective before the market opens on October 3. Vista Equity Partners is acquiring Citrix Systems in a transaction likely to be completed on September 30. S&P MidCap 400 constituent EQT Corp EQT will replace...
